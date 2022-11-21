Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
Rhea Ripley Wins WarGames Advantage, Final Member Of Team Belair To Be Revealed On 11/25 SmackDown
Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage at WWE Survivor Series. On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in the WarGames Advantage match. The winner's team would earn the entrance order advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. In a rematch from WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage. Their respective teams fought each other after the bell. Asuka ended the battle by diving onto everyone at ringside.
411mania.com
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women’s Title On AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion
Thunder Rosa is officially no longer the AEW Women’s Champion, as she was stripped of the title on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Renee Paquette announce that Rosa had been asked to forfeit the title due to her being out of action from injury. Rosa agreed to...
More On WWE Hoping To Get Stone Cold Steve Austin For Another Match
Stone Cold Steve Austin had his return to wrestling earlier this year, main eventing WrestleMania against Kevin Owens. Shortly after the match, which was Austin's first in 19 years, reports and word emerged that Austin enjoyed the experience and was open to doing it more. It seems like that is a distinct reality, to the surprise of absolutely no one.
The Elite mocks Punk and lose, Jamie Hayter's OFFICIALLY champ | Day After Dynamite AFTER DARK
On this special midnight edition of Day After Dynamite, Will is joined by Wrestling Winedown's Lo for a special Thanksgiving show as we talk about Dynamite's wild return to Chicago and all that entails.
Kaun: Shane Taylor Promotions Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant Again
Kaun praises Shane Taylor Promotions. Before Kaun was aligned with Toa Liona & Brian Cage in the Embassy, he was part of Shane Taylor Promotions alongside Shane Taylor & Moses. The trio held the ROH Six-Man Titles for nearly 300 days during the pandemic era before the reign ended at ROH Final Battle 2021.
Renee Paquette Says She Would Try To Learn Talent Promos To Help Them If They Got Lost
Renee Paquette spent eight years in WWE, filling many roles during her time in the company. Paquette (Renee Young in WWE) was perhaps best known for conducting interviews in the ring and backstage. WWE was notorious for scripted promos during her time as a backstage interviewer, and Paquette would do her best to ensure she was on the same page as the talent.
Ricky Steamboat: I Was Supposed To Face FTR In My Return Match Until AEW Turned Them Face
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discusses his return match and says an AEW booking decision substantially changed it. On November 27, Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event. The legend will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face "Black Machismo" Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This will be Steamboat's first bout since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010.
MJF Says 'Dollar Store Conor McGregor' Paddy Pimblett Wouldn't Last Two Seconds In Wrestling
MJF and Paddy Pimblett banter about. The new AEW World Champion is already making friends in the MMA world as he and UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett have gotten into a bit of a tiff on social media. Paddy challenged MJF to meet him when AEW travels to England,...
PWMania
Road Dogg: “Enzo Amore Is Talented On The Mic, But I Didn’t Get His Promos”
WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed a variety of topics on the most recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know.”. During the podcast, Road Dogg discussed former WWE star Enzo Amore, who was mostly paired with Big Cass and was known for his promos, which got him in trouble with fans. Road Dogg revealed he was never able to connect with Amore’s promos.
PWMania
Possible Spoilers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, Top Stars Expected Backstage
Maryse, Michelle McCool, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are expected to be backstage at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston on Saturday. Taker and McCool will be in town for Taker’s one-man show on Friday night, but no word on whether they will be doing anything else for WWE while they are there. Maryse could always be filming something for “Miz & Mrs.,” or doing an angle with The Miz.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21): Wheeler Yuta, Athena, Brian Cage, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling air the latest episode of its AEW Dark: Elevation event on November 21. Matches were taped on November 16 from Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Fans can watch the full stream in the video above. Full results are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21)
stillrealtous.com
WWE Changes Raw Star’s Name Again
Over the last few months WWE has been making some changes and bringing former stars back to the company such as Mia Yim. When Mia Yim first returned The O.C. called her Michin, but said that it was a nickname. However, WWE took things one step further on Monday when they officially changed Mia Yim’s name to Michin on their website.
Maria Kanellis Hasn't Had Recent Talks About ROH's Women's Division With Tony Khan
Maria Kanellis talks about her relationship with Tony Khan and whether or not there have been any further discussions about her helping out the women's division. Maria Kanellis currently leads Women's Wrestling Army and was a huge part of the Ring of Honor women's division during its resurgence in the summer of 2021. Previously, she said she had conversations with Tony Khan regarding the women's division of ROH underneath Tony's leadership but without a television deal currently, Maria says that all of her talks with Tony recently have been about The Kingdom joining AEW.
Ricky Starks Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Earns AEW Title Match Against MJF
The title match is set for AEW Winter Is Coming. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks, who has his ribs and shoulder taped up, secured the victory with three spears. During the bout, Stokely Hathaway...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/25 (Taped On 11/23)
AEW taped matches for the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage on November 23 from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/25 (Taped On 11/23) ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) def. Top Flight (Dante...
AEW Full Gear Fallout | AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Full Show Review & Results
Jon Alba (@JonAlba) and Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for November 23, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
411mania.com
Various News: The O.C. Returning to NJPW on Dec. 14, Karl Anderson Will Defend NEVER Title, Sammy Guevara Taking a Break From His Vlog Series
– The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) announced on Instagram that they are returning to NJPW on December 14. Karl Anderson will finally defend his NEVER Openweight Championship at the event. Karl Anderson wrote in the caption, “Message regarding the #NeverOpenweightChampionship from a full blown #WWEGuy as the greatest never champion of all time. See ya December 14.”
AEW Announces Symphony: Series II Will Release On December 1
The Symphony Series is back. All Elite Wrestling announced that Symphony: Series II will release on December 1. Series II tracks include a reimagining of the themes of Adam Cole, Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill, and Dark Order. From AEW:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. --...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0