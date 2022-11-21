ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

villages-news.com

Summerfield man nabbed on DUI charge after getting impatient at red light

A Summerfield man was nabbed on a drunk driving charge after getting impatient at a red light. Daniel Tyler Barber, 25, was driving a black Chevrolet pickup Monday night when he drove through a red light at Sunset Harbor Road and U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
SANFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Fruitland Park woman jailed on felony charge after caught behind wheel of car

A Fruitland Park woman was jailed on a felony charge after she was caught behind the wheel of a car in Lady Lake. Danielle Nichole Holdway, 37, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Chrysler on Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed the license plate and vehicle were registered to a driver with a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Man from Colombia arrested after caught behind wheel without license

A man from Colombia was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel without a driver’s license. Delwin Wadid Machado-Gutierrez, 32, who lives at Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at 8:02 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was stopped by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who had discovered that the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a license.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando man flees from deputies, faces fentanyl trafficking charges

A Hernando man faces drug and resisting arrest charges after law enforcement officers said he ran twice, once while cuffed behind his back and already in the cruiser. The arrest of 35-year-old Daniel Robert Parker began Saturday, Nov. 19, when two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on East Eagle Trail, Hernando because of a disturbance complaint, according to arrest reports.
HERNANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist convicted in woman’s death at notorious intersection back in jail

A 64-year-old man convicted in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of his girlfriend in 2016 at a notorious intersection has landed back behind bars. Bryan Robert Barnash was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail after violating his probation on a charge of driving under the influence-manslaughter. Details of the probation violation were sealed in Lake County Court.
CLERMONT, FL
villages-news.com

Driver with beer arrested on DUI charge after running off road in construction zone

A driver with beer in her vehicle was arrested on a drunk driving charge after running off the road in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Carol Sharia Wright, 62, of Lady Lake, was driving a sport utility vehicle at about 7 p.m. Sunday when an officer found that she had driven through a construction barrier and onto another barrier, according to an arrest report. Half of her vehicle was sticking out into the southbound lane of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers’ daughter arrested on DUI after crash sends two people to ER

The daughter of a couple in The Villages was arrested on drunk driving charges after a crash sent two people to an emergency room. Courtney Allison Pressley, 47, who lives at 335 Pacolet Terrace in the Village of Caroline, had been involved in a two-vehicle collision shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of County Road 468 and Griffin Road in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Her vehicle had collided with a Toyota pickup. The driver and a passenger of the Toyota pickup were transported by Lake EMS to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Alabama man jailed after allegedly attacking female companion during road trip

An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly attacking his female companion during a road trip. Nathan Eleazar McKee, 32, of Midland City, Ala. had been arguing with the woman when they stopped to refuel at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pilot station on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He threatened to leave her behind if she did not stop arguing with him.
MIDLAND CITY, AL

