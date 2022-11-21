ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Turkeys pardoned in presidential Thanksgiving tradition to live rest of their lives at NC State

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

A pair of turkeys from North Carolina received a presidential pardon Monday and will live out the rest of their lives at North Carolina State University.

"After receiving their presidential pardons today, Chocolate and CHIP are going to head to one of the nation's great basketball schools and research universities: North Carolina State," President Joe Biden said.

The pardon is the continuation of a 75-year tradition where the president pardons two turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

Chocolate and Chip, each weighing nearly 50 pounds (22.68 kilograms), were driven up from North Carolina on Saturday and were checked into a room at the Willard hotel near the White House to await their visit with Biden and his declaration of their freedom.

The combination of chocolate and chip is Biden's favorite flavor of ice cream. The president joked at the event that "we could have named them Chips and Science," after the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act that Biden championed and signed into law this year.

"I hereby pardon Chocolate and Chip," Biden declared. Before the ceremony, Biden's son Hunter Biden brought his toddler son, Beau, who is almost 3, outside to see the turkeys.

Both gobblers were hatched in July in Monroe, North Carolina, according to the National Turkey Federation, sponsor of the turkey tradition, which dates to 1947 and President Harry Truman.

The burst of holiday activity at the White House followed a busy weekend personally for Biden and his family, along with midterm elections that saw the president's Democratic Party perform well enough to defy historical trends that forecast huge losses. Democrats will keep control of the Senate and, although Republicans will control the House when a new Congress is seated in January, Democrats did keep GOP gains in that chamber to a minimum.

The official White House Christmas tree also was delivered Monday, and the Bidens planned to help serve a Thanksgiving-style dinner on a North Carolina Marine Corps base.

Biden and his wife, Jill, were scheduled to leave Washington on Tuesday to continue their family tradition of spending the Thanksgiving holiday on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket. They hosted the wedding of their granddaughter, Naomi Biden, at the White House on Saturday, followed by a family brunch on Sunday for the president's 80th birthday.

Humor aside, the president ended Monday's event on a serious note, encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccines to ensure a healthy holiday season. He also encouraged Americans to reflect and "be grateful for what we have."

"This is a special time ... in the greatest nation on Earth, so let's be thankful," Biden said.

Chocolate, and an alternate turkey, Chip, were set to live the rest of their lives on the campus of North Carolina State University.

Jill Biden did her part by receiving the official White House Christmas tree. The 18 foot- (5.5 meters) -tall Concolor fir grown on a farm in Pennsylvania, the state where the first lady grew up, will fill up the Blue Room after a chandelier is temporarily removed so the tree can be anchored in place for safety.

"I love the tree," the first lady said after she was asked how she liked it. She held the hand of her grandson Beau. "He wanted to come out and see the tree."

Volunteer decorators began arriving at the White House on Monday to start sprucing it up for Christmas, according to a theme first ladies traditionally reveal after Thanksgiving.

Paul and Sharon Shealer of Auburn, Pennsylvania, were crowned this year's Grand Champion Grower in the National Christmas Tree Association's National Christmas tree contest. With the award, the winner gets to present a Christmas tree to the White House.

It's the second time that the Shealers have claimed the association's top honor. They presented a tree to first lady Hillary Clinton in 2000.

Later Monday, the Bidens were heading to Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, near the North Carolina coast for friendsgiving, or to share a Thanksgiving-style meal with members of the military and their families.

The first lady leads a White House initiative named Joining Forces to support and promote the sacrifices and needs of military families. The president has pushed for and has signed several bills to help service members and veterans, including legislation expanding health care for those who were exposed to toxins from the burning of waste in Iraq or Afghanistan, or to chemicals that were used in previous conflicts.

The Bidens' late son Beau Biden served in the Delaware Army National Guard, including a tour in Iraq, before he died of brain cancer in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings

The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

White House releases photos from Naomi Biden’s top-secret South Lawn wedding

Despite a decidedly exclusive ceremony, the White House has now released photos of the wedding of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter on the South Lawn Saturday. The wedding of Naomi King Biden—President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s granddaughter—and Peter George Hermann Neal took place at 11 a.m. ET in front of about 250 guests, the White House said in a statement. It went on to say:
Cape Cod Times

Joe and Jill Biden to celebrate Thanksgiving on Nantucket

President Joe Biden will once again enjoy a Nantucket Thanksgiving. He and First Lady Jill Biden will travel on Tuesday to the island where they will celebrate the holiday with family, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Friday. On Thanksgiving Day, the Bidens will call members of the military to thank them for their service, she said.
WASHINGTON, MA
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden Claims He Was A Professor After VP Role — But He Never Taught A Single Class

President Joe Biden claimed he was a professor after leaving his VP role in 2017, though he never taught a single class. The politician, who turns 80 in November, slipped in the comment while speaking at the Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque about his student debt relief plan. “I spent more time with Xi Jinping of China than any world leader has. When I was vice president and when I was out of the office for four years and I was a professor, and now president,” Biden said.After Biden left the White House, he was given the title...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Sacramento

Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding

President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and Peter Neal were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House, exchanging vows on the South Lawn in unseasonably cold temperatures in front of scores of family and friends.The bride, who wore a long-sleeved, high-neck gown with a train and veil, and groom exchanged "I do's" during a nippy late-morning ceremony in bright sunshine but with temperatures in the low 40s. The guests, seated in white folding chairs, wore coats and scarves.The south side of the White House, facing the lawn and Washington Monument in the distance, was...
The Hill

Here are the oldest US presidents to ever hold office

Story at a glance President Biden turned 80 on Sunday.   Should Biden run for re-election in 2024 and win, he would be 86 years old at the end of his second term.  Former President Trump, who already announced his 2024 bid for office, would be 82 years old at the end of his second…
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
76K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy