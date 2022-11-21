Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
La'el Collins took shot at T.J. Watt after Bengals beat Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins let his feelings about Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt be known after his team’s win on Sunday. Chatting with reporters after the win, Collins said Watt was complaining to officials and that he’s looking forward to the next matchup with the Steelers.
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Breaking: NFL Veteran Running Back Cut Following Costly Fumble On Sunday
An NFL veteran running back is getting shown the exit following his poor performance on Sunday. The Denver Broncos are waiving veteran running back Melvin Gordon this Monday afternoon. Gordon, 29, had a costly fumble in the end-zone during the Broncos' 22-16 overtime loss to the Las ...
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did
If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
Tomlin addresses Bengals claim of predictable offense
What Mike Tomlin had to say Tuesday about the Bengals saying they knew what was coming on Sunday, plus he was asked again about Kenny Pickett’s progress
Is It Over for the Steelers?
Players, history and performance tell us where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand right now.
This Mahomes pass went viral. Chiefs’ Reid was impressed with another part of play, too
Separate ESPN analysts called the throw “unreal” and “bonkers.”
Analyzing Tomlin's comments: 'That's what a losing team says'
He actually mentioned twice that he saw positives. “Is that where we are?” asked Starkey. Ron Cook said he didn’t many positives other than a couple turnovers by the defense and a decent first half from Kenny Pickett.
Look: Robert Griffin III Not Happy With NFL Quarterback
Robert Griffin III knows what it's like to be an NFL starting quarterback under the microscope. On Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a tough day, losing to the New England Patriots, while the offense struggled in a big way. Following the game, Wilson was asked if he...
NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news
In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
TMZ.com
Cleveland Browns Stadium Field Wrecked After Alleged Joyrider Break-In
As if Cleveland's season couldn't get any worse -- some rando allegedly broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and took a joyride on the field just days before the Browns' next home game ... resulting in a bunch of damage. The incident reportedly went down early Tuesday morning ... forcing the Browns'...
John Harbaugh provides huge Ravens injury update
Last month, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge move to bolster their offense by signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson. But ever since the team added the veteran wide receiver to the active roster, he has been quite a bit limited, playing just 11 snaps in his Ravens debut while also catching one pass. Although Read more... The post John Harbaugh provides huge Ravens injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Steelers Worked Out Four Players
Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
Steelers have a 1% chance of making playoffs
The team will have to go 6-1 to avoid a losing season, it would be Mike Tomlin’s first and they’d likely need to go 7-0 to have a shot at the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson becoming a highly paid decoy
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Diontae Johnson wanted to be paid like a No. 1 receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers obliged over the summer when they gave him a contract extension that put him within the top 20 at his position in the NFL. So far, there has been little return on...
Cincy Jungle
Trenton Irwin signed to Bengals roster; Isaiah Prince waived to make room
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the team’s practice squad to the 53-man roster and waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, the team announced Tuesday. Irwin, a third-year player out of Stanford, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2019. He has been...
FOX Sports
Steelers defense coming up short against quality opponents
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin chooses his words carefully and intentionally. There's a reason over the summer that he used “dominant” to describe what he expected out of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in 2022. It was equal parts challenge and choice. With elite players at all three...
