FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police arrest murder suspect after fatal shooting of Kennewick man
LINCOLN COUNTY, Washington – A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in Benton County, Washington, is now in custody. Kennewick police arrested Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman, 24, of Kennewick on Wednesday in Lincoln County, which is located west of Spokane, in connection to the fatal shooting of Mark Jurgens, 67, of Kennewick. Officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue in Kennewick where they found Jurgens deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County Sheriff's deputies investigating Selah home invasion
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a home invasion that occurred Monday night in Selah. The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Pleasant Hill Road, said sheriff’s office spokesman Casey Schilperoort. A post circulating on social media said a man and his son were robbed in their...
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING RUNAWAY: 14-year-old Ruben in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for public help finding 14-year-old Ruben Barrera-Martinez, according to a social media post. Barrera-Martinez is around 130 pounds, 5’2″ and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200. FOX41...
Man Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato Identified
It appears a man bound in a burned-out car near Wapato in August was shot before the fire was lit. Back on August 16th, Yakima County Deputies were notified about a car on fire in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile from Wapato near Highway 97. The car was seen in the early morning hours.
KIMA TV
Wapato burned body found back in August now identified, YCSO says
WAPATO -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has identified the man that was found dead as 46-year-old Miguel “Elvin” Peredes from Nicaragua. Miguel’s partially burned body was found back in August of this year near a burned vehicle on Progressive Rd. near Wapato. Sheriffs say he...
Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case
It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
KIMA TV
Yakima shooting leaves multiple bullet holes in parked truck, no injuries reported
YAKIMA -- We've just received new information on a drive-by shooting that took place over the weekend here in Yakima. Late Saturday night, shots rang through a neighborhood near the 1000 Block of South 21st Avenue. As bullets were flying through the street, they struck a truck multiple times. Police...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's patrol leads to arrest of man wanted by Richland police
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy patrolling near Mayo Drive and Highway 224 on the morning of November, 22, spotted a silver Hyundai driven by a male suspect wanted by Richland Police. The Deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away. According to the Benton...
40-Year-Old Stephanie Hall Mullen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richland. The accident happened on Interstate 182 at milepost 1 near Dallas Road. 40-year-old Stephanie Hall Mullen of Benton City was driving at a high speed for the road conditions. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and came to...
nbcrightnow.com
Avoid Bombing Range Rd as crews clean after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Avoid the area of Bombing Range Road near Laurel Drive as law enforcement responds to a single-car crash. The driver is reportedly safe, but the vehicle needs to be moved from the road, according to the West Richland Police Department. The road is currently down to...
KIMA TV
Yakima sheriffs searching for two suspects who allegedly stole two cases of beer
YAKIMA-- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says they are looking for two suspects who stole two cases of beer from a store. In a Twitter post, they show two surveillance photos of the suspects. They also say the two men walked out of the store without paying for two...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police arrest man they say was running drug house
Yakima police arrested a 43-year-old Yakima man they say was a “neighborhood nuisance” selling drugs from his Garfield Avenue home. The man is expected to appear Monday in Yakima County Superior Court for a preliminary appearance following his Friday arrest on suspicion of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession of fentanyl and operating a drug house, according to jail records.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in East Chestnut Avenue homicide charged with aggravated first-degree murder
Yakima County prosecutors have charged a Yakima man with aggravated first-degree murder in an East Chestnut Avenue shooting death. Andrew Sanchez Chacon, 36, is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm due to a 2016 conviction for attempted vehicular assault, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege that Chacon...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima firefighters extinguish two residential fires Tuesday; woman suffers burns
Two residential fires, one in which a woman was injured, kept Yakima firefighters busy Tuesday afternoon. The first fire occurred about 1:25 p.m. in the 1200 block of South 10th Avenue, said Yakima Fire Capt. Mike Wagner. The fire was contained to the rear of the home, and there were...
nbcrightnow.com
Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud
SPOKANE, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding. The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland. According to court documents,...
KIMA TV
Neighborhood complaints lead to arrest of fentanyl and meth drug dealer, YPD says
YAKIMA-- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said they arrested a man over the weekend for selling fentanyl and meth to the homeless. They say a search warrant was served at a "neighborhood nuisance" on Friday, Nov. 18. YPD Detectives, Patrol, DEA task force, Codes, and Refuse all collaborated in the...
West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud
The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Benton City resident dead in single car crash on I-182 in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – UPDATE 10:25 P.M. Benton City resident, Stephanie Hall Mullen, 40, died on scene after she lost control of her vehicle, according to a WSP press memo. The report states that Mullen had been driving too fast for the road conditions and her car rolled through the median and came to rest on the shoulder.
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit and run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
nbcrightnow.com
First HiVE patrol results for the region released
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
