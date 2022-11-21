Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
All lanes of Montana Avenue near Hueco Ranch Road closed due to crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Montana Avenue east near Hueco Ranch Road are closed due to a crash Wednesday night, according to TxDOT. The crash took place in the eastbound lanes, TxDOT reported. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rescue Patrol are at the...
cbs4local.com
Deadly crash along Hueco Ranch Road ahead of holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Rescue Patrol reported that at least one person died in crash Wednesday night near Hueco Ranch Road. The agency said in part " our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured." All lanes of Montana...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person on Monday. The crash occurred in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley.
cbs4local.com
Vehicle crash forces some Socorro residents to evacuate due to gas leak
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A single-vehicle crash caused a gas leak in Socorro Tuesday. The crash closed off Passmore and Alameda roads near Ernesto Serna School. Police and emergency crews are the scene. A gas line was damaged during the crash, according to a city of Socorro official. Homes...
cbs4local.com
Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
cbs4local.com
Search underway in Sunland Park for 2 people in desert area near border wall
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search is underway in Sunland Park for two people in the desert area near the border wall, the Sunland Park Fire Department confirmed Wednesday night. Personnel from the fire department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Sunland Park Police Department were searching near...
Injuries Reported After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Socorro (Socorro, TX)
Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash in Socorro on Tuesday. The crash happened near Ernesto Serna School on Passmore and Alameda roads. According to a city of Socorro official, the crash caused a gas leak.
cbs4local.com
El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
KFOX 14
Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
1 person taken to hospital with unspecified injuries after shooting in Canutillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Canutillo, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened along the 7100 block of 3rd Street. The Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice to media about the shooting shortly before 9 p.m. It is not clear […]
cbs4local.com
Woman in her 60s suffers serious injuries after bitten by dog in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after getting bit by a dog in south-central El Paso Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at the 500 block of Alicia Drive around 2:26 p.m. Officials said the woman was taken...
El Paso News
2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade Info
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The time is here! The Sun Bowl Parade is ready for all El Paso area residents to enjoy this holiday tradition. The parade will be live on KTSM 9 and KTSM.com at 10 a.m. Here are some things you may be wondering if you...
‘Polar Express’ model railroad chugs into Downtown El Paso for holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you love model railroad trains, you might want to plan a visit to a Downtown El Paso bank this holiday season to see this special “Polar Express”-themed choo-choo. Sunflower Bank is teaming up with the Railroad Model and Historical Association of El Paso for the second year with what […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso fire officials conduct demo on what happens when not properly deep-frying turkey
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department held a turkey frying demo on Wednesday to what happens when a turkey is not properly deep-fried. Cooks need to make sure it's thawed out completely. Never deep-fry a frozen turkey because that's what can cause an explosion. Make...
Sunland Park dispensary offering free Thanksgiving Day breakfast
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A fairly new dispensary in Sunland Park will be offering free Thanksgiving Day breakfast Thursday as a way to celebrate and give back to the community. Nubes Dispensary will be serving free tamales and posole from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. while food lasts. All ages are welcome. Owners said The post Sunland Park dispensary offering free Thanksgiving Day breakfast appeared first on KVIA.
Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
klaq.com
A Self-Driving Truck Was Spotted In El Paso & Reddit Loves It
In the past, the idea of a car driving by itself seems so alien. But with the advances of technology, not only did it become likely to happen, it HAS happened. Scientists & car manufacturers are always looking to make self-driving cars available for everyone. Recently some companies have even...
cbs4local.com
Blockage of wipes, concrete, rags cause wastewater to leak into Rio Grande near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Leaked wastewater from a manhole along the levee on the U.S. side spilled into the Rio Grande, Monday. The overflow coming from a manhole was stopped Monday afternoon. Crews for the utility company continued to work on repairing the manhole and disinfecting the surface.
KVIA
24 Hour, seven days a week drive thru cannabis comes to Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- With legal recreational selling and consumption becoming legal in New Mexico as of April of 2022, now 24/7 drive thru cannabis is available in Las Cruces. High Horse Cannabis opened a 24 hour, seven days a week cannabis dispensary on South Valley in the City of...
El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets
EL PASO, Texas -- If you follow El Paso Police's Traffic Twitter account to stay in the loop about crashes and traffic you might expect them to steer clear of expressing personal beliefs publicly, but that is not the case. El Paso Police Traffic's Twitter account has been liking tweets supporting right-wing beliefs. The El Paso Police The post El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets appeared first on KVIA.
