Oregon Kid Governor reflects on her time in office
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- It’s been an entire year since Oregon’s 2021-2022 Kid Governor was elected, and now Emerie Martin is reflecting back on her time in office. The Kid Governor program was started in back in 2015 at the Connecticut Democracy Center. Oregon became the second state to implement the program in 2017. Emerie Martin, of Pleasant Hill, then 11, was chosen out of seven candidates in 2021 to serve a one-year term in the position, which she spent raising awareness about animal abuse.
Patients seeing long wait times for emergency room visits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Some patients say they are seeing long waiting times on visits to the emergency room. Some patients report stories like waiting for six hours with a minor heart attack and being on a list with fifteen people in front of them as they wait with a broken arm. These are just a few of the stories we’ve heard from residents regarding long wait times in hospitals right now. Medical officials say it's for a number of reasons. Mainly, a lack of resources while resurgent viruses are putting great pressure on hospitals.
