People are binge-watching Netflix's 'incredible' drama-thriller in one night it's that good
Stop what you're doing, we've found you another spectacular Netflix series to binge. The mini-series created by the BBC stars David Tennant as a priest and Stanley Tucci as a death row prisoner — gripping, right?. Check out the trailer for the new series here:. If that's not...
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Glass Onion’ finds out its fate as reviews flow in for the ‘Knives Out’ sequel
Rian Johnson’s magnum opus series Knives Out is about to see its second film release, with Glass Onion discovering its critical fate. Glass Onion sees Daniel Craig return to his role of Benoit Blanc in the Agatha Christie-style whodunnit for the modern age. Like you’d expect from Johnson as a director, it’s got people very much talking as it nears release. With just days before its limited theatrical run, it has seen its Rotten Tomatoes score cemented and it’s very good news for suspense lovers.
dexerto.com
Ryan Reynolds wrote a Deadpool Christmas movie – but there’s a catch
Ryan Reynolds is about to star in a new Christmas movie, but turns out he’s actually written one… with Deadpool in it. Ryan Reynolds is one of the biggest comedy stars right now. Having recently starred in the new Christmas movie Spirited – which we reviewed here on Dexerto – he’s now making himself a prominent feature of the holiday season.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
Digital Trends
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
Netflix New Releases: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bullet Train, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming December 2022
Benoit Blanc's return in Glass Onion is only the beginning of what's to come in Netflix's big 2022 closer.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
"That Choice Ruined The Rest Of The Movie For Me": 23 Movies That Started Strong Before Fizzling Out
"Very interesting setup and atmosphere, and then they just didn't know what to do with it."
Extra
Daniel Craig on Unleashing His Dance Moves and a Possible ‘Knives Out 3’ (Exclusive)
Daniel Craig is back as Detective Benoit Blanc for another wild whodunit in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” He and director Rian Johnson spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about the dark comedy. Daniel also dished on unleashing his dance moves in a new commercial...
Glass Onion Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Daniel Crag’s Knives Out Sequel
Daniel Craig is back as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. The best Netflix action movies aren’t hard to come by. The streaming platform is packed with films that’ll get your pulse racing without you having to get up off of your sofa – but with so much choice, how do you narrow down what you actually want to watch? Well, if you can relate to that feeling of scrolling endlessly through the streamer's catalogue, and you’re in the mood for a high octane flick or two, we're here to help.
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
'Glass Onion' sharpens the 'Knives Out' formula in a polished Netflix sequel
Rising to the challenge of matching its successful predecessor, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" maintains the razor-sharp formula, with a setup that feels even like an Agatha Christie homage before an extremely clever series of twists kick in.
When Is 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Streaming? How to Watch Online
Rian Johnson's next chapter in Benoit Blanc's murder mysteries is being released in theaters for one week only, before streaming later.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Movie Review: Daniel Craig Gives the People What They Want
Rian Johnson's 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' knows exactly what whodunnit fans are looking for and delivers it along with a big ensemble cast.
IGN
Knives Out in Space? Glass Onion's Daniel Craig and Ryan Johnson Spitball a Star Wars Crossover
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Daniel Craig and writer-director Rian Johnson talk to IGN about the return of detective Benoit Blanc and where the eccentric detective could go next in the proposed third film -- possibly to a galaxy far, far away?!. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's...
‘Avatar 2’ Will Have to Be One of the Highest-Grossing Movies Ever Just to Break Even
All eyes are on “Avatar: The Way of Water” to bring in major box office for Disney and 20th Century Studios once James Cameron’s costly sequel opens on December 16. Just how expensive is the movie? Cameron won’t say for sure, but reports indicate a production budget of $250 million, and that’s not including the film’s already vigorous marketing campaign. In a recent interview with GQ, Cameron said the long-awaited follow-up to the 2009 original is “very fucking [expensive].” Cameron also revealed that he told the studio that the film represented “the worst business case in movie history.” The Oscar-winning director...
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Itching for some horror? A decent selection of classics and classics in waiting are available on Prime Video, from World War Z to The Silence of the Lambs. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime Video has to...
