State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook- November 22

Update (10:24 AM)- **A big day for 2024 athlete Jah Jah Boyd (Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia) as he receives his first D-1 offer. Boyd received the news from Terry Smith. Update (9:50 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2025 offensive lineman Avery Gach from Groves...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox8tv.com

PSU / Michigan State

Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Tuesdays With James: Being at Peace, Young Receivers, More

No. 11 Penn State improved to 9-2 with its 55-10 win over Rutgers this past Saturday. As the team tunes up for its final regular-season game this comingSaturday, coach James Franklin embarks on his next opportunity to go “1-0” this Saturday against Michigan State. Penn State has been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Smeltzer: Penn State is NCAA Tournament Material

Penn State fans are used to watching 68 teams that they don’t root for play in the NCAA Tournament. In the tournament’s history that dates back to 1939, Penn State has played in it just nine times. Five of those appearances happened before we put a man on...
State College, PA

