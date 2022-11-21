Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
3 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle accident near Wakita | News
WAKITA — Three people had been hospitalized and one other three injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday near Wakita, in Grant County. Kimberly Bowling, 37, of Alva, and Ki Bowling, 19, of Alva, had been transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the place they had been admitted in steady situation, in line with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Kimberly Bowling had leg and head accidents, in line with the report, whereas Ki Bowling had head and trunk accidents. Barbara Gamble, a passenger in Kimberly Bowling’s car, was admitted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., in steady situation with leg and head accidents.
guthrienewspage.com
Vehicle crash kills OKC woman, injures two, in eastern Logan County
One person died and two others were transported to hospitals Friday night after a driver apparently made an improper U-turn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday. The crash was approximately three miles west of Langston.
OSBI: Victims killed in Kingfisher Co. were executed
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the four people killed Sunday near Hennessey were executed.
KSN.com
Cowley County bridge closed because of safety issue
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County officials have closed a bridge in a rural area because one element of the bridge is collapsing. Brown’s Bridge is on 155th Road over Silver Creek. It is approximately 2.75 miles north of Kansas Highway 166. It is southeast of Winfield, east-northeast of Arkansas City, and west-southwest of Dexter.
KOCO
Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas
OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Nov. 8-21
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 8-21 include:. Timothy Lee Adams, 22, second degree robbery. Cory Gene Anson, 25, contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Joey Aragon, 27, BIA hold. Ian Mark Armstrong, 35, Circle, Kan., assault...
Logan Co. Sheriff: No special treatment given to Governor’s son during incident involving guns, alcohol
On Halloween night, Governor Kevin Stitt’s son was found in possession of alcohol and four guns. Devon Devereaux, the Logan County Sheriff, said his office did not give any favors because the situation involved the Governor’s son.
kaynewscow.com
Abducted Wichita child located in Kay County
WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas officials report that a 6-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday night in Wichita was located near Tonkawa about 90 minutes after the abduction and a male suspect taken into custody. Wichita police report that officers responded at 6:50 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of...
kaynewscow.com
Bond for accused kidnapper set at $250,000
NEWKIRK — The suspect accused of stealing a vehicle from a Wichita, Kan. liquor store with a 6-year-old child inside is being held on $250,000 bond at the Kay County Detention Center. Benjamin Kenneth Brady, 34, Meridan, Kan., was arrested by Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Tyler Langston at The...
KOKI FOX 23
Report details incident involving Oklahoma governor’s son and found box of guns
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Documents from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say John Stitt, the son of Gov. Kevin Stitt, was involved in an incident involving a found box of guns on Halloween. An incident report for the sheriff’s office listed John Stitt as one of five involved,...
blackchronicle.com
Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the 6-year-old girl that was kidnapped Sunday night time has been found safe in the world of Tonkawa, Okla., earlier than 8:30 p.m. and that the suspect is in custody. According to the WPD, round 6:50 p.m., they obtained...
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Arrest warrant issued in quadruple homicide near Hennessey
UPDATE: (11/21/22 5:05 p.m.) The suspect had not been apprehended by 5 p.m. Monday, but Sheriff Dennis Banther said “I'm certain he isn’t in our area, though.” Authorities still have not publically identified the suspect named in the arrest warrant, other than to say that he's an Asian male.
okcfox.com
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
OHP: Three men who drowned in Guthrie lake identified
Authorities are releasing new information about three men who died at a local lake in Logan County.
news9.com
SBOE Shares How They Will Look Into Misuse Of School Funding
After 22 years of misallocated funds in Oklahoma Public Schools, the State Board of Education is working to fix the problem. At their November board meeting, they unanimously voted to request a state audit to figure out where the problem lies. Oklahoma City, Ponca City, Enid and Mid Del say...
pdjnews.com
Local resident guest stars in Oklahoma based television show
Editor’s note: This article may contain spoilers for the trailer and first episode of the newly released show based in Oklahoma, ‘Tulsa King’. If you have not seen the first episode, or if you intend to do so, keep in mind this article will have information referencing the already released episode. Perry resident and veteran James Battles, Jr., can now be seen on your television screen, starring…
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault
MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
