Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Union Centre Boulevard and West Chester Road in West Chester. traffic is obstructed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Cox Road in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Cox Road in West Chester. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Morgan Road in Whitewater Township
CLEVES, Ohio — Fire crews are responding to reports of a brush fire on Morgan Road in Whitewater Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Restoration at Dorothy Lane Market to impact traffic until work is completed
The Montgomery County Environmental Services restoration of Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood is expected to impact traffic until the work is completed, according to the Community Information Manager with the City of Kettering. The restoration work is to repair damage caused by a water main break that occured on Friday,...
WLWT 5
Field fire reported at Old Kellogg and Eight Mile roads in Coldstream
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Field fire reported at Old Kellogg and Eight Mile roads in Coldstream. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Rumpke recycling facility partially closed after fire
A large fire temporarily shut down Rumpke's largest recycling facility in the Cincinnati area. The fire started around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the company's Vine Street facility in St. Bernard.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on International Boulevard in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on International Boulevard in West Chester. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating gunshots fired near a Hamilton County prosecutor’s home in Green Township. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirms someone is believed to have shot at an assistant prosecutor’s home just after midnight last Friday. Details are limited. We are not naming...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Sicily Road in Mount Orab
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Sicily Road in Mount Orab. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Ally Knisley sent WLWT News 5 this photo through our online submission site,...
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County
The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
WLWT 5
Investigators offer reward for information on shooting at Hamilton County prosecutor's residence
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Green Township Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating the individual or individuals responsible for a shooting. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the shooting. According to...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from northern Indiana since Nov. 10
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old missing from northern Indiana is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon. Nancy Brown was last seen at 10 p.m. Nov. 10 in Elkhart, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office....
Man killed in crash on I-279 identified
FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — A man was killed in a car crash on Interstate 279. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on the interstate in Franklin Park at mile marker 12.8 at 12:53 a.m. Police said the driver, later identified by the Medical Examiner’s office as 34-year-old...
'20 years of hell': Jury awards $45M to Ohio man wrongfully imprisoned
Gillispie had been trying to clear his name for more than 30 years following his 1991 conviction for the rapes and kidnappings of three women in two attacks in Miami Twp. and Harrison Twp.
WLWT 5
Ohio woman sentenced to 14 years for methamphetamine conspiracy
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Mason, Ohio woman was sentenced to 168 months in prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Amanda Baker, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Bunning after pleading guilty to her charges in August 2022. According to her...
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
WLWT 5
Tri-state schools close ahead of break with RSV, the flu and COVID-19 circulating
OXFORD, Ohio — The combination punches of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have knocked out classes at another school as the Talawanda district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. It comes after Lockland Schools closed on Friday, with Thanksgiving less than a week away. In Kentucky, 30 districts have had...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man sentenced to 21 years in prison for drug trafficking
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Cincinnati man was sentenced Tuesday to 262 months in federal prison, for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl, as well as aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to his plea...
WDTN
What’s the most popular Christmas movie in Ohio?
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
Comments / 1