Newark, DE

Delaware LIVE News

Delmar field hockey dominates, Smyrna upsets Cape

The Delmar Wildcats completely dominated the Division 2 DIAA Field Hockey state championship. They outshot Archmere Academy 50-1 and totaled 23 corners in the game en route to a 7-1 victory to capture their seventh straight state championship.   Macy Bradford led the Wildcats with 2 goals and 3 assists. Archmere’s goal was scored by Bella Dell’Oso which was the only ... Read More
SMYRNA, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

My take: Avelo Air to use Delaware playbook in North Carolina

Avelo Airlines will use its playbook for Wilmington Airport (ILG) for North Carolina’s Research Triangle. In February, the airline will add a half-dozen Florida destinations (Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Sarasota, Tampa, and West Palm Beach) from Raleigh-Durham. Avelo will establish a one-jet base at the Carolina airport, with...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton

After giving away 250,000 Thanksgiving turkeys over 40 years, Stormin’ Norman Oliver is passing the baton to DETV president and founder Ivan Thomas. Oliver — a locally-famed civic leader affectionately dubbed Stormin’ Norman — announced the 2022 Turkey Drive would be his last before distributing more than 1,400 turkeys to Wilmington residents Tuesday. “God just moved me to do it,” ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
nexttv.com

Bill Kelly Joins KYW Philadelphia as Chief Meteorologist in January

Bill Kelly joins KYW Philadelphia as chief meteorologist starting January 9. He will be on the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, and the 10 p.m. news on sister station WPSG. Kelly comes from WJLA Washington, part of the Sinclair group. Kelly also had a corporate role, developing companywide weather protocols and content and also provided mentoring colleagues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl

The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
BEAR, DE
PhillyBite

The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware

Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Sound of Tri-State opens in Concord Mall

Audio retailer Sound of Tri-State is now open at the Concord Mall in north Wilmington off Route 202. “We are committed to the future of the Concord Mall and its use as a retail, lifestyle, and local business destination. Sound of Tri-State will provide shoppers with another unique shopping option while visiting the mall,” says Igal Nassim of Mason Asset Management, which is responsible for leasing efforts at the Concord Mall.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Dover AFB 2022 State of the Base

The state of the Dover Air Force Base is strong, and that's good news for people across Delmarva. Dover Air Force leaders shared their annual report with community members this morning at the State of the Base briefing.
DOVER, DE
hwy.co

Why You Should Choo-Choo-Choose the Wilmington Western Railroad

If you’re a fan of learning about or riding trains, the Wilmington Western Railroad in DE is one you won’t want to miss. It’s an opportunity for young and old to learn about and experience a railroad with a rich history. The Wilmington Western Railroad is one of the leading tourist attractions in Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

5 festive holiday places to drink, dine

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in these tasty Delaware spaces decorated for a festive holiday. Klondike Kate’s Sleigh Bar in Newark and Blitzen in Wilmington have returned to serve a cup of good cheer. To the south, Above the Dunes in Rehoboth is debuting a Miracle Pop-Up on Nov. 21. Schellville in Rehoboth has expanded its food and beer offerings, and Benvenuto in Milford has become a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
firststateupdate.com

Newark Firefighters Assist With Cecil County House Fire Early Monday

Just after 3:00 Monday morning firefighters from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder responded to a home in the 600 block of Delaware Avenue in Elkton, Maryland to assist Cecil County units with a residential structure fire. While en route crews learned that heavy smoke was coming from the home and...
ELKTON, MD
wilmtoday.com

Giving Tuesday 2022 in Wilmington, DE!

Give thanks and give back to your community this season! There are so many opportunities to better Wilmington. Here are some of our favorite organizations to consider contributing to:. Motorcycle Santa– This organization donates gifts to local children’s hospitals, is a large supporter of the Ronald McDonald House of Wilmington,...
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

5 Best Bars and Taverns in Havertown PA

Located in the quaint town of Havertown, Pennsylvania, The Crossbar in Havertown is a tad unassuming if you aren't familiar with its avowed purpose. However, the well-conceived and executed bar and grill offer an impressive menu and a slew of beers on tap. Not only that, the staff is well oiled and friendly. Whether you are looking for a post-game repast or a pre-game brunch, The Crossbar is the place to be. 2225 Darby Rd, Havertown, PA 19083.
HAVERTOWN, PA
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth welcomes new family medicine physician

The Bayhealth team is proud to welcome another primary care physician to care for the community. Family medicine physician Kyla-Gaye Pinnock, MD, is the newest addition to the Bayhealth Primary Care Dover West practice. Pinnock joins Patience Ankomah, MD; Zulehuma Rather, MD; Shailly Saini, MD; Amita Jain, MD; Ben Hur Hill Aguilar, MD; and Lisa Rossi McCalister, FNP-BC. Pinnock is accepting new primary care patients ages 9 and older.
DOVER, DE

