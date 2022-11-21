Read full article on original website
wskg.org
Refugees gather for Thanksgiving dinner in Binghamton
Refugees, new to the Binghamton area, gathered at a Thanksgiving dinner held by the American Civic Association (ACA) last week. The ACA helps immigrants and refugees adjust to a whole new life in the Southern Tier. Vladislav Hudz is 15 years old. He came to the United States from the...
Watkins Glen Village seats up for election in March 2023
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – To fill the seats of local leaders who are finishing their terms or have resigned, the Village of Watkins Glen announced that the next Village General Election will be held next spring. The Village is looking to fill a 4-year seat for Mayor after Luke Lesyk resigned. The Village Board […]
WETM
Steuben County to appoint new legislator, expected to adopt 2023 budget
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County’s Legislature faces several decisions next week, including appointing a new legislator and adopting next year’s budget. The Nov. 28 meeting will see legislators appointing someone to fill the seat of former legislator Guy Hammond. Hammond died on Oct. 7, 2022 and was elected to a four-year term in 2021. The County said that the replacement candidate must live in the Town of Bath, be approved by Bath Republicans, nominated by the Steuben County Republican Committee and appointed to represent the town until the 2023 election.
fox5dc.com
New York mom whose baby struggled with RSV has urgent message for parents
BARKER, N.Y. - A mother of five is asking parents to keep their sick children at home after a recent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) outbreak infected three of her daughters and led to a frightening hospitalization for one of them. Carmen Bremiller, 27, of Barker, New York — in Broome...
ithaca.com
Ithaca‘s Last Real Mayor
Fifth Ward Common Council member, Laura Lewis, was appointed to the position of Acting Mayor by former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick at the start of 2022 and was recently elected to carry out the final year of the former Mayor’s four-year term. Mayor-Elect Lewis will be the city's last full-time mayor since the public approved a referendum to establish the position of City Manager by a margin of nearly 80 percent on Election Day. There will still be a part-time Mayor that is elected, but administrative responsibilities will be transferred to the City Manager.
NewsChannel 36
Seven Children in Steuben County Adopted
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Seven children will be joining new families ahead of the holiday season. According to the Steuben County's Department of Social Services, seven children joined four families on national adoption day last Friday. The department says a total of nineteen children have found new families in 20-22...
Closing arguments of father stabbing child’s mother
On July 3rd of last year, 24-year-old Kout Akol allegedly stabbed and killed 27-year-old Takecia Mitchell at Saratoga Apartments in Binghamton.
tompkinsweekly.com
GrassRoots faces fines from Environmental Division
The GrassRoots Festival organization, which puts on Trumansburg’s annual GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, has been hit with fines from the Environmental Division of the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) and the Town of Ulysses — for $22,000 and $17,000, respectively. The fines are because the festival...
Lancaster Farming
Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing
A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
Binghamton Restaurant Developer Installs Sign Without City’s OK
A sign for a new downtown Binghamton restaurant has been put in place after a city commission delayed given its approval. Mark Yonaty said he "never thought there'd be a problem" with the sign he had designed and made for the business planned for the Lackawanna Train Station. Members of...
Shooting accident in Tioga County
New York State Environmental Conservation Police are investigating a shooting along Diamond Valley Road in the Town of Tioga.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Found Guilty of First Degree Manslaughter
A Binghamton man will spend up to 25 years in state prison after being found guilty of first degree Manslaughter, among other charges. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announces today, a Broome County jury found 26-year-old Kout M. Akol guilty of first degree Manslaughter, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Police looking to ID Lansing theft suspect
New York State Police are looking to identify a man who they say stole several items from a Dick's Sporting Goods in Lansing, New York.
The Most Beautiful Fast-Food Restaurant In New York State
I’m a vegetarian, and I would even make a drive to see this restaurant. Before it became a KFC, this building used to be home to an old bank which is what makes it so beautiful. It has floor to ceiling windows and hanging lights to add to the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
"Just Breathe." Set to Become One of the First Marijuana Dispensaries in Binghamton's History
Just Breathe., a hemp and THC shop on Court Street, is set to become one of Binghamton's first marijuana dispensaries in the city's history. The shop's owner, Damien Cornwell was just one of 36 people and/or organizations that were granted dispensary licenses by New York state on Monday -- an opportunity that Cornwell is honored to have.
Help Newark Valley Teen With Brain Cancer Fulfill His Bucket List Trip
Brody Hines was about to start 4th grade when he and his family received the news that would change their lives forever. Now approaching his 17th birthday, Brody has just finished chemo and radiation treatments for the fourth time in his life after being diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a brain cancer. This time around is his fiercest battle yet. But his attitude towards it all has inspired both his family and the community.
Parents challenge Elmira City School District’s bullying report: 18 News Investigates
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A report recently obtained by 18 News, revealed the Elmira City School District reported 12 incidents of bullying and assault to the state. Yet, 18 News has been sent over 25 videos of, what seems to be, physical assault on the grounds of Elmira City schools. In an interview conducted in […]
whcuradio.com
Commercial burglary arrest in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A commercial burglary in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a commercial building in the 100 block of East Seneca Street at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary in progress. A female suspect was located inside and arrested. 26-year-old Gracie Schoffner is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor tampering. She is due in Ithaca City Court tomorrow morning.
Binghamton Street to Open After 14-Month I-81 Bridge Repair Job
State transportation department officials have given the green light for vehicular traffic to resume using Chenango Street on Binghamton's North Side. A detour has been in place for more than 14 months as a contractor worked on a project designed to keep a new Interstate 81 bridge from sinking any further.
Elmira Police appoint new officer in effort to recruit lateral transfers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In its effort to recruit new officers as lateral transfers, the Elmira Police Department appointed an officer Monday that previously worked at the Sheriff’s Office. Corey Hamula, 30, was appointed as an Elmira Police Officer on November 21, 2022. EPD said Hamula previously spent seven years working at the Chemung County […]
