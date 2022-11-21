ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jump into virtual reality games with the Meta Quest 2 bundle—now $120 off for Black Friday

By Gabriel Morgan, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Looking for an impressive holiday gift? Get this Meta Quest 2 bundle for a whopping $120 off for Black Friday 2022. Reviewed / Meta

If you've ever wanted to give virtual reality a try, now's your chance. Right now you can scoop the best VR headset we've ever tried for an incredible price ahead of Black Friday 2022 . Plus, you'll score two iconic games entirely free.

Usually priced at $399.99, the Meta Quest 2 128 GB is on sale at Amazon this week as an early Black Friday deal for $349.99, with a price drop of $50—but that's not all. The popular headset comes bundled with Resident Evil 4 (usually priced at $39.99), as well as Beat Saber (typically retailing at $30), for a total price drop up to $120.

The Quest 2 is our favorite VR set for a few reasons. Upgraded from the Quest 1 with a markedly superior screen, the Quest 2 eliminates much of the pixilation that colored the experience of the Quest 1. It also supports a 90 hertz refresh rate; a speed that's comparable to many gaming laptops and is indeed so fast that it actually outpaces most games that are yet to be available on the system (future proofing anyone?).

With a gray plastic design, the Meta Quest 2 looks friendly and right at home in the living room. It features two comfortable controllers that each sport a joystick and two buttons, as well as a home button on the right controller and a menu button on the left.

Meta native, the Meta Quest 2 syncs in seamlessly with Facebook and Meta VR. Meta enthusiasts will love this, while some others might be a little put off with having to sign in to Facebook to operate their device. Still it's worth it to get so much power.

The Quest 2 has games in its DNA. At 125 GB you'll have more than enough memory to add a few titles to your library. If Resident Evil 4 is your first VR experience, be ready for jump scares that get your heart racing; while the ever-popular Beat Saber will only turn up your VR activity levels. If you've been pondering getting your feet wet with VR, you can't start off with a better bundle than this one.

