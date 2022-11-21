ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
Fightful

Rhea Ripley Wins WarGames Advantage, Final Member Of Team Belair To Be Revealed On 11/25 SmackDown

Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage at WWE Survivor Series. On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in the WarGames Advantage match. The winner's team would earn the entrance order advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. In a rematch from WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage. Their respective teams fought each other after the bell. Asuka ended the battle by diving onto everyone at ringside.
Fightful

More On WWE Hoping To Get Stone Cold Steve Austin For Another Match

Stone Cold Steve Austin had his return to wrestling earlier this year, main eventing WrestleMania against Kevin Owens. Shortly after the match, which was Austin's first in 19 years, reports and word emerged that Austin enjoyed the experience and was open to doing it more. It seems like that is a distinct reality, to the surprise of absolutely no one.
Fightful

Kaun: Shane Taylor Promotions Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant Again

Kaun praises Shane Taylor Promotions. Before Kaun was aligned with Toa Liona & Brian Cage in the Embassy, he was part of Shane Taylor Promotions alongside Shane Taylor & Moses. The trio held the ROH Six-Man Titles for nearly 300 days during the pandemic era before the reign ended at ROH Final Battle 2021.
Fightful

Renee Paquette Says She Would Try To Learn Talent Promos To Help Them If They Got Lost

Renee Paquette spent eight years in WWE, filling many roles during her time in the company. Paquette (Renee Young in WWE) was perhaps best known for conducting interviews in the ring and backstage. WWE was notorious for scripted promos during her time as a backstage interviewer, and Paquette would do her best to ensure she was on the same page as the talent.
Fightful

Ricky Steamboat: I Was Supposed To Face FTR In My Return Match Until AEW Turned Them Face

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discusses his return match and says an AEW booking decision substantially changed it. On November 27, Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event. The legend will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face "Black Machismo" Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This will be Steamboat's first bout since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010.
PWMania

Road Dogg: “Enzo Amore Is Talented On The Mic, But I Didn’t Get His Promos”

WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed a variety of topics on the most recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know.”. During the podcast, Road Dogg discussed former WWE star Enzo Amore, who was mostly paired with Big Cass and was known for his promos, which got him in trouble with fans. Road Dogg revealed he was never able to connect with Amore’s promos.
PWMania

Possible Spoilers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, Top Stars Expected Backstage

Maryse, Michelle McCool, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are expected to be backstage at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston on Saturday. Taker and McCool will be in town for Taker’s one-man show on Friday night, but no word on whether they will be doing anything else for WWE while they are there. Maryse could always be filming something for “Miz & Mrs.,” or doing an angle with The Miz.
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
RALEIGH, NC
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changes Raw Star’s Name Again

Over the last few months WWE has been making some changes and bringing former stars back to the company such as Mia Yim. When Mia Yim first returned The O.C. called her Michin, but said that it was a nickname. However, WWE took things one step further on Monday when they officially changed Mia Yim’s name to Michin on their website.
Fightful

Maria Kanellis Hasn't Had Recent Talks About ROH's Women's Division With Tony Khan

Maria Kanellis talks about her relationship with Tony Khan and whether or not there have been any further discussions about her helping out the women's division. Maria Kanellis currently leads Women's Wrestling Army and was a huge part of the Ring of Honor women's division during its resurgence in the summer of 2021. Previously, she said she had conversations with Tony Khan regarding the women's division of ROH underneath Tony's leadership but without a television deal currently, Maria says that all of her talks with Tony recently have been about The Kingdom joining AEW.
Fightful

AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/25 (Taped On 11/23)

AEW taped matches for the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage on November 23 from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/25 (Taped On 11/23) ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) def. Top Flight (Dante...
CHICAGO, IL
Fightful

AEW Full Gear Fallout | AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Full Show Review & Results

Jon Alba (@JonAlba) and Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for November 23, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
411mania.com

Various News: The O.C. Returning to NJPW on Dec. 14, Karl Anderson Will Defend NEVER Title, Sammy Guevara Taking a Break From His Vlog Series

– The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) announced on Instagram that they are returning to NJPW on December 14. Karl Anderson will finally defend his NEVER Openweight Championship at the event. Karl Anderson wrote in the caption, “Message regarding the #NeverOpenweightChampionship from a full blown #WWEGuy as the greatest never champion of all time. See ya December 14.”
Fightful

AEW Announces Symphony: Series II Will Release On December 1

The Symphony Series is back. All Elite Wrestling announced that Symphony: Series II will release on December 1. Series II tracks include a reimagining of the themes of Adam Cole, Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill, and Dark Order. From AEW:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. --...
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy