EUGENE, Ore. -- Some patients say they are seeing long waiting times on visits to the emergency room. Some patients report stories like waiting for six hours with a minor heart attack and being on a list with fifteen people in front of them as they wait with a broken arm. These are just a few of the stories we’ve heard from residents regarding long wait times in hospitals right now. Medical officials say it's for a number of reasons. Mainly, a lack of resources while resurgent viruses are putting great pressure on hospitals.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO