El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

All lanes of Montana Avenue near Hueco Ranch Road closed due to crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Montana Avenue east near Hueco Ranch Road are closed due to a crash Wednesday night, according to TxDOT. The crash took place in the eastbound lanes, TxDOT reported. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rescue Patrol are at the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Deadly crash along Hueco Ranch Road ahead of holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Rescue Patrol reported that at least one person died in crash Wednesday night near Hueco Ranch Road. The agency said in part " our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured." All lanes of Montana...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Vehicle crash forces some Socorro residents to evacuate due to gas leak

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A single-vehicle crash caused a gas leak in Socorro Tuesday. The crash closed off Passmore and Alameda roads near Ernesto Serna School. Police and emergency crews are the scene. A gas line was damaged during the crash, according to a city of Socorro official. Homes...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade Info

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The time is here! The Sun Bowl Parade is ready for all El Paso area residents to enjoy this holiday tradition. The parade will be live on KTSM 9 and KTSM.com at 10 a.m. Here are some things you may be wondering if you...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Sunland Park dispensary offering free Thanksgiving Day breakfast

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A fairly new dispensary in Sunland Park will be offering free Thanksgiving Day breakfast Thursday as a way to celebrate and give back to the community. Nubes Dispensary will be serving free tamales and posole from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. while food lasts. All ages are welcome. Owners said The post Sunland Park dispensary offering free Thanksgiving Day breakfast appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
klaq.com

A Self-Driving Truck Was Spotted In El Paso & Reddit Loves It

In the past, the idea of a car driving by itself seems so alien. But with the advances of technology, not only did it become likely to happen, it HAS happened. Scientists & car manufacturers are always looking to make self-driving cars available for everyone. Recently some companies have even...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets

EL PASO, Texas -- If you follow El Paso Police's Traffic Twitter account to stay in the loop about crashes and traffic you might expect them to steer clear of expressing personal beliefs publicly, but that is not the case. El Paso Police Traffic's Twitter account has been liking tweets supporting right-wing beliefs. The El Paso Police The post El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

