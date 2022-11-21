ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo woman on numerous child endangerment charges Tuesday. According to court documents, Shyanne Papenfuse is facing a series of charges including five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, six counts of endangering children, one count of permitting child abuse, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Thanksgiving tradition spanning over 50 years

Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police. Authorities said the incident began as a domestic violence call, with the now deceased suspect speeding off as officers arrived. Ohio school board reform proposal. Updated: 2 hours ago. Ohio Republicans want to strip the ability of the state...
TOLEDO, OH
impact601.com

Murder suspect found in Ohio after near month-long chase

The murder suspect in an October incident was found nearly 900 miles away Tuesday morning. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, Tuesday at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Laurel Police Department was notified that Ronald Buckley had been taken into custody in Fremont Ohio. “Acting quickly on a tip that...
LAUREL, MS
WTOL 11

Motorcycle driver dies in overnight crash in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle driver is dead after an overnight crash in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the call at Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive, near Ottawa Park and Toledo Hospital. An SUV driven by Annette Carter eastbound on Ottawa Drive and a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

East Toledo woman hospitalized with gunshot wound to hip Tuesday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hip Tuesday evening. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 6:33 p.m. at Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Upon arrival, police located a scene consisting of five shell casings and one live round.
TOLEDO, OH
WDTN

Ohio man granted new trial in 2006 triple murder freed after plea

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man granted a new trial in the murders of three men in Ohio more than a decade and a half ago has been released after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. Stoney Thompson, 43, was originally sentenced in Lucas County to three consecutive life terms in the October 2006 slayings […]
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
BRYAN, OH
WTOL 11

One dead after fatal west Toledo crash Wednesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by Toledo police Wednesday afternoon. One person is deceased after a fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Talmadge and Monroe in west Toledo Wednesday morning. According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, crews were...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

