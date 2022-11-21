Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
Jacks tip off conference play with doubleheader sweep
Both Cal Poly Humboldt basketball teams won their conference openers on Tuesday night, with a doubleheader sweep of Sonoma State at Lumberjack Arena. The Cal Poly women won 65-55, while the men won 79-71. Madison Parry scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the women, who broke open a...
humboldtsports.com
Jacks to play for national championship in men’s rugby
The Cal Poly Humboldt men’s rugby team will play for a national title early next month after sweeping both of their matches at the West Regional Championships over the weekend. Competing in Salt Lake City, the Jacks defeated Colorado School of Mines 32-7 in their opening game on Saturday...
kymkemp.com
Coast Central Announces Appointment of Arcata High Alum to VP Role
Coast Central Credit Union announced that Jasmin Gammel has been appointed Vice President, Member Digital Services, reporting to President/CEO James T. Sessa. Gammel is responsible for the organization’s Digital Banking products, Chat, its Member Support Center including phone support, check processing, ACH, and its Credit/Debit Card Services Department. Gammel...
kiem-tv.com
Crab season delayed
HUMBOLDT COUNT, Ca.- Crab season will be delayed until December 16th at the earliest. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the delay for Del Norte, Humboldt, and Mendocino Counties due to low meat yield. The start date may be delayed further depending on the results from an additional...
kymkemp.com
What’s Love Got to Do with It: The Cold Case of a Murdered Arcata Business Owner
Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline in August of 2021 with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families.
North Coast Journal
Latest Election Results: Cervantes Takes the Win, Earth Flag Appears Ready to Fly High
With around 1,000 or so ballots left to count, the Humboldt County Elections Office released its third post-election report today that pretty much cements races across the county. With no real changes overall, the two big flips — the Ward 3 seat on the Eureka City Council and the Earth...
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
kymkemp.com
Motorcyclist Fleeing Law Enforcement Crashes on 12th St Onramp into Fortuna
About 10:45 p.m., a motorcyclist fled law enforcement and crashed off the northbound 12th Street onramp into Fortuna. The suspect, believed to be wearing a leather jacket and a motorcycle helmet, fled on foot northbound under the overpass on 101. The helmet was located approximately 100 feet from the bike...
1 Person Killed and 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported in. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured due to the fatal accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Humboldt SWAT team arrests man wanted on homicide charge out of Sacramento
EUREKA, Calif. — A coordinated law enforcement effort involving the Humboldt County SWAT team arrested a man wanted for homicide out of the Sacramento area on Tuesday. Around 2:15 p.m., law enforcement could be heard over the police scanner following the suspect's vehicle on Myrtle Avenue. Shortly after, the suspect crashed the car on Mitchell Heights Drive.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wiyot Tribe Gets $14 Million in State Grants to Build Center for Homeless Youth in Eureka
Note: The Yurok Tribe and the Bear River Band of Rohnerville Rancheria also received grants to remediate homelessness today. For the full announcement, click here. California Governor Gavin Newsom this morning announced $47 million in Homeless Housing Funding to California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness. The Wiyot Tribe will receive more than $14 million to purchase, convert and operate an office building and two single-family Victorian-style homes into 39 interim and permanent units serving homeless youth and one manager unit, to create the Jaroujiji Youth Housing Project in Eureka.
uchastings.edu
Four Law Students Lend Talents to Serve Indigenous Communities
For the first time ever, four UC Hastings law students spent their summers helping Indigenous Peoples in Northern California through fellowships funded by Joseph W. Cotchett ’64 and distributed by Chancellor & Dean David Faigman. Working with various legal organizations and judges in Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, the students...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY William Joseph Foster, 1955-2022
In loving memory of William Joseph Foster, we are saddened to announce his sudden and unexpected passing on the morning of September 10, 2022 due to a heart attack at the age of 66. William, born to Judy and William Foster in Bloomington, Illinois on November 29, 1955. Remarried, his...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Water Main Break in Old Town Leaves Wide Swath of Eureka High and Dry
The Outpost woke up (late) to emails from panicked residents all across the east side of town, ranging roughly from H Street to Cooper Gulch. Why oh why does our home have no water? these people wondered. Well, happily, Brian Gerving, the city of Eureka’s public works director, was up...
kymkemp.com
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Additional Photos] Large Truck Slams Into Pesula Road Overpass on Hwy 101 South of Weott
About 8:45 a.m., a large commercial truck “ran up on to the guardrail and hit” the Pesula Road overpass south of Weott, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The cab of the vehicle is on fire. The driver had moderate injuries, according to the Incident Commander...
kymkemp.com
Crash Near Myers Flat This Weekend Leaves One Dead, Puts Another in the Hospital, Says CHP
On, 11/19/2022, at approximately 1554 hours, a Toyota 4Runner, being driven by Beatriz Diaz-Rodriguez was traveling northbound on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30. A Subaru Impreza, being driven by Zora Culps was traveling southbound on US-101 north of mile post marker 32.30. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed from the northbound lane over the solid double yellow divider lines into the southbound lane into the direct path of the Subaru. The Subaru struck the Toyota head on, on the Toyota’s passenger side and both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound #2 lane of US-101.
krcrtv.com
Trinity Pines resident dies in early-morning house fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A local was found dead inside the burnt remains of a home off of Bear Rock Lane after an early-morning house fire last Friday. Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said the house fire was reported at around 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 18. They said firefighters were able to extinguish the house fire, however, the house was a total loss.
kymkemp.com
Fully Involved Vehicle Fire Impacting Traffic on Harris Street
Fire personnel are attempting to extinguish a vehicle fire on Harris Street in Eureka around 9:15 a.m. on November 22. Scanner traffic indicates that a white Honda Accord is fully involved. Assistance has been requested for traffic control for the #2 lane on Harris near the cross of Prospect Avenue....
ksro.com
Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
