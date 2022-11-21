Read full article on original website
Jojo Siwa said she doesn't think she'll ever speak to Candace Cameron Bure again after her comments about traditional marriages
Harper's Bazaar
All the Red Carpet Looks From the 2022 American Music Awards
Over the years, the American Music Awards and risk-taking red-carpet style have become synonymous—and this year's ceremony is no different. From Taylor Swift's sequined gold jumpsuit to Machine Gun Kelly's spiked violet suit, it's clear that the AMAs red-carpet style is just as eclectic as the list of nominees.
TODAY.com
Elton John and his family usher in the holiday season at a special NYC spot
Elton John kicked off the holiday season with a little help from his family in the Big Apple. The legendary singer was joined by husband David Furnish and their sons, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9, to unveil Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday window and light show on Nov. 22 in New York City.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis
Earlier this week, Bruce Willis stepped out solo to a Brentwood, Calif., barbershop, and despite his aphasia diagnosis, he looked as put together as ever. The actor made his way to the locale clad in a casual grey long-sleeved tee, jeans and a pair of sneakers while holding onto two different baseball caps.
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
AOL Corp
Former 'Blue's Clues' host Steve Burns says he was 'the happiest depressed person in North America' while on the children's show
On the Nick Jr. show Blue's Clues in the late '90s and early 2000s, Steve Burns, who played the animated pup's bestie, was always affable on the outside. But on the inside, it was a different story. "I didn't know it yet, but I was the happiest depressed person in...
Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Would 'Have to Close the Book' on Thor If He Were to Play Character Again
Chris Hemsworth is hoping Marvel hammers out a full-circle ending for Thor. The 39-year-old actor has appeared as the God of Thunder in eight films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the span of more than a decade, beginning with 2011's Thor and, most recently, in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder.
Hallmark promotes 1st LGBTQ holiday movie and one star leaves
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Taylor Swift fan says she waited eight hours and was charged 14 times for tickets she never received
A Taylor Swift fan claimed that she waited eight hours in a virtual queue only to be charged 14 times without receiving any tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras tour.Speaking to Insider, Sydney Wallace, 25, said that she added her credit card details into SeatGeek ahead of the sale to quicken the process when it came to buying tickets.When it came to checkout, Wallace said she tried to complete a purchase of two tickets several times, and afterwards her bank account had frozen, with 14 overdraft fees and almost $9,000 (£7,569) in pending charges.Sign up for our newsletters.
Women's Health
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Chris Brown Gets Booed at AMAs, Kelly Rowland Tells Audience to 'Chill Out'
Kelly Rowland came to Chris Brown‘s defense on Sunday while presenting him with Favorite Male R&B Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards. Rowland’s announcement of Brown’s win elicited boos from several audience members at the Microsoft Theater, but the former Destiny’s Child singer was quick to shut them down. “Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” Rowland began. Upon hearing the negative reactions, she replied, “Excuse me, chill out,” pointing a finger in the general area of the boos. “I want to tell Chris, ‘Thank you so much for making great R&B music,'” Rowland said....
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Emily Blunt Felt Like She Was Being Cooked From The Inside Out Filming The English In A Corset
No one in history has ever felt comfortable in a corset. If they said they were, they were lying. Corsets are tight, restrictive, even suffocating — and their thin waste illusion doesn't seem worth the sacrifice they require. Now imagine wearing one while shooting an action scene. For her role in the upcoming Western drama series "The English," Emily Blunt did just that.
Maren Morris Wants to ‘Make DJ Gay Again’ After Candace Cameron Bure’s Anti-LGBTQ Comments
Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay. “Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig. In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed...
