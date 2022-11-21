ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Maryland online sports betting goes live Wednesday

(The Center Square) – Online sports wagering has arrived in Maryland, just in time for Thanksgiving. The official launch of online sports betting is scheduled to go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said, at seven sportsbooks across the state. According to the fiscal note attached to the bill, sports wagering facilities licensee and mobile sports wagering licensees will keep 85% of proceeds. The other 15% will go...
MARYLAND STATE
profootballnetwork.com

BetMGM Sportsbook Maryland Sports Betting

BetMGM Sportsbook Maryland sports betting is set to go live on Nov. 23, 2022. With the addition of Maryland to its legal sports betting operations, BetMGM Sportsbook is available to play in 20 of 50 states. Let’s take a look at what the BetMGM Sportsbook in Maryland has to offer...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy