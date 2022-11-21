Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses PracticeOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChester, MD
New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in BaltimoreBryan DijkhuizenBaltimore, MD
Related
Nottingham MD
Crash with rescue reported in Glen Arm
GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday evening crash in the Glen Arm area. The crash was reported at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Harford Road at Factory Road. One person is trapped in their vehicle and a rescue is under way, according to...
CBS News
Two injured in six-vehicle crash with flipped tractor trailer on I-95 south in Kingsville
BALTIMORE -- Two people were injured after a tractor-trailer crashed and overturned Wednesday morning on I-95 south in Kingsville, Maryland state police said. Investigators believe the tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when the driver lost control and overturned around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Five other vehicles were involved in the crash.
WTOP
Overturned truck, fuel spill paralyze I-95 north of Baltimore for hours
A collision between six vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, caused long delays on Interstate 95 north of White Marsh, Maryland, on Wednesday morning. Maryland State Police said the crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Big Gunpowder Falls. Images from the scene showed a tractor-trailer on its side, blocking the northbound lanes and extending across the median into the southbound side.
Neighbors uneasy awaiting cause of Pigtown home explosion
First responders flooded Bayard Street in response to a deafening home explosion on Tuesday afternoon.
Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
House explosion in Pigtown leaves three injured
Firefighters are scene at a house explosion in Pigtown, fire officials were called to Bayard Street and Sergeant Street for the reports.
Nottingham MD
Intense two-alarm house fire in White Marsh leaves 1 dead
WHITE MARSH, MD—A woman died on Sunday in an intense, two-alarm townhouse fire in the White Marsh area. Crews were dispatched at around 3:45 a.m. to the unit block of Wolf Trap Court(21236) for a report of a dwelling fire involving a middle-of-group townhome. The first-arriving engine found the townhome fully involved with fire.
Gunman sought in Middle River double shooting
Police are still seeking a gunman after a double shooting in Middle River on Monday, and they are assuring residents that it wasn't random.
Nottingham MD
Businesses vandalized, burglarized in Hillendale, Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, an individual came onto a business’ parking lot in the 7900-block of Belair Road in Nottingham (21236), broke into a storage container, and stole a generator.
foxbaltimore.com
3 people in critical condition after explosion in Pigtown, fire officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire officials said one man and two women have been critically injured in an explosion in Pigtown Tuesday. The blast happened at a home in the 1100 block of Bayard Street shortly after 2 p.m., according to Assistant Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark.
Nottingham MD
Massive house fire rages in Kingsville
KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a massive, Tuesday evening house fire in Kingsville. The fire was reported at around 5:30 p.m. on November 22 on Elray Road. Tanker strike teams are responding due to a lack of hydrants in the area. At least half-dozen local fire companies...
WBOC
One Seriously Burned in Preston House Fire
PRESTON, Md.- One man was seriously burned in a house fire in Preston Monday morning. Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a passerby around 8 a.m. at a two-story home at 21596 Dover Bridge Road. One man received second and third degree burns to the hands...
foxbaltimore.com
Man in grave condition after Southeast Baltimore shooting, vehicle seen fleeing the scene
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a Southeast Baltimore shooting that left one man in grave condition on Thanksgiving Day. At approximately 3:00AM, officers responded to the 100 block of N. Lakewood Avenue for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds...
Truck Driver Killed Assisting Another With Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In White Marsh: State Police
A Good Samaritan was killed by a BMW driver on I-95 in Maryland as he was attempting to assist another truck driver who had broken down, according to state police. New York resident Joseph Russell Thomas II, 52, was struck and killed on I-95 in Baltimore County at approximately 7:20 a.m. in White Marsh, officials announced.
Teen, Minors Busted For Attempted Audi Carjacking At Silver Spring Grocery Store: Police
The owner of an Audi was able to fight off a teen and two minors who viciously beat him outside a Maryland grocery store before the trio was ultimately apprehended by police in Montgomery County, officials announced. Washington, DC resident Kaiyon Denell Porter, and two juvenile suspects are facing charges...
Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
WBAL Radio
Early Sunday fire results in one death, three townhouses burned
Investigators are looking into a deadly two-alarm fire in White Marsh. Crews were called to a home just before 4 a.m. on Sunday at 29 Wolf Trap Court. It's reported that the body pulled from the home is believed to be a woman. Three townhomes burned. There's no word on...
Comments / 2