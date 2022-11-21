ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28

By Caleb J. Spivak
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIFv9_0jJ5hENO00

Whataburger next week will debut its first metro Atlanta restaurant, the Texas-based burger chain Monday announced. Situated in Kennesaw, at 705 Townpark Ln NW, the new Whataburger will grand open on Monday, November 28, 2022 , at 11 a.m.

Franchisee Made to Order Holdings (MTOH) is behind the soon-to-open Kennesaw Whataburger. MTOH plans to open an additional 10 Atlanta-area restaurants in 2023, and more than 50 over the next seven years, including 9766 GA-92, Woodstock, Ga. 30188; 503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga. 30040; 2925 Buford Dr, Buford, Ga. 30519; 900 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, Ga. 30656; 10106 Alcovy Rd, Covington, Ga. 30014; 3201 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Ga. 30606; SEQ – Scenic Hwy N & North Rd SW, Snellville, Ga. 30078; and 15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534.

“Our team couldn’t be more excited to make history and open Whataburger’s doors to the Atlanta community,” Operating Partner Rydell Johnson said in a press release. “For those visiting us for the very first time, we always recommend starting with the #1, our namesake burger, but you can’t go wrong with any decision when it comes to fresh, made-to-order meals from Whataburger.”

The restaurant will open with drive-thru service only, with plans to roll out additional services options including dining room access, online ordering, curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.

“To help manage traffic during the busy opening period, both private security and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department will be on site to help direct traffic flow,” according to the release. “Guests may enter the drive thru line via Townpark Lane through road across from Renasant Bank. Traffic management and procedures will be in place as long as needed.”



