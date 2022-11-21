ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, GA

On3.com

A Georgia football Thanksgiving: all meat, some stuffing

Georgia football fans have more to be thankful for than ever this Thanksgiving. Take a moment to appreciate the Dawgs this turkey day. Maybe the people at your table are fellow Bulldogs. Perhaps they aren’t as fortunate, and happen to pull for Auburn,. or Alabama instead. I don’t recommend...
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

Final Targets: Who Georgia Needs to Finish Strong

Under Kirby Smart, signing top 3 classes at UGA is now the norm. The 2023 class is no exception. In fact, there is still a path to a top-ranked class for UGA in this cycle.  A month in recruiting might as well be 100 years. Anything can happen, so here are UGAs top remaining targets as we hit ...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Georgia Tech Lands 2024 Four-Star Quarterback Jakhari Williams

Georgia Tech earned the commitment of 2023 offensive tackle PJ Wilkins on Saturday night during the game against North Carolina and they continued that momentum on Monday. The Yellow Jackets did not have a commitment for its 2024 recruiting class entering the day, but quarterback Jakhari Williams from First Presbyterian High School (GA) became the first one to join the 2024 class today.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday. Ricky Pearsall was listed as questionable, but Napier expects the Arizona State transfer to be cleared to play Thursday. “We’ve been in this situation in the past,” Napier said. “There’s been parts of our team every week throughout the season where we’ve had a handful of guys banged up.
GAINESVILLE, FL

