FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State Wrestling: Can the Nittany Lions do anything surprising anymore?
The Penn State Wrestling Team throttled all comers in their recent action in the Black Knight Open and the NWCA All-Star Classic. Penn State Wrestling had a busy week of action, leading to plenty of headlines and stories to cover. Various Nittany Lion wrestlers were on the road recently as...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Class of 2023 OL Commit J’ven Williams No. 1 OL, No. 6 Player in Latest On300
Penn State Class of 2023 OL commit J’ven Williams is the No. 1 offensive lineman and the No. 6 overall player in his class according to On3Sports’ latest On300 rankings. Williams (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) is a five-star according to On3. He’s a product of Wyomissing High School near...
Trio of Penn State wrestlers have a perfect night in the NWCA All-Star Classic
Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet took on familiar foes, and all three came away with a win.
pennbets.com
Penn State, Pitt Favored To Buttress Bowl Candidacies By Winning Saturday
Penn State and Pitt are both favored to beat teams that need one more win to claim bowl eligibility Saturday, while Temple is once more a big home underdog in finishing its regular season. If Penn State beats Michigan State and Pitt wins at Miami, as online sportsbooks suggest, the...
nittanysportsnow.com
2023 4-Star WR Tyseer Denmark Names Penn State to Top 3, Decision This Week
The recruiting battle for Tyseer Denmark’s signature will come down to a battle between Big Ten rivals and a school from way, way across the country from his native Philadelphia. Denmark, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound four-star wide receiver from Roman Catholic High in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has narrowed a list of...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook- November 22
Update (10:24 AM)- **A big day for 2024 athlete Jah Jah Boyd (Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia) as he receives his first D-1 offer. Boyd received the news from Terry Smith. Update (9:50 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2025 offensive lineman Avery Gach from Groves...
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.
fox8tv.com
PSU / Michigan State
Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Being at Peace, Young Receivers, More
No. 11 Penn State improved to 9-2 with its 55-10 win over Rutgers this past Saturday. As the team tunes up for its final regular-season game this comingSaturday, coach James Franklin embarks on his next opportunity to go “1-0” this Saturday against Michigan State. Penn State has been...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘Part of HBCU life’ Alabama State set to Play 2nd Game in Pittsburgh in 4 Days
If you were wondering if Duquesne basketball’s next opponent, Alabama State, sounded familiar, you’d be pleased to know that they should. Alabama State is set to play their second game in four days in Pittsburgh. The team played the University of Pittsburgh (3-3) on Sunday, falling to the Panthers 73-54.
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Penn State is NCAA Tournament Material
Penn State fans are used to watching 68 teams that they don’t root for play in the NCAA Tournament. In the tournament’s history that dates back to 1939, Penn State has played in it just nine times. Five of those appearances happened before we put a man on...
Dealers question report tracing guns used in Pennsylvania crimes
Just a fraction of Pennsylvania’s thousands of gun dealers — most of them in the greater Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas — represent the biggest source of firearms linked to crimes in the state, according to one of the nation’s most influential groups combating gun violence. In...
Ex-Shippensburg University student, once charged with homicide, released after serving three years in jail
A former Shippensburg University student was released from Cumberland County Prison Thursday after serving a little over three years on charges stemming from a 2019 double shooting in Shippensburg that left one Philadelphia man dead and another wounded. Clayton Steven Wilson, initially charged with the Oct. 6, 2019 murder of...
Here’s when Giant, Weis and Walmart will be open for last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers
Many stores in Centre County will have limited hours Thursday. Here’s when you can slip out to the grocery Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday.
Explainer: What is unleaded 88 gas? Is it safe for your car?
PITTSBURGH — Saving money on gas is always enticing, especially when AAA says drivers could pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices on record. At the same time, Sheetz announced a big, new promotion for unleaded 88 gas, priced at $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving week. But what is it?...
After months of construction, Pike Street will reopen to two-way traffic in Lemont
Some lane flagging and short-term traffic delays may still occur.
