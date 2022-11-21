ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage, PA

A holiday tradition: Kraynak’s ‘Christmas Tree Lane’ draws visitors

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dz3lH_0jJ5geWT00

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A holiday tradition for nearly 60 years, Kraynak’s “Christmas Tree Lane” draws dozens of families to witness the merry display as the holiday season draws near.

Parents and grandparents alike armed with phones were capturing pictures to last a lifetime on Monday afternoon.

Deerfield teen given suspended sentence, counseling in fatal crash that killed 2

Christmas Tree Lane is open for touring through New Year’s Eve. Hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The display is free to walk through.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uncoveringpa.com

Experiencing Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland near Pittsburgh

I always love visiting festive drive-through Christmas light displays in PA, so I was excited when I finally had a chance to check out one that was been on my list for a long time: Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is located in Butler County just off I-79...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Local church brings Thanksgiving dinner to thousands

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Thanksgiving tradition of more than 30 years continues in Canfield. Parishioners of a local church are making sure thousands in the Valley have a traditional meal. “The Turkey Connection” is a St. Michael tradition, providing a Thanksgiving meal for the patrons of two soup...
CANFIELD, OH
venangoextra.com

Light Up Night parade winners announced

Central Elementary School won the Brightest Lights & Most Sparkle award for the Electric Lights Parade held Saturday during Franklin’s Light Up Night celebration. Here is a rundown of the top place winners in each of the parade’s five divisions:. Division I (Churches and schools) — Victory Elementary...
FRANKLIN, PA
butlerradio.com

Christmas Ornaments Stolen From Grove City Display

Police in neighboring Mercer County are asking for help getting to the bottom of a theft straight out of the holiday classic The Grinch. According to Grove City Police, four or five gnome Christmas ornaments were stolen from a holiday display in Grove City Memorial Park. The ornaments were last...
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Bars, pizzerias packed with Thanksgiving Eve crowd

As we're now just hours away from the Thanksgiving holiday, Wednesday night, known as Thanksgiving Eve is known as one of the busiest nights for bars and pizza joints. 21 News stopped by the Downtown Youngstown scene as friends and family reunite to kick off the holiday weekend. "It's nice...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Prepares for this Year's Meadville Light Up Night

Thanksgiving is just three days away, but the City of Meadville is already focused on Christmas. On Friday, December 2nd, the City will host this year's Meadville Light Up Night. The tree lighting ceremony is set to begin at 6p.m., in Diamond Park with a visit from Santa himself. Afterwards,...
MEADVILLE, PA
WYTV.com

Where to get free Thanksgiving meals this year

(WKBN) – There are several places where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal this year. Find a list below:. A free traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be offered to the public on Thanksgiving Day. It will be at The Brick House on Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown at 4:30 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

56K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy