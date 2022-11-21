ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Buy Now, Pay Later: Online payment plan exponentially expanding, but experts and officials eye more regulation and urge consumer caution

By Daniela Molina, Rachel DePompa
wwnytv.com
 2 days ago
ffnews.com

iwocaPay integrates with WooCommerce to offer B2B buy now, pay later to ecommerce businesses

Iwoca, one of Europe’s largest small business lenders, is today announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with leading ecommerce software WooCommerce. WooCommerce holds 37% market share of ecommerce software platforms worldwide. iwocaPay’s new extension will provide tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses with the option to offer buy now, pay later to their business customers.
PYMNTS

Airswift Launches Gateway to Help Online Merchants Accept Crypto

Cryptocurrency payment solutions provider Airswift has launched a full-stack payment gateway for online businesses. Airswift Connect integrates with merchants’ online stores to enable them to accept cryptocurrency worldwide, the company said Monday (Nov. 21) in an announcement emailed to PYMNTS. “Airswift customers benefit from our proven track record of...
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Ars Technica

Major tax-filing websites secretly share income data with Meta

Here to add another layer of dread ahead of the upcoming tax season, The Markup reported that some of the biggest online e-filing services—unbeknownst to millions of users—have been sharing sensitive user financial information with Meta. Some services linked user names and email addresses with detailed information like income, refund amounts, filing status, and even the amount of dependents’ college scholarships.
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking: ZA Bank Integrates Wise to Offer Low Cost Global Transfers

Wise (LON:WISE) has been integrated into the digital banking firm in Hong Kong ZA Bank. According to a note from ZA bank, the partnership between the two firms is the first bank in Hong Kong to provide money transfers with no exchange rate mark up. It is also the first digital banking partner for Wise in East Asia.
US News and World Report

German Regulator Stays Vigilant as Meta Changes VR Headset Rules

BERLIN (Reuters) - Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms has responded to the German cartel office's concerns by allowing the use of its virtual reality headset without a Facebook account, the office said on Wednesday. The cartel office has been closely watching Meta since May when it declared it was of...
ffnews.com

A Retailer’s Guide to Combating Online Fraud this Festive Season

Online commerce has grown to become a critical component of the retail industry: in August 2022, the value of internet sales as a percentage of total retail sales in the UK was 24.2%. As a result, retailers’ strategies are increasingly centred around the growing number of digitally native shoppers. And with the ‘golden quarter’ of festive retail activity upon us, that emphasis will come to be even more important over the coming weeks.
thefastmode.com

Dutch Operators KPN, T-Mobile & Vodafone Intro Mobile Connect Security Services

KPN, T-Mobile and Vodafone will intensify their fight against online fraud with the introduction of Mobile Connect for digital service providers. Mobile Connect consists of a number of number verification services and extra protection against account takeover. It ensures that customers of digital service providers, such as banks and webshops, can log in easily and securely and make transactions. Users with their mobile phone are also better protected against identity fraud.
PYMNTS

Italian Banking Group Sella Launches Biometric Payment Card

Italian banking group Sella Group has collaborated with IDEMIA to launch biometric payment cards that are powered by IDEX Biometrics’ TrustedBio fingerprint sensor solution. Sella Group, which has a presence in five countries, will offer the new biometric payment card to select target segments, IDEX Biometrics said Tuesday (Nov. 22) in a press release.
PYMNTS

Mobile Devices Move Passwordless Future to the Here and Now

Mobile devices, biometrics and identity tokenization are helping to make passwordless identity authentication a reality, Rodger Desai, chief executive officer of Prove Identity, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster. The payoffs are huge for consumers, Desai pointed out, since they won’t have to wrack their brains to remember passwords or write...

