POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Ex-Trump chief of staff warns “he’s the only Republican who could lose” as allies pan 2024 speech
Former President Donald Trump's third bid for the White House may harm the Republican Party because he's the "only" candidate who could lose in 2024, Trump's former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney predicted on Tuesday. Asked on CNN Tuesday night if he thought Trump's announcement at Mar-a-Lago was...
Here Are the Republicans Who Voted Against McConnell's Leadership Bid
After a tough midterm cycle, 10 Republicans decided to support McConnell rival Rick Scott instead.
Liz Cheney Rates Donald Trump's Chances Of Ever Being President Again
At his Florida home on Nov. 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump announced that he is running for president in 2024 (via CNN). In an hour-long speech, he called America "a nation in decline" and discussed his many frustrations with the current administration. He promised his supporters that his next campaign will be "our campaign all together." Trump seems to be changing tactics for his 2024 run, with a new catchphrase, "make America great and glorious again," per Newsweek.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’
President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber "almost comedy," arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Donald Trump Doesn't Have Any Friends at Mar-a-Lago, Local Billionaire Says
Jeff Greene, a Palm Beach resident reportedly worth $7.2 billion, joined the club in 2010 but is not close to the former president.
Full List of Republicans Who Have Dumped Donald Trump After Midterms Flop
Pressure is continuing to mount against Donald Trump following the Republican Party's poor showing in the midterm elections. Three days after the November 8 polls opened, the GOP has been unable to gain a majority in the House as widely expected, with signs the Democrats may still hold on to the Senate.
Mitch McConnell says he 'never predicted a red wave' and that independent and moderate Republican voters were 'frightened' by GOP
McConnell offered a sober diagnosis of his party's poor showing in this year's midterms amid a leadership challenge from Sen. Rick Scott.
Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress
Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
KSAT 12
As Trump announces his run, Cruz and Cornyn signal openness to other GOP presidential candidates
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Hours before former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will run for the White House in 2024, Republican U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz signaled an appetite for a contested GOP primary. But both said they’d support him if he turned out to be the eventual Republican nominee.
Raphael Warnock's Odds of Winning Georgia Senate Race 2 Weeks Before Runoff
Warnock could benefit from Walker-skeptical Republicans staying home from the polls, Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor, said.
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
House GOP targets Hunter Biden, but voters say priorities are wrong
Republicans are set to take control of the House for the first time since Democrats flipped the lower chamber in 2018, and GOP lawmakers are preparing to introduce a drastic shift in priorities.
