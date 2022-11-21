Read full article on original website
Related
'I Hope Bob Iger Has One Foot Out the Door.' Abigail Disney on Iger's Stunning Comeback
Abigail Disney spoke to TIME after the company her grandfather co-founded replaced chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor Bob Iger.
Did Disney's woke agenda cause the CEO shakeup?
Disney's decision to give Bob Chapek the boot was likely due to a culmination of factors according to one investor, who says it was not just wokeness.
Bob Iger Is Already Making Big Changes At Disney, But There's One More Chapek Decision That Needs To Be Undone Now
Bob Iger has reversed one big decision of his predecessor, now let's see another.
ComicBook
Bob Iger Sends Note to Disney Employees After Replacing Bob Chapek as CEO
In what could end up as the biggest entertainment news of the year, Bob Iger has found his way back to Disney. Late Sunday night, Iger was named the new Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, a role he previously held from 2005 to 2020. This time around, Iger replaced his successor Bob Chapek after a tumultuous time atop the company that lasted just under three years. Iger wasted little time before hitting the ground running, sending a company-wide e-mail to the employees of Disney.
Bob Iger Returns as Hero in Waiting to Save a Battered Disney
While top executives Dana Walden and Craig Erwich were expecting to spend their Sunday evening enjoying the AMAs followed by the Elton John farewell concert at Dodger Stadium, the stunning news that Bob Iger was returning as CEO of Disney while Bob Chapek was out shot through Hollywood like a thunderbolt (both Walden and Erwich tellingly disappeared from the AMAs just before a company-wide email went out to Disney employees). Insiders say few even at the highest levels knew the announcement was coming. It was an ultimate triumph for Iger, though of course he inherits the same vexing problems plaguing...
disneyfoodblog.com
Bob Iger Announces Kareem Daniel, a Lieutenant of Bob Chapek, Is Leaving Disney
With Bob Iger’s return as the Disney CEO, many are expecting a major shakeup when it comes to executives at The Walt Disney Company. Now, we’ve seen one of the first moves that Iger is making to adjust leadership and reshape the company into his own vision. According...
What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?
The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
Bob Iger needs to fix Disney's 'Star Wars' problem
Bob Iger promised a "slowdown" of "Star Wars" movies before he left Disney. Now that he's CEO again, it's time to get them back on the big screen.
Bob Iger’s back in charge at Disney – here are 5 things he needs to change
In entertainment news branded “the biggest of the year”, Bob Iger has returned to Disney as CEO.For those wondering why this particular update is causing so much excitement (the announcement was reportedly met with cheers at Disney World), Iger is the man behind some of the most lucrative deals in the studio’s history.It’s thanks to Iger that Disney acquired Pixar, Lucasfilm and, yes, Marvel, in deals that cost and, more importantly, made billions. His contract expired in 2020 after 15 years at the top, with Bob Chapek taking over.Chapek failed to instil confidence in Disney lovers in the same...
Motley Fool
Does Disney's New CEO Make It a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before 2023?
Bob Chapek had a rocky, controversial stint as Disney's CEO. Bob Iger oversaw many of the moves that made Disney what it is today. The competitive streaming landscape might make a turnaround harder than it appears. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Twitter Is Celebrating The End Of Bob Chapek’s Reign At Disney Like We’re In The Ewok Village Scene In Return Of The Jedi
Bob Iger is back at Disney, Bob Chapek is gone, and it seems basically everybody is very happy to hear it.
Key players in the Disney leadership drama
Here are key players in the Walt Disney Co. leadership drama that saw the board bring Bob Iger back as CEO, replacing his former lieutenant Bob Chapek.
Jimmy Kimmel Likens Bob Iger To Classic Coke
The surprise return of Bob Iger as Disney CEO, replacing his own replacement Bob Chapek, is not without precedent in corporate America, as Jimmy Kimmel reminded viewers last night. “It’s like what happened with Coca-Cola when they switched the formula,” said the host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! of his old boss/new boss. “Now we’re back to Bob Classic I guess.” Kimmel summarized the Disney switch-up for his viewers: “The big story in Hollywood today involves our parent company, Disney,” he said. “Our former boss has returned. It’s a little bit confusing. What happened, basically, our former CEO at Disney was a guy...
‘Disney Adults,’ Grown-Up Fans of Magic Kingdom, Are Rapturous Over Bob Iger’s Return as CEO
It’s not just executives, filmmakers and talent agents doing cartwheels over the news that Robert Iger has returned to The Walt Disney Co. as CEO. A formidable sect of diehard Mickey Mouse fans — known casually on the internet as “Disney Adults” — have been sharing emotional messages of abject joy over the firing of former CEO Bob Chapek and the return of Iger. It’s rare to see consumers wade into the high-flying world of corporate intrigue, which is what makes this kind of response all the more delicious. “He’s out! He’s gone,” screamed YouTuber Diane Banks of Chapek in...
Bob Iger’s Second Act: The Risks and Rewards of Returning as Disney’s CEO
F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote that “there are no second acts in American lives.” By returning to the Walt Disney Company and resuming his former role as chief executive officer, Bob Iger will attempt to disprove that maxim. But if Iger’s first stint at Disney was marked by growth and an exciting wave of transformative acquisitions, his comeback will require a different set of skills. Bob the Builder must become Bob the Manager. And that’s a whole lot less fun. Take the situation that Disney and many other media companies find themselves in right now. Wall Street has soured on...
TechCrunch
Bob Iger is returning to head Disney as Bob Chapek steps down
“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” Chairman of the Board Susan Arnold said in a letter.
Disney’s Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar dealmaker Bob Iger returns as CEO in ‘amazing’ company twist
The world of film has been left stunned by the news that Bob Iger will return to Disney as CEO.Disney announced the news on Sunday (20 November), revealing that Bob Chapek had chosen to leave the company.“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”Iger’s...
Bay News 9
Disney Shakeup: Bob Iger returns as CEO
In news that shocked Hollywood and Wall Street, The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that Bob Iger would be returning as CEO and Bob Chapek would be leaving. In this week's podcast episode, Ashley and Allison discuss the big news, Chapek’s departure and what Iger’s return means for the company. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Behind the stunning exit of Disney CEO Bob Chapek
Disney's board gave Bob Chapek a three-year contract extension in June. Five months later, the board replaced him with predecessor Bob Iger. What happened?
Coinbase CEO says he shuttered San Francisco offices because of ‘techlash’
Last year, the cryptocurrency exchange announced it was closing its San Francisco offices.
Comments / 0