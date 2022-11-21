ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County Sheriff identifies deputy killed in alleged DUI crash

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell has identified the deputy who was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near milemarker 163 in Punta Gorda. Deputy Christopher Taylor was struck and killed in Punta Gorda. Life-saving measures were given on the...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Longboat Observer

Deputies investigating North Sarasota County shooting

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department investigators are working to learn more about a shooting in the north end of the county that left a man critically wounded early Wednesday. Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Grantham Drive, just west of the former Rolling Green Golf Course off Tuttle...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

15-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Just after midnight Thursday, a 15-year-old arrived at Manatee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries. Prior to that, a patrolling Manatee County Deputy heard gunshots in the 1800 block of 28th Ave E, Bradenton when he heard gunshots. Moments later, he arrived at the shooting scene and discovered evidence in the roadway.
BRADENTON, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Tips sought after man badly wounded in Sarasota shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SUV driver sought in Englewood hit-and-run crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Charlotte County Monday. Troopers say a black SUV was heading north on Oceanspray Boulevard, turning left onto State Road 776 at about 6:45 p.m. A 29-year-old Englewood...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
fox13news.com

Trial for self-proclaimed psychic pushed back after it's revealed victim's son knows man arrested in scam

TAMPA, Fla. - A twisted tale of a young bride, her rich husband and a psychic took another turn in Hillsborough County. Prosecutors have accused Jaycee Wasso, a self-proclaimed psychic, of manipulating her client Lin Halfon into stealing $1 million from her own husband, Richard Rappaport. They said Wasso convinced Halfon to write a series of checks – money that came from Rappaport's account – then duped Halfon into cashing the checks in Tampa and New Jersey.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Pinellas County man pleads guilty to PPP fraud, murder-for-hire charges

Alexander Leszczynski, a resident of North Redington Beach in Pinellas County, has pleaded guilty to charges filed against him in two separate cases. One involves his attempt to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program and obtain ownership of 10 properties, collectively valued at more than $300 million, via fake warranty deeds; the other arose while he was in jail and attempted to hire a hitman to kill two victims of his fraudulent activities.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

