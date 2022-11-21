The City of Edmonds invites the public to attend an open house Thursday, Dec. 1 for the 76th Avenue West at 220th Street Southwest Intersection Improvement Project. The project — now at 30% design — is aimed at improving vehicular traffic flows and safety for all those going through the intersection. It will add an eastbound and westbound left-turn lane along 220th Street Southwest, wider sidewalks, new traffic signal system, lighting enhancements and ADA curb ramp upgrades. The proposed utility improvements consist of stormwater and water line upgrades, with the potential conversion of existing overhead utility lines to underground.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO