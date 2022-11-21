Read full article on original website
Samoset Council Boy Scouts center to offer child care on Dec. 3
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Parents with children ages 3 and up are invited to take part in Grown Ups Day Out. On Dec. 3, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., parents can bring their children to Camp Phillips in Weston located at 3511 Camp Phillips Road. The event is for children ages...
Major donations bring local trail project closer to goal
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to major gift commitments from three Stevens Point area donors, the Plover River Crossing Trail project is a step closer to meeting the 20% local matching funds required to fulfill a recently awarded $1.47 million Transportation Alternative Programs grant from the State of Wisconsin.
20th year of Share Your Holidays begins
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The holiday season gets underway this week and we’re excited to begin our 20th year of Share Your Holidays. During the last 19 years, we’ve collected more than $1 million in donations. But we can’t do it alone. You have helped the cause by easing the burden for those who may be struggling this holiday season. And we need your help again this year.
The Hannah Center helping women in crisis
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly three decades, an organization known as the Hannah Center in Marshfield has helped women in crisis, but now they have decided it is time to expand into Wisconsin Rapids. In June, they hit their goal of raising $1 million. The expansion is crucial according...
Wausau Salvation Army serving free holiday meals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to generous donors, The Salvation Army of Wausau will be serving free Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings on Nov. 22 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. There have been rumors from elves that an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Klaus may make an appearance. Everyone in...
Sponsors needed for “Crusade for Kids” gift donations
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in sponsoring children for the Crusade for Kids Campaign. The gift donation drive has been providing gifts for less fortunate children in Antigo and Langlade County for about 10 years. So far, the Antigo Police Department has dozens of people who stepped up to help make sure a kid doesn’t go without this holiday season, but they still have three kids on the list.
Identifying the signs of a loved one’s cognitive decline during holiday gatherings
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many families are looking forward to getting together this week for Thanksgiving. For families that are unable to frequently get together, the holidays can be a time to spot when an older adult is no longer acting like themselves. Dementia Specialists Carley Prochaska of ADRC of...
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 15. Investigators said they found the body of Melissa Wright in her Marshfield home after a coworker became concerned that Wright did not show up for work. Marshfield Police said Wright’s ex-husband broke into the home and killed her, before fatally injuring himself.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner Available in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – This Thanksgiving, the Marshfield Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be giving families a free option to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. Dinner can be picked up at the American Legion Post 54 parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Since 2020, the Marshfield...
Latest unemployment data shows Marathon County among lowest levels in state
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released today the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties for October. As of today, unemployment rates in all metropolitan areas in Wisconsin decreased in the month of...
Lincoln County discontinues most of its extension programs
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - As of Nov. 2, in a story reported by WSAW’s Drew Sutherland, the Lincoln County Board has chosen to discontinue most of its portion of financial support for Lincoln County Extension programming beginning in 2023. It chose to maintain its investment in the 4-H Educator...
Organizations support troops by sending care packages overseas
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays can be a stressful and emotional time for military members who are deployed overseas and apart from their families. Military units do what they can to lift spirits, but for anyone who has ever eaten an MRE, that task is easier said than done.
Frustrations grow as students face bus delays and cancellations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Frustrations continue for Wausau school parents. Hundreds of students in the Wausau School District have had unexpected delays or canceled bus routes to and from school in the past week. Bus company ‘First Student’ sent home a letter to parents apologizing for the delays and cancellations...
Knowing your family medical history could save your life
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - How much you do or do not know about your family medical history could save your life one day. National Family History Day is Nov. 25 and it is a reminder that as you spend time with your family this week for Thanksgiving, you should know what health risks are in your lineage. Aspirus offers genetic counseling services that can help you determine your own personal inherited health risks or those of other family members, and learn how personalized medicine can impact your health.
Porch Pirates are taking on the role of the Grinch this holiday season
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Online shopping is ramping up. Which means more packages being delivered. According to the U.S. Postal Service, more than 13.2 billion pieces of mail and packages were delivered between thanksgiving and new years eve in 2021. However, more packages mean more opportunities for Porch Pirates. The...
Missing runaway from Adams Co. found safe
ADAMS, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says Braelynn has been found safe and returned home. The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in nearly two weeks. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn...
Bars see increased traffic the night before Thanksgiving
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is especially busy for bars and taverns as people start festivities early. That can mean people on the road who may have had one too many. Westley Messier lives in Mosinee and has seen enough Thanksgiving Eves to know people go out...
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
Fleet Farm shares its hottest toys gift guide
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Tis the season to start thinking about what you’re getting all the good girls and boys in your life for Christmas. And if you don’t have a list to check twice Fleet Farm is here to help with Toyland 2022. “Toyland is one...
