Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
6 Injured, Including 4 Firefighters In a House Fire At 746 Manida Street, BronxAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Danbury residents earn perfect 4.0, named to president's list at Goodwin Universtiy
Goodwin University's President's List for the Summer 2022 Session includes 263 students, all of whom scored a perfect 4.0 GPA. Congratulations to Danbury residents Febjoy De la Cruz, Holdys Gross, and Juhi Kavi on your academic success!. Goodwin University in East Hartford, Connecticut, is an innovative learning community that empowers...
Milford residents Bianca Hagischi and Ryan Axtell earn perfect 4.0 GPA at Goodwinn University
Goodwin University's President's List for the Summer 2022 Session includes 263 students, all of whom scored a perfect 4.0 GPA. Congratulations to Milford residents Bianca Hagischi and Ryan Axtell for your academic success!. Goodwin University in East Hartford, Connecticut, is an innovative learning community that empowers hard-working students to become...
HCC Celebrated 10th Anniversary of its AMTC Program
Bridgeport, CT - Housatonic Community College (HCC) honored the 10th anniversary of its state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMTC) program with a celebratory event and fundraiser. The AMTC began in 2012 with a cohort of 20 students and since has had more than 400 students graduate from the program. Nearly 100 percent of the program’s graduates have obtained a career in the industry.
Wilton Board of Education is seeking candidates, apply by November 28
The Board of Education is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy on the Board. Interested candidates must be registered voters and are required to submit a resume and written answer to questions. For more information, please click HERE.
Darien Honored with Sustainable CT Silver Certification
The Town of Darien was one of nine Connecticut municipalities awarded Silver-level certification by Sustainable CT at its 2022 Awards Celebration earlier this month at the West Hartford Town Hall. Building on the Bronze certification achieved in 2019, Darien met high standards in a broad range of sustainability accomplishments to...
Danbury Resident Mildred A. (Peknik) Torielli, RN, 94, has Died
Mildred A. (Peknik) Torielli, RN, 94, of Danbury, wife of the late John "Jack" Torielli, Jr. died at her home on Monday, November 21, 2022. Mrs. Torielli was born in Danbury on February 21, 1928, a daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Fako) Peknik. She attended Danbury schools, graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1946 and the Danbury Hospital School of Nursing.
Happy Thanksgiving, Ridgefield!
Happy Thanksgiving, Ridgefield! On this celebratory day of gratitude, we want to thank YOU, our readers, for providing us with the honor of being a part of your daily lives. Our mission, to make towns better by sharing local stories, is achieved because of you - your contributions and comments truly put the unity in our community.
SHU Fundraisers Bring in Nearly $19K for Thanksgiving Turkey Donations
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s community―students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents and friends―have raised nearly $19,000 to date to purchase the first 600 Thanksgiving turkeys for Bridgeport families. Fundraising continues to feed an additional 600 families in December. The student government sponsored the drive, with the generous partnership...
Bethel CT Hair Replacement Expert Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
For over thirty years, Marsha Scott, owner of Hair Loss Clinic for Women in Bethel, has dedicated her career to developing solutions and techniques in the hair restoration industry. Scott, who started in the trade because of her own issues with brittle and thinning hair as a result of diabetes,...
Horizons at NCCS Receives $20,000 from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation
Horizons at NCCS Receives $20,000 from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. Horizons at New Canaan Country School recently received a $20,000 grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation to support advancing career exposure and pathways for marginalized youth as part of the Fairfield Business Collaborative for Education Equity. A $20,000...
Town of Southbury is Hiring at Finance & Human Resources Assistant
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the part-time position of Finance & Human Resources Assistant. The Town of Southbury is hiring a part-time Finance & Human Resources Assistant. The position is 20 hours/week and offers paid time off. Salary range is $22.00-$26.00/hour. The position provides administrative support to the Fiscal Office, assisting with finance and human resources functions including recruitment and onboarding, employee benefits, accounts payable, workers compensation and accounts receivable.
Ridgefield Youth Cheer has earned a place to compete at AYC Nationals!
Ridgefield Youth Cheer has earned a place to compete at AYC Nationals in Orlando, Florida slated for December 8-11, 2022. With such an exciting season behind them, winning at locals, states and now regionals, they are looking forward to competing at the final stop…NATIONALS! Ridgefield Youth Cheer has not been to AYC Nationals since 2007. This is a huge accomplishment for these young athletes and for our community.
Tom the Turkey brings perfect running weather for 41st Annual Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield Turkey Trot
A record number of 1,260 plus runners gathered on East Ridge Road in Ridgefield at 8:30 am on a sunny Thanksgiving morning to participate in the 41st Annual Turkey Trot, a popular event that benefits Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club. This Thanksgiving tradition is a day filled with much gratitude...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Shreya Patel, Doctor of Optometry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Shreya Patel...
Westport’s Holiday Program Seeks Donations
Human Services Director Elaine Daignault announced today that the Department of Human Services is sponsoring its annual Holiday Giving Program for Westport residents. Daignault said, “The Human Services’ Annual Holiday Program relies on community donations to bring holiday cheer to Westport families facing financial hardship this season. Approximately one hundred families with school-aged children benefit annually from the income-based assistance program.”
Twelve Local Ways to Give Back this Holiday Season
The holidays are coming and it’s a fabulous opportunity give back to our wonderful community! Ridgefield is an incredibly philanthropic town with many nonprofits, and a lot of these organizations hold festive holiday fundraisers. Check out a few of our favorites, and tell us in the comments on social media which ones you enjoy best!
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Matthew Tallett Man Around Town Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Matthew Tallett...
Lounsbury House hosts Snow Place Like Home collaborative fundraiser December 1-12
Lounsbury House invites you to ‘Snow Place Like Home,’ a collaborative fundraiser and creative display of ‘snow people.’. This year, our ‘Snow Place Like Home’ event will feature select decorated trees (snow people) on display in our first-floor windows from December 1 – December 12.
Town of New Canaan Offers Thanksgiving Safety Tips
The greatest number of home cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving according to the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association). Unattended cooking is by far the leading contributor in cooking fires. Keeping fire safety top of mind in the kitchen during this joyous but hectic time is important, especially when there’s a lot of activity and people at home. As you start preparing your holiday schedule and organizing that large family feast, remember, by following a few simple safety tips you can enjoy time with your loved ones and keep yourself and your family safe from fire.
