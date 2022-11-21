A Taylor Swift fan claimed that she waited eight hours in a virtual queue only to be charged 14 times without receiving any tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras tour.Speaking to Insider, Sydney Wallace, 25, said that she added her credit card details into SeatGeek ahead of the sale to quicken the process when it came to buying tickets.When it came to checkout, Wallace said she tried to complete a purchase of two tickets several times, and afterwards her bank account had frozen, with 14 overdraft fees and almost $9,000 (£7,569) in pending charges.Sign up for our newsletters.

2 DAYS AGO