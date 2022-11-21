Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Summerfield man nabbed on DUI charge after getting impatient at red light
A Summerfield man was nabbed on a drunk driving charge after getting impatient at a red light. Daniel Tyler Barber, 25, was driving a black Chevrolet pickup Monday night when he drove through a red light at Sunset Harbor Road and U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
fox35orlando.com
Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park woman jailed on felony charge after caught behind wheel of car
A Fruitland Park woman was jailed on a felony charge after she was caught behind the wheel of a car in Lady Lake. Danielle Nichole Holdway, 37, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Chrysler on Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed the license plate and vehicle were registered to a driver with a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Man from Colombia arrested after caught behind wheel without license
A man from Colombia was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel without a driver’s license. Delwin Wadid Machado-Gutierrez, 32, who lives at Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at 8:02 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was stopped by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who had discovered that the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a license.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man flees from deputies, faces fentanyl trafficking charges
A Hernando man faces drug and resisting arrest charges after law enforcement officers said he ran twice, once while cuffed behind his back and already in the cruiser. The arrest of 35-year-old Daniel Robert Parker began Saturday, Nov. 19, when two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on East Eagle Trail, Hernando because of a disturbance complaint, according to arrest reports.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
WCJB
Levy County deputies arrest barricaded man threatening to shoot family member
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of threatening to shoot a family member at a home in Morriston after hours of negotiating on Friday. Deputies responded to a home on Southeast 197 Court after a report of gunfire. Deputies say Ross Marple, 30,...
NBC 2
Scam caller takes $25,000 after pretending to be this couple’s granddaughter
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a scam call that took $25,000 from a Deland couple. On Monday, a woman called and said she was the couple’s granddaughter. She said she was in a car accident in South Carolina and she needed $12,500 to bail out of jail.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist convicted in woman’s death at notorious intersection back in jail
A 64-year-old man convicted in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of his girlfriend in 2016 at a notorious intersection has landed back behind bars. Bryan Robert Barnash was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail after violating his probation on a charge of driving under the influence-manslaughter. Details of the probation violation were sealed in Lake County Court.
cw34.com
Woman shot and killed while on phone with 911 in double murder-suicide: Sheriff
SPRING HILL, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators believe a man shot and killed two women, including one who was on the phone with 911 operators, in a double murder-suicide in central Florida. The killings happened on Monday evening at a home in Spring Hill. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's...
WESH
'We need justice': Family of 18-year-old killed in Seminole County shooting searches for answers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is searching for justice after an 18-year-old was gunned down in a Sanford parking lot. Police say the teen was in a car at an apartment complex on State Road 46 when they were targeted. "He was just starting his life. He was...
villages-news.com
Driver with beer arrested on DUI charge after running off road in construction zone
A driver with beer in her vehicle was arrested on a drunk driving charge after running off the road in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Carol Sharia Wright, 62, of Lady Lake, was driving a sport utility vehicle at about 7 p.m. Sunday when an officer found that she had driven through a construction barrier and onto another barrier, according to an arrest report. Half of her vehicle was sticking out into the southbound lane of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road.
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
villages-news.com
Villager returning in damaged car after golf game arrested after fight with wife
A Villager returning home in a damaged car after a golf game has been arrested in an altercation with his wife. Stuart Rudolph Westerlund Jr., 72, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.
Orange County deputies upset over proposed plea deal of convicted felon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s deputies packed into a courtroom on Monday, upset over a possible plea deal. Deputies told a judge that a man accused of shooting his brother, attacking a pregnant woman and then firing at deputies is getting off way too easily. Two...
villages-news.com
Villagers’ daughter arrested on DUI after crash sends two people to ER
The daughter of a couple in The Villages was arrested on drunk driving charges after a crash sent two people to an emergency room. Courtney Allison Pressley, 47, who lives at 335 Pacolet Terrace in the Village of Caroline, had been involved in a two-vehicle collision shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of County Road 468 and Griffin Road in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Her vehicle had collided with a Toyota pickup. The driver and a passenger of the Toyota pickup were transported by Lake EMS to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.
click orlando
Police seek person of interest in Altamonte Springs death investigation
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man back in October. Police initially responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. on Oct....
villages-news.com
Alabama man jailed after allegedly attacking female companion during road trip
An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly attacking his female companion during a road trip. Nathan Eleazar McKee, 32, of Midland City, Ala. had been arguing with the woman when they stopped to refuel at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pilot station on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He threatened to leave her behind if she did not stop arguing with him.
WESH
Blood on apartment door leads deputies to find man shot & killed in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — People living at Vista Haven Apartments in unincorporated Sanford are shaken up after learning that deputies found a man who had been shot and killed inside one of the units Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police tape still dangled from a staircase railing as the Seminole County...
