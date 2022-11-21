The Supreme Court is reconsidering its decision on affirmative action. What could this mean for higher education in California?

Read full article on original website
Related
Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action
Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
Ketanji Brown Jackson clashes with anti-affirmative action lawyer during Supreme Court arguments
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned if Students for Fair Admissions has legal "standing" to sue over alleged racial discrimination in college admissions.
Supreme Court advancing ‘White supremacy’ if it rules against Harvard affirmative action policy: MSNBC guest
On MSNBC, Demand Justice co-founder Christopher Kang said SCOTUS will be advancing "White supremacy" if it rules against Harvard's affirmative action policy.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear nursing home case that could affect millions
The Supreme Court case poses the question: Should people who depend on initiatives funded in part by the federal government be allowed to sue states when they believe their rights have been violated?
As a Hispanic American, I rejected getting into Harvard Law school by affirmative action
As a Hispanic American, I decided to live outside the race box and rejected getting into Harvard Law school by affirmative action. That’s real freedom.
Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban
A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade.Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who studied obstetrics and gynaecology (OB-GYN) at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, explained to President Biden how doctors are often unable to get clinical practice to conduct abortions in states where abortion is now banned or expected to be.In the NowThis News presidential forum on Monday, Mr Biden appeared shocked. “I didn’t realize that was the case,” he said, when he was told that several...
Vox
The nightmarish Supreme Court case that could gut Medicaid, explained
On Tuesday, as millions of Americans cast their ballots in the 2022 midterms, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in what could be one of the most consequential health care cases in its history. The defendants in Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski are asking the justices to fundamentally rework the Medicaid program, which provides health care to over 76 million low-income Americans.
The Supreme Court’s bad history
The six conservative justice on the U.S. Supreme Court have seemingly come to think of themselves as historians, able to excavate the original meaning of the Constitution from archival sources revealed to them in the briefs of petitioners and respondents. The result has been bad history and worse law, culminating in last term’s New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, where the majority invalidated New York’s restrictions on carrying concealed handguns because it was deemed inconsistent with “this nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”
Supreme Court Turns Down Opportunity to Reconsider Three More Precedents
Yesterday's Supreme Court order list produced five dissents from the denial of certiorari. In three of those cases, the justices diseenting from the denial wanted the Court to accept certiorari so that the justices could reconsider, if not overturn, prior Court precedent. In Clendening v. United States, Justice Thomas dissented...
SCOTUS to decide on monumental case that could impact millions of Americans
After years of legal battles, Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County went before the Supreme Court of the United States on Tuesday, November 8, asking SCOTUS to decide if people can file...
What in the World Happened to the Supreme Court?
Back in May, after waves of protesters converged on the Supreme Court in response to the leak of the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, a black fence appeared around the Court’s perimeter. Eight feet tall and deemed “unscalable” by the authorities, it offered an eerie echo of how the Court’s neighbor on Capitol Hill had looked behind barricades erected after the insurrection of January 6, 2021.
Hawaii Struggles To Revise Gun Laws After Supreme Court Decision
Pressure is mounting on state and county lawmakers to finalize new gun laws more than four months after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded the right to carry firearms outside the home. Many gun owners rushed to apply for permits after the Supreme Court ruled a concealed-carry weapons law was unconstitutional...
Democrats press Supreme Court to answer allegations Alito leaked Hobby Lobby ruling
Democrats are demanding that Chief Justice John Roberts tell them if he's investigating whether Justice Samuel Alito leaked the result of a 2014 case.
How much can public schools control what students wear?
School dress codes can be harmful to LGBTQ students and students of color, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress. These codes can lead school officials to punish these two groups for simply who they are or for expressing themselves. However, it has long been held by the Supreme Court that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate,” as a 1969 ruling put it. But that’s not carte blanche for students to go wild and wear just anything. As a professor of education policy who studies students’...
WSET
School dress codes may be 'less equitable' for Black, female and LGBT students, federal report claims
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released this month advised the U.S. Secretary of Education to provide resources to assist schools across the country with "potential disparities and disproportionality in dress code enforcement." The report argued some dress codes may "create a less equitable and safe...
Alabama Supreme Court reverses dismissal of campus free speech lawsuit
The Alabama Supreme Court ruled unanimously Friday to allow a campus free speech lawsuit to proceed despite a circuit court’s dismissal of the case. Young Americans for Liberty and University of Alabama in Huntsville student Joshua Greer filed a lawsuit in July 2021 against UAH and the UA system to challenge a campus policy that requires students to request a permit in advance for many free speech events and restricts most events to certain areas.
Federal judge puts Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’ on pause for universities
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A lawsuit filed by a professor and student at the University of South Florida, contesting the state’s “Stop WOKE Act,” officially titled the “Individual Freedom Act,” has temporarily blocked the law’s impact on public universities, thanks to an order from a federal judge.
When the Supreme Court loses Americans' loyalty, chaos – even violence – can follow
The Supreme Court’s historically low public standing has prompted a national conversation about the court’s legitimacy. It’s even drawn rare public comment from three sitting Supreme Court justices. What’s referred to by experts as the problem of “judicial legitimacy” may seem abstract, but the court’s faltering public support is about more than popularity. Eroding legitimacy means that government officials and ordinary people become increasingly unlikely to accept public policies with which they disagree. And Americans need only look to the relatively recent past to understand the stakes of the court’s growing legitimacy problem. Cost ‘paid in blood’ The Supreme Court’s 1954 decision...
Federal Judge Blocks Trump-Biden Immigration Policy That Allowed for Quick Expulsion of Immigrants Using Covid-19 as an Excuse
A federal judge late Tuesday blocked a controversial immigration rule that was used by both the former Trump administration and the current Biden administration as an excuse to quickly expel in excess of one million immigrants in the name of public health. In a 49-page memorandum opinion, U.S. District Judge...
House Asks Supreme Court to Formally Settle Trump Tax Issue
Recently, the Supreme Court temporarily delayed the release of former President Donald Trump's tax documents. Now, the U.S. House of Representatives panel that wants the information is petitioning the highest court in the land.
Comments / 0