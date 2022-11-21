ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

Nottingham MD

Crash with rescue reported in Glen Arm

GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday evening crash in the Glen Arm area. The crash was reported at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Harford Road at Factory Road. One person is trapped in their vehicle and a rescue is under way, according to...
GLEN ARM, MD
WTOP

Overturned truck, fuel spill paralyze I-95 north of Baltimore for hours

A collision between six vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, caused long delays on Interstate 95 north of White Marsh, Maryland, on Wednesday morning. Maryland State Police said the crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Big Gunpowder Falls. Images from the scene showed a tractor-trailer on its side, blocking the northbound lanes and extending across the median into the southbound side.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.
CATONSVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Intense two-alarm house fire in White Marsh leaves 1 dead

WHITE MARSH, MD—A woman died on Sunday in an intense, two-alarm townhouse fire in the White Marsh area. Crews were dispatched at around 3:45 a.m. to the unit block of Wolf Trap Court(21236) for a report of a dwelling fire involving a middle-of-group townhome. The first-arriving engine found the townhome fully involved with fire.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Nottingham MD

Businesses vandalized, burglarized in Hillendale, Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, an individual came onto a business’ parking lot in the 7900-block of Belair Road in Nottingham (21236), broke into a storage container, and stole a generator.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Nottingham MD

Massive house fire rages in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a massive, Tuesday evening house fire in Kingsville. The fire was reported at around 5:30 p.m. on November 22 on Elray Road. Tanker strike teams are responding due to a lack of hydrants in the area. At least half-dozen local fire companies...
KINGSVILLE, MD
WBOC

One Seriously Burned in Preston House Fire

PRESTON, Md.- One man was seriously burned in a house fire in Preston Monday morning. Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a passerby around 8 a.m. at a two-story home at 21596 Dover Bridge Road. One man received second and third degree burns to the hands...
PRESTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.

