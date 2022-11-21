GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday. Ricky Pearsall was listed as questionable, but Napier expects the Arizona State transfer to be cleared to play Thursday. “We’ve been in this situation in the past,” Napier said. “There’s been parts of our team every week throughout the season where we’ve had a handful of guys banged up.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO