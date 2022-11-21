ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

You can watch the World Cup at these watch parties in Sacramento

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHWUX_0jJ5gLwm00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially upon us, as the United States men’s team is making its first World Cup appearance in eight years.

In the Sacramento area, there are bars and restaurants where fans can watch the United States Men’s National Team and other stars compete on the biggest stage of the world’s sport.

From the viewing parties hosted by the Sacramento Republic FC along with restaurants and bars holding specials, here is where you watch the World Cup in the Sacramento area.

Official Sacramento Republic FC viewings

The Sacramento Republic FC is inviting fans and members of the community to watch matches at its official viewing locations throughout the area.

According to the club, fans and community members can watch matches for free at any of the six Mimosa House locations in the region, along with Public House and Iron Horse Tavern in midtown.

The club’s official World Cup viewings began Monday with the USA’s opening match against Wales and continued through Dec. 2, which is a match between Cameroon and Brazil.

Fans can watch every USMNT and Team Mexico match at these locations.

Click here to view the full schedule for all viewing locations.

Attendees at the viewings at Mimosa House, Public House and Iron Horse can scan a QR code at their table for the chance to win prizes including 2023 Republic FC season tickets, gift cards, a brand-new TV and more.

How to watch the 2022 World Cup on FOX40: Full schedule and times

Zócalo

The Zócalo location in midtown on 1801 Capitol Avenue will be open for Mexico’s first World Cup match against Poland on Tuesday at 8 a.m. According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, they’ll be serving breakfast, coffee and a full bar.

The midtown location will also have a watch party for Mexico’s match against Argentina on Nov. 26.

Locations in Arden Arcade, Folsom and Roseville will broadcast games during normal

Old Tavern Bar & Grill

This midtown bar on 1510 20th Street is having watch parties for every USA match on Nov. 21, Nov. 25 and Nov. 29 at 11 a.m.

Old Tavern is offering free food and drink specials, according to the bar’s Instagram account.

Click here for more World Cup coverage

Streets Pub & Grub

The pub located at 1804 J Street in midtown is open every day for the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. matches except for Thanksgiving.

According to the pub’s Instagram, there will be daily drink specials and a brunch menu.

Golden Road Brewing

The Los Angeles-based brewery’s midtown location at 1830 L Street is having watch parties for every USA and Mexico match and other matchups. On match day, the brewery will open 30 minutes before each match and attendees must RSVP online.

Each party must be from one to 10 guests per booking.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

These Sacramento landmarks appear on the city’s Monopoly game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento-edition Monopoly game is officially on sale in stores and online.  When Sacramentans and others buy the game, they’ll notice various landmarks on the cover: Tower Bridge, the Ziggurat, the California State Capitol, a Sacramento Regional Transit light rail train, East Lawn Memorial Park and Faces Nightclub.  Those landmarks also […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento River Cats officially release Marvel-inspired apparel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Marvel-designed apparel for the Sacramento River Cats is officially on sale, the ballclub announced Friday.  The team merchandise includes hats and sweatshirts with a Marvel-inspired logo, a Captain America-themed jersey and a Black Panther-themed t-shirt. The apparel is part of a three-year partnership between Minor League Baseball and Marvel for a […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

CHP: Woman dead after walking in front of a vehicle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a female pedestrian died after walking directly in front of a vehicle in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said that a vehicle was traveling in the third lane northbound on Watt Avenue when a woman crossed the street “outside of any marked crosswalks.” The woman […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Reuters

Soccer-Son will need time to re-adapt, says Bento after Uruguay draw

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Korea captain Son Heung-min will need time to re-adapt following his return from surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye, head coach Paulo Bento said after they held Uruguay to a 0-0 draw in their World Cup opener on Thursday.
FOX40

Yuba City cold case suspect arrested in Mexico 23 years later

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a 1999 Yuba City cold case was extradited to the United States after U.S. Marshals located them in Morales, Mexico, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Francisco Arellano, 51, was placed into the Sutter County Jail on Friday and is facing a homicide charge in connection […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

CHP issues tickets for drivers going over 100 mph during I-80 saturation detail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17. Video Above: Fleeing driver reaches 100+ MPH speeds near Tracy According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to […]
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say

SUNDAY 11/20/2022 5:48 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers announced early Sunday morning he will also be in attendance and speaking at the planned news conference with Police. Mayor Suthers tweeted that the news conference will be live-streamed on the CSPD Facebook page, after the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX40

Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian hit by car while running across freeway in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Highway 50 westbound and the 26th Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a person was running from the center divide to the right shoulder around 6:48 p.m. Officers said that the person died on the scene […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy