myedmondsnews.com
Washington State Patrol special enforcement Nov. 19 results in speeding, DUI infractions
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted a High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the Saturday, Nov. 19 patrol on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County included DUI with a...
Officials gather on Hwy 99 to commemorate day of remembrance for road traffic victims
The Snohomish County Transportation Coalition (Snotrac) and Washington Bikes gathered with elected officials at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 99/Evergreen Way Monday to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. “We want to work with the legislature in 2023 to lower the legal limit for...
Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 26: What you need to know
Here are the details of the Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony presented by Comstock Jewelers from 3-5 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 26. Come for the free cookies, cocoa and cider, and stay for a magical community celebration of the holiday season. The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, produced by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and presented this year by Comstock Jewelers at Centennial Plaza in downtown Edmonds.
Edmonds council reverses course for Hwy 99-area stepbacks, OKs preferred 2023 city attorney contract option
Updated to clarify the council voted on a preferred city attorney contract that includes a 7.5% fee increase. The final contract will be voted on Dec. 6. Edmonds City Council reversed course Tuesday night, deciding by a 4-3 vote to approve a preliminary action to vacate an emergency ordinance — approved unanimously Oct. 4 — that was aimed at ensuring that new development across the street from single-family zones provides stepbacks.
Sound Transit seeks feedback on Orca Lift $1 fare pilot
Earlier this year, Sound Transit reduced the one-way Orca Lift fare on all Sound Transit services from $1.50 to $1 as part of a six-month pilot project. The agency is now conducting a brief survey and service area-wide public engagement process to gather feedback and help develop a fare equity analysis to support a possible board decision on making this a permanent fare change.
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck closed Thursday; will return to Edmonds Friday-Saturday
Scotty’s Food Truck will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, but will return to Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Friday and Saturday this week. So if you have out-of-town guests or are just looking for a change from leftover turkey, try their Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights.
City of Edmonds buildings now open additional hours
With the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration being rescinded by Gov. Jay Inslee, City of Edmonds buildings are now open to the public with additional hours, the city said. Edmonds City Hall is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The planning, building and...
City hosting open house Dec. 1 for 76th/220th intersection project
The City of Edmonds invites the public to attend an open house Thursday, Dec. 1 for the 76th Avenue West at 220th Street Southwest Intersection Improvement Project. The project — now at 30% design — is aimed at improving vehicular traffic flows and safety for all those going through the intersection. It will add an eastbound and westbound left-turn lane along 220th Street Southwest, wider sidewalks, new traffic signal system, lighting enhancements and ADA curb ramp upgrades. The proposed utility improvements consist of stormwater and water line upgrades, with the potential conversion of existing overhead utility lines to underground.
Scene in Edmonds: Placing beam for new port building
Donald Ricker took this photo Tuesday of a beam being put in place for the Port of Edmonds’ new 12,000-square-foot headquarters. According to Executive Director Bob McChesney, the final beam was set to be installed around noon Wednesday. The building is located on the east side of Admiral Way,...
Lynnwood teen supports foster kids with Eagle Scout project
Skyler MacKay was just four days old when he entered the foster care system. Adopted into an unsafe home, he spent five years there before going back into foster care at the age of 6. That’s when Lisa MacKay took him in, eventually adopting Skyler. Now her 14-year-old son is using his childhood experience to help other foster kids.
Reminder: Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair Dec. 3 at Lynnwood Convention Center
The Lynnwood Convention Center is ringing in the holiday spirit with its first annual Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 3. This festive event will kick off the month of December with a delicious breakfast, merry musical performances, fun craft activities for kids and a holiday craft fair featuring goods from over 20 local vendors.
Art Beat: New art exhibit, Olympic Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker,’ a book drive — and more
One thing I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving is that there is always so much to celebrate in our arts community. From exhibits to performances, I hope this issue gives you plenty of options to enjoy this amazing town we call home!. Cascadia Art Museum presents George Tsutakawa: Early Works...
Scene in Edmonds: Jellyfish and gulls
While walking along the Edmonds waterfront Wednesday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed a jellyfish as large as a dinner plate bobbing along near the walkway to the fishing pier. Further along, she saw dozens of Heerman gulls on the breakwaters. “Most had their heads tucked away but in several, I could see their red beaks,” she said. “They blend in very well to their surroundings.”
Operation Military Family receives donation from Comcast during Military Appreciaton Month
In honor of Military Appreciation Month in November, Comcast has again partnered with Edmonds-based Operation Military Family. Comcast has donated $20,000 and 200 laptops — along with a digital skills guide with each laptop — to support military and veteran families in Washington. Comcast has a long history...
