Talking With Tami
Tamera Mowry-Housley Stops By E! News, Talks About Sister Tia And Sister To Sister Reboot
Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley stopped by E! News recently and got “Real” sharing how sister Tia Mowry is doing following her divorce announcement. Plus, find out if Tamera is down to do a “Sister, Sister” reboot!. So I just found out that Adrienne Bailon Houghton joined the...
Popculture
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
The Beef Continues: NeNe Leakes Spills The Tea On Not Being Invited to BravoCon, ‘It Has Been Crickets’
The beef between NeNe Leakes, Bravo, the producers behind RHOA, and Andy Cohen is still unfinished. We reported earlier this year that NeNe accused Bravo, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original of “racism and creating a hostile work environment.”
Jennifer Grey's Transformation into Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin Will Have You Doing a Double Take
Jennifer Grey is reaching new heights in her latest TV transformation. The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial late Christian diet guru and megachurch leader Gwen Shamblin Lara in the upcoming Lifetime film, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, which debuts in early 2023. And Jennifer teased her new role on Instagram, sharing a monitor photo of herself with Gwen's infamous sky-high hair.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Aaron Clancy Is Dating Someone, and Reality Steve Says New Details ‘Aren’t Pretty’
'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers suggest Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi break up. Now, rumors note Aaron's dating someone new -- and it's controversial.
‘RHOA’ Alum Apollo Nida is Returning to Reality TV Alongside Falynn Pina
Apollo Nida appeared on 'RHOA' for five seasons before his split from Phaedra Parks took center stage. He's in another relationship that he's been public with for a few years.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Extra
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Guest and Talks TikTok Thanksgiving Plans (Exclusive)
Just two months after debuting her talk show, Jennifer Hudson is quickly becoming the Queen of Daytime! “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" set to dish on dream guests, the show's People’s Choice nomination and Jennifer's Thanksgiving plans.
Wayne Brady’s Daughter: Everything To Know About The ‘DWTS’ Finalist’s Only Child, Maile
Wayne Brad has a daughter named Maile. Maile’s mom is Mandie Taketa. Maile is an actress and singer. Wayne Brady, 50, has felt the love from his fans on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. The TV host and comedian is in the finals and has a great shot at winning the Mirrorball Trophy with his partner Witney Carson. Wayne’s daughter Maile Masako Brady, 19, has been one of his biggest supporters on this amazing journey. Wayne even dedicated his Foxtrot dance to his daughter during the Most Memorable Year episode. The Let’s Make a Deal host has such a wonderful relationship with his teenage daughter, so we rounded up everything you need to know about Maile Brady below.
Inside Adele’s First Las Vegas Residency Concert: Jitters, Apologies and a Shout-Out to ‘The Walking Dead’
Tears, apologies, screaming fans, a Céline Dion shout-out and 30-plus minutes of banter punctuated the long-awaited two-hour opening performance of “Weekends With Adele” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Even before she took the stage of The Colosseum at exactly 8:15 p.m. on Friday night, it had been a monumental week for Adele, who received seven Grammy nominations. But onstage she revealed the biggest event for her will come Sunday because it’s the finale of her favorite show, The Walking Dead.More from The Hollywood ReporterJa Rule Talks Vibes Concert Series, Fyre Fest's Billy McFarland, DMX and Increasing Violence in Hip-HopColin Farrell,...
TODAY.com
Hoda & Jenna throw Vegas-style wedding, Willie Geist officiates!
Hoda and Jenna throw a Vegas-style wedding for Eleanor Molver and McKay Blanchard. See the couple say “I do” alongside Willie Geist dressed as Elvis!Oct. 31, 2022.
Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion
There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
Prepping For Her Comeback? Vicki Gunvalson Seen Filming 'RHOC' In Mexico As Rumors Swirl About Possible Return
Is the "OG of the OC" heading back to her old stomping grounds? Over Halloween weekend, Vicki Gunvalson was photographed filming The Real Housewives of Orange County in Mexico alongside bestie Tamra Judge ahead of the show's 17th season. The Coto insurance agent was seen rocking a white strapless and sleeveless dress with a felt hat and oversized sunglasses. The returning cast member, who originally starred on the show from season 3 through season 14, stunned in a black short-sleeved dress with a side cutout and a straw hat as the duo walked the streets of the Tulum resort. TAMRA...
TMZ.com
'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Will Work With Anyone, Including Kathy Hilton
'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna says she'd be down to have anyone on the reality show with her, Kathy Hilton included ... this coming after Kathy said she's not comin' back unless Lisa is out. We got Lisa leaving Jayde's Market in Bev Hills ... and Kathy's ultimatum doesn't seem...
David Burtka Shares His Secrets to a Successful Marriage With Neil Patrick Harris
Watch: Neil Patrick Harris GAMES With Teenage Twins on Nintendo. David Burtka's relationship advice is like icing on the cake—sweet and satisfactory. While the Broadway star has been married to Neil Patrick Harris for eight years, they've actually been together for two decades. So it's safe to say that David knows a thing or two about how to have a successful romance. But the Celebrity Dish host kept it real, exclusively telling E! News that "every marriage hits rough spots and that's just the way it is."
bravotv.com
Here’s Where Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant Stand After Filming RHUGT Season 3
The RHOA and RHOP ’Wives just reunited for an NYC “kiki” after their summer getaway in Thailand. Housewives take Manhattan! More than three months after returning from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 in Thailand, cast members Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant went on another getaway, but they didn’t need their passports this time.
Bachelor in Paradise’s Kate Gallivan Apologizes for “Classist” Comments About Logan Palmer
Kate Gallivan is owning up to her mistakes. After the Bachelor in Paradise reunion Nov 22, tThe real estate agent, who appeared on season eight of the dating series, has issued an apology for comments she made toward fellow contestant Logan Palmer while on the beach. "In light of the...
Why Is Whoopi Goldberg Missing From ‘The View’? Longtime Host’s Absence Explained
Fans of The View have gotten used to seeing Whoopi Goldberg moderate conversations during the daytime program. In November 2022, the EGOT winner was noticeably missing from the show for a few days, leading viewers to question her absence. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Whoopi. Why Did...
Jenna Ortega Recalls Performing Autopsies on Dead Animals
Jenna Ortega has always channeled her inner Wednesday Addams. While reflecting on her friendship with Maddie Ziegler, the Scream actress revealed that she and the Dance Moms alum became such fast...
See Nick Cannon's Baby Girl Onyx Make "Boss Moves" During Father-Daughter Zoom Chat
Watch: Chili's Restaurant TROLLS Nick Cannon About Baby No. 12. Nick Cannon has a boss baby on his hands. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, the comedian shared a sweet photo of himself cuddling with his newborn daughter Onyx Ice—who he shares with model LaNisha Cole—as the two hopped on a Zoom video chat. The image, shared on Instagram, showed Nick's baby girl sitting on his lap as he held a phone up to her face.
