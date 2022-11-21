ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did

If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Not Happy With NFL Quarterback

Robert Griffin III knows what it's like to be an NFL starting quarterback under the microscope. On Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a tough day, losing to the New England Patriots, while the offense struggled in a big way. Following the game, Wilson was asked if he...
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news

In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

John Harbaugh provides huge Ravens injury update

Last month, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge move to bolster their offense by signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson. But ever since the team added the veteran wide receiver to the active roster, he has been quite a bit limited, playing just 11 snaps in his Ravens debut while also catching one pass. Although Read more... The post John Harbaugh provides huge Ravens injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Steelers Worked Out Four Players

Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson becoming a highly paid decoy

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Diontae Johnson wanted to be paid like a No. 1 receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers obliged over the summer when they gave him a contract extension that put him within the top 20 at his position in the NFL. So far, there has been little return on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Steelers defense coming up short against quality opponents

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin chooses his words carefully and intentionally. There's a reason over the summer that he used “dominant” to describe what he expected out of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in 2022. It was equal parts challenge and choice. With elite players at all three...
PITTSBURGH, PA

