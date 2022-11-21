Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Suspect in south Toledo homicide case indicted
Scott Gallagher was fatally shot at the corner of City Park and Greene Street the night of July 4, police say. Randy Spurlock was indicted for murder Wednesday.
13abc.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused wanted for assault on trooper, stabbing in Sandusky
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of crashing his car into an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Portage County and stabbing a victim in Sandusky was taken into custody at a home in Cleveland Wednesday morning. U.S. Marshals said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force...
13abc.com
Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo woman on numerous child endangerment charges Tuesday. According to court documents, Shyanne Papenfuse is facing a series of charges including five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, six counts of endangering children, one count of permitting child abuse, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class.
13abc.com
Toledo Thanksgiving tradition spanning over 50 years
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police. Authorities said the incident began as a domestic violence call, with the now deceased suspect speeding off as officers arrived. Ohio school board reform proposal. Updated: 2 hours ago. Ohio Republicans want to strip the ability of the state...
WTOL-TV
Maumee Police sergeant tied to Oath Keepers retires
Maumee police reported Wednesday that Sgt. Greg Westrick, 50, had filed paperwork to retire. Westrick has been on paid leave since September.
impact601.com
Murder suspect found in Ohio after near month-long chase
The murder suspect in an October incident was found nearly 900 miles away Tuesday morning. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, Tuesday at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Laurel Police Department was notified that Ronald Buckley had been taken into custody in Fremont Ohio. “Acting quickly on a tip that...
Motorcycle driver dies in overnight crash in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle driver is dead after an overnight crash in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the call at Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive, near Ottawa Park and Toledo Hospital. An SUV driven by Annette Carter eastbound on Ottawa Drive and a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old...
WTOL-TV
East Toledo woman hospitalized with gunshot wound to hip Tuesday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hip Tuesday evening. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 6:33 p.m. at Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Upon arrival, police located a scene consisting of five shell casings and one live round.
Ohio man granted new trial in 2006 triple murder freed after plea
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man granted a new trial in the murders of three men in Ohio more than a decade and a half ago has been released after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. Stoney Thompson, 43, was originally sentenced in Lucas County to three consecutive life terms in the October 2006 slayings […]
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
Vehicle damaged in north Toledo drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a driver pulled up to a traffic stop in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon claiming an unknown suspect fired into his vehicle at approximately 3:25 p.m. Crews, who were stationed at Erie and Lagrange in north Toledo for purposes unrelated to this...
fox2detroit.com
6-year-old girl touched inappropriately by classmate at Detroit school, mother says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A mother said her daughter was fondled by a boy in her class at Detroit Merit Charter Academy on Monday. "He fondled her private area, where you basically tell your child 'no, no,'" Carmenlita Luchie said. Luchie said she filed a police report and called CPS...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged for shooting neighbor in head, leaving her dead in street, officials say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged for shooting his neighbor in the head and leaving her dead in the street, officials said. Detroit police were called at 6:47 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) to a home in the 8500 block of Robson Street on the city’s west side.
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for popular social justice advocate killed in shooting outside gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday honoring a man whose inner fire burned for a more fair and equitable justice system - according to those who knew Daniel Jones best. Inside the Redeeming Faith Church of God and Christ in Detroit, on James Couzens Freeway in...
WTOL-TV
Toledo police search for gunman who shot man in east Toledo
Toledo police are looking for a gunman who shot a man in East Toledo early Sunday. Officers were called here to the 600 block of Oswald around 12:30 a.m..
One dead after fatal west Toledo crash Wednesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by Toledo police Wednesday afternoon. One person is deceased after a fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Talmadge and Monroe in west Toledo Wednesday morning. According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, crews were...
13abc.com
Court docs show new details on Harper’s defense in Toledo City Council extortion case
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re learning more about the Toledo City Council bribery investigation. Former Councilwoman Yvonne Harper’s role in the alleged extortion scheme has come into focus. Prosecutors say there have been statements made that money Harper received was for a charitable cause but prosecutors argue it...
Father, 1-year-old son found in running vehicle died of carbon monoxide poisoning, Detroit police say
A father and his 1-year-old child died Monday afternoon after police say after they sustained carbon monoxide poisoning from being in a running vehicle with the garage door closed.
Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
West Toledo man charged after police say he tried to take off 14-year-old's clothes
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man was charged over the weekend after a 14-year-old girl accused him of trying to take off her clothes. According to court documents, Scott Calhoun, 48, attempted to pull down the victim's boxer shorts "several times" Friday while holding her against a wall. Calhoun was charged with with sexual imposition.
