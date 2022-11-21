A holiday tradition: Kraynak’s ‘Christmas Tree Lane’ draws visitors

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A holiday tradition for nearly 60 years, Kraynak’s “Christmas Tree Lane” draws dozens of families to witness the merry display as the holiday season draws near.

Parents and grandparents alike armed with phones were capturing pictures to last a lifetime on Monday afternoon.

Christmas Tree Lane is open for touring through New Year’s Eve. Hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The display is free to walk through.

