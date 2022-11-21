ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

Field fire reported at Old Kellogg and Eight Mile roads in Coldstream

COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Field fire reported at Old Kellogg and Eight Mile roads in Coldstream. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Sicily Road in Mount Orab

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Sicily Road in Mount Orab. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Ally Knisley sent WLWT News 5 this photo through our online submission site,...
MOUNT ORAB, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County

The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man killed in crash on I-279 identified

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — A man was killed in a car crash on Interstate 279. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on the interstate in Franklin Park at mile marker 12.8 at 12:53 a.m. Police said the driver, later identified by the Medical Examiner’s office as 34-year-old...
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
WLWT 5

Ohio woman sentenced to 14 years for methamphetamine conspiracy

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Mason, Ohio woman was sentenced to 168 months in prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Amanda Baker, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Bunning after pleading guilty to her charges in August 2022. According to her...
MASON, OH
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
WDTN

What’s the most popular Christmas movie in Ohio?

‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
OHIO STATE

