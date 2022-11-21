Reverse sneezing in dogs may be a term you’ve heard of, but do you know what it means, or what causes it in the first place?. Dogs can make all sorts of noises, some more alarming than others. One of the noises that pet owners may hear on occasion is reverse sneezing. This is a very different sound from snoring, snorting or coughing, and it may cause you to worry that your dog is struggling for breath. It’s important to stay calm though, as most dogs are completely back to normal within seconds.

