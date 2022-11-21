ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thedigitalfix.com

Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies

Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Glass Onion’ finds out its fate as reviews flow in for the ‘Knives Out’ sequel

Rian Johnson’s magnum opus series Knives Out is about to see its second film release, with Glass Onion discovering its critical fate. Glass Onion sees Daniel Craig return to his role of Benoit Blanc in the Agatha Christie-style whodunnit for the modern age. Like you’d expect from Johnson as a director, it’s got people very much talking as it nears release. With just days before its limited theatrical run, it has seen its Rotten Tomatoes score cemented and it’s very good news for suspense lovers.
dexerto.com

Ryan Reynolds wrote a Deadpool Christmas movie – but there’s a catch

Ryan Reynolds is about to star in a new Christmas movie, but turns out he’s actually written one… with Deadpool in it. Ryan Reynolds is one of the biggest comedy stars right now. Having recently starred in the new Christmas movie Spirited – which we reviewed here on Dexerto – he’s now making himself a prominent feature of the holiday season.
Digital Trends

5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween

If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
Deadline

Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
GamesRadar

The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now

Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. The best Netflix action movies aren’t hard to come by. The streaming platform is packed with films that’ll get your pulse racing without you having to get up off of your sofa – but with so much choice, how do you narrow down what you actually want to watch? Well, if you can relate to that feeling of scrolling endlessly through the streamer's catalogue, and you’re in the mood for a high octane flick or two, we're here to help.
Vice

The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening

The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
IndieWire

‘Avatar 2’ Will Have to Be One of the Highest-Grossing Movies Ever Just to Break Even

All eyes are on “Avatar: The Way of Water” to bring in major box office for Disney and 20th Century Studios once James Cameron’s costly sequel opens on December 16. Just how expensive is the movie? Cameron won’t say for sure, but reports indicate a production budget of $250 million, and that’s not including the film’s already vigorous marketing campaign. In a recent interview with GQ, Cameron said the long-awaited follow-up to the 2009 original is “very fucking [expensive].” Cameron also revealed that he told the studio that the film represented “the worst business case in movie history.” The Oscar-winning director...
CNET

The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

Itching for some horror? A decent selection of classics and classics in waiting are available on Prime Video, from World War Z to The Silence of the Lambs. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime Video has to...
