You can watch the World Cup at these watch parties in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially upon us, as the United States men’s team is making its first World Cup appearance in eight years.

In the Sacramento area, there are bars and restaurants where fans can watch the United States Men’s National Team and other stars compete on the biggest stage of the world’s sport.

From the viewing parties hosted by the Sacramento Republic FC along with restaurants and bars holding specials, here is where you watch the World Cup in the Sacramento area.

Official Sacramento Republic FC viewings

The Sacramento Republic FC is inviting fans and members of the community to watch matches at its official viewing locations throughout the area.

According to the club, fans and community members can watch matches for free at any of the six Mimosa House locations in the region, along with Public House and Iron Horse Tavern in midtown.

The club’s official World Cup viewings began Monday with the USA’s opening match against Wales and continued through Dec. 2, which is a match between Cameroon and Brazil.

Fans can watch every USMNT and Team Mexico match at these locations.

Click here to view the full schedule for all viewing locations.

Attendees at the viewings at Mimosa House, Public House and Iron Horse can scan a QR code at their table for the chance to win prizes including 2023 Republic FC season tickets, gift cards, a brand-new TV and more.

Zócalo

The Zócalo location in midtown on 1801 Capitol Avenue will be open for Mexico’s first World Cup match against Poland on Tuesday at 8 a.m. According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, they’ll be serving breakfast, coffee and a full bar.

The midtown location will also have a watch party for Mexico’s match against Argentina on Nov. 26.

Locations in Arden Arcade, Folsom and Roseville will broadcast games during normal

Old Tavern Bar & Grill

This midtown bar on 1510 20th Street is having watch parties for every USA match on Nov. 21, Nov. 25 and Nov. 29 at 11 a.m.

Old Tavern is offering free food and drink specials, according to the bar’s Instagram account.

Streets Pub & Grub

The pub located at 1804 J Street in midtown is open every day for the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. matches except for Thanksgiving.

According to the pub’s Instagram, there will be daily drink specials and a brunch menu.

Golden Road Brewing

The Los Angeles-based brewery’s midtown location at 1830 L Street is having watch parties for every USA and Mexico match and other matchups. On match day, the brewery will open 30 minutes before each match and attendees must RSVP online.

Each party must be from one to 10 guests per booking.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.