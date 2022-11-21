Read full article on original website
Sarasota Sheriff’s Office arrests four for unlicensed contractor work
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested four men after an undercover operation to find unlicensed contractors.
Charlotte County Sheriff identifies deputy killed in alleged DUI crash
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell has identified the deputy who was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near milemarker 163 in Punta Gorda. Deputy Christopher Taylor was struck and killed in Punta Gorda. Life-saving measures were given on the...
Woman charged with death of Charlotte County deputy has previous DUI arrests
The woman charged with DUI Manslaughter for the death of a 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy has a history of DUI related arrests in Florida.
Pinellas Deputies investigating an aggravated battery at the Silver Lake Mobile Home
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The call for service at the mobile home park, located at 4000 24th Street N, was in reference to an aggravated battery. Witnesses report that...
15-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Just after midnight Thursday, a 15-year-old arrived at Manatee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries. Prior to that, a patrolling Manatee County Deputy heard gunshots in the 1800 block of 28th Ave E, Bradenton when he heard gunshots. Moments later, he arrived at the shooting scene and discovered evidence in the roadway.
Sarasota woman charged in stabbing death at apartment
A woman is facing a murder charge after a deadly stabbing at a Sarasota apartment complex, according to an affidavit.
Police: Man arrested after using racial slurs, firing gun outside South Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police said a suspect was tracked down and arrested in DeSoto County after he yelled racial slurs at an African-American security guard and fired multiple gunshots outside a South Tampa bar. Before 9 p.m. Monday, police responded to the SOHO Saloon on South Howard Avenue. During...
St. Petersburg man arrested after fleeing from deadly pedestrian crash in downtown area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police said a man fled after crashing into a pedestrian on Central Avenue – but later returned after a witness followed him. Now, he is behind bars, they said. The deadly pedestrian crash occurred before 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. According to St....
Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
Tips sought after man badly wounded in Sarasota shooting
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
Woman arrested on DUI charge after Florida deputy killed in crash
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed a deputy on Interstate 75 in Florida.
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Sarasota
A "suspicious death" is under investigation in Sarasota.
St. Petersburg mom, daughter arrested in connection to deadly crash
A 17-year-old St. Petersburg girl and her mother were arrested for their connection to a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers in August.
I-4 reopened after shooting involving a deputy near Dinosaur World
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting involving a deputy near Dinosaur World.
SUV driver sought in Englewood hit-and-run crash
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Charlotte County Monday. Troopers say a black SUV was heading north on Oceanspray Boulevard, turning left onto State Road 776 at about 6:45 p.m. A 29-year-old Englewood...
Trial for self-proclaimed psychic pushed back after it's revealed victim's son knows man arrested in scam
TAMPA, Fla. - A twisted tale of a young bride, her rich husband and a psychic took another turn in Hillsborough County. Prosecutors have accused Jaycee Wasso, a self-proclaimed psychic, of manipulating her client Lin Halfon into stealing $1 million from her own husband, Richard Rappaport. They said Wasso convinced Halfon to write a series of checks – money that came from Rappaport's account – then duped Halfon into cashing the checks in Tampa and New Jersey.
Pinellas County man pleads guilty to PPP fraud, murder-for-hire charges
Alexander Leszczynski, a resident of North Redington Beach in Pinellas County, has pleaded guilty to charges filed against him in two separate cases. One involves his attempt to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program and obtain ownership of 10 properties, collectively valued at more than $300 million, via fake warranty deeds; the other arose while he was in jail and attempted to hire a hitman to kill two victims of his fraudulent activities.
