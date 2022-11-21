ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

OnPolitics: What McCarthy's quest to secure speaker says for the future

By Sarah Day Owen Wiskirchen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKtyH_0jJ5f8WN00
Flanked by members of his incoming leadership team, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (C) talks to reporters after the House Republican Conference voted for him to be its nominee for Speaker of the House. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Hey there, OnPolitics readers. After the GOP narrowly secured the majority of the House of Representatives, current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is trying to nail down the votes necessary for the speaker's job.

But as National Political Correspondent David Jackson reports, McCarthy's quest for speaker says more about the future of Republican leadership.

Q: In your recent story on House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, you reported that he would keep three Democrats off of their current committees. Why is he using this promise as leverage to secure votes for the speaker position?

David: McCarthy's speakership is not a done deal; he doesn't have commitments from the 218 members he needs to prevail, largely because some of the more conservative members of his caucus are balking. They are making demands that McCarthy is eager to meet, including punishment of certain Democrats who have displeased them over the years.

Q: What does this tell us about the potential future of the House Republicans and who holds power?

David: It says McCarthy's likely speakership - he's still the favorite - will be very political, featuring constant battles with Democrats. Vicious ones.

Q: What do we know about McCarthy himself and his relationships with key players – not just 2023, but for 2024’s presidential race?

David: McCarthy has always had an uneasy relationship with the most conservative Republicans. That's not going to change when and if he becomes speaker.

Many lawmakers believe McCarthy is making himself hostage to members who will never like him. That means a difficult speakership - and perhaps a short one as well.

📰 Dig deeper: Kevin McCarthy wants to block three Democrats from committees if he becomes House speaker

Real quick: Stories you'll want to read

  • Exclusive poll shows midterms effect: President Joe Biden's backing among Democrats to run for reelection has been significantly boosted in the wake of better-than-expected midterm elections results, a new USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds, while former President Donald Trump's standing among Republicans has been dented. Here's what voters think .
  • The first octogenarian-in-chief: Biden, already the nation's oldest president , turned 80 on Sunday. What does it mean for 2024? In a subscriber exclusive story, Michael Collins and Joey Garrison report on the questions from critics, allies and voters.
  • Trump's candidacy and Jan. 6: The special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is weighing whether to make a criminal referral against Donald Trump, members said – and Trump's newly hatched 2024 presidential candidacy will not shield him from potential prosecution.
  • A 2024 campaign preview? Republicans expected as potential 2024 presidential candidates who spoke at a GOP donor event generally played nice, but some blamed Trump for election outcomes. Who said what .

🦃 Chocolate and Chip: Two turkeys received a presidential pardon in a Thanksgiving rite of passage. The pair will live out their days at North Carolina State University.

Forwarded by a friend? Sign up to get OnPolitics in your inbox. 🖅

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OnPolitics: What McCarthy's quest to secure speaker says for the future

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals why he skipped Nancy Pelosi’s departure speech

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader. Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Postreported.Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would...
NEW YORK STATE
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech

Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Voices: I used to think Nancy Pelosi was everything wrong with Washington. Wow, was I wrong

Nancy Pelosi has never been particularly popular outside Washington. Like most of Congress, she has low approval ratings and high disapproval ratings. Many conservatives see her as the embodiment of out-of-touch California liberalism that triggers outrage, but liberals see her as part of an old guard that is much less left-wing than they are. Meanwhile, much of America saw her as unwilling to let go of power. I say this because at one time or another, I shared all these views. As a young man inspired by Barack Obama’s soaring rhetoric about bridging larger divides, I found Pelosi’s establishment-style politics...
NEVADA STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”

Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is only three days away, and the anticipation has been through the roof since they released the official trailer back in September…. And it’s mainly because we learn that John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, which could present a whole new storyline and heap of problems for the Dutton family.
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

688K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy