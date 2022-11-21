ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harper's Bazaar

All the Red Carpet Looks From the 2022 American Music Awards

Over the years, the American Music Awards and risk-taking red-carpet style have become synonymous—and this year's ceremony is no different. From Taylor Swift's sequined gold jumpsuit to Machine Gun Kelly's spiked violet suit, it's clear that the AMAs red-carpet style is just as eclectic as the list of nominees.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
The Independent

Taylor Swift fan says she waited eight hours and was charged 14 times for tickets she never received

A Taylor Swift fan claimed that she waited eight hours in a virtual queue only to be charged 14 times without receiving any tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras tour.Speaking to Insider, Sydney Wallace, 25, said that she added her credit card details into SeatGeek ahead of the sale to quicken the process when it came to buying tickets.When it came to checkout, Wallace said she tried to complete a purchase of two tickets several times, and afterwards her bank account had frozen, with 14 overdraft fees and almost $9,000 (£7,569) in pending charges.Sign up for our newsletters.
TVLine

Chris Brown Gets Booed at AMAs, Kelly Rowland Tells Audience to 'Chill Out'

Kelly Rowland came to Chris Brown‘s defense on Sunday while presenting him with Favorite Male R&B Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards. Rowland’s announcement of Brown’s win elicited boos from several audience members at the Microsoft Theater, but the former Destiny’s Child singer was quick to shut them down. “Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” Rowland began. Upon hearing the negative reactions, she replied, “Excuse me, chill out,” pointing a finger in the general area of the boos. “I want to tell Chris, ‘Thank you so much for making great R&B music,'” Rowland said....
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Rolling Stone

Maren Morris Wants to ‘Make DJ Gay Again’ After Candace Cameron Bure’s Anti-LGBTQ Comments

Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay. “Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig. In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed...

