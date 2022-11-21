Read full article on original website
Related
Mic
40 ugly problems around your house that can actually be fixed for under $35
Your house isn’t ugly — it just hasn’t blossomed and reached its full potential (yet). If you’ve only been able to focus on the eyesores in your home lately, and the cost of fixing those issues makes you think they’ll never be resolved, you’re in for a treat. Not only can you give your space a much-needed facelift, but the ugly problems around your house can actually be fixed for under $35.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Hospice nurse shares 'most comforting' fact about death which people don't realise
The subject of death is never much fun, but hospice nurse Julie McFadden is trying to make the topic a little less taboo with her informative TikTok videos. In one of her recent posts, the 39-year-old speaks about a phenomenon known as ‘visioning’ — something she describes as ‘a normal part of death and dying’.
Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods
Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
Eight glasses of water a day excessive for most people, study suggests
‘One size fits all’ guidance could lead to 20m litres of drinking water being wasted each day in UK, scientists say
Here Are Some Helpful Ways To Avoid Awkward Small Talk During Holiday Gatherings With Your Fam
Let the uncomfortable chatter begin.
NJ district tests Colonia HS soil, air again amid renewed cancer concerns
WOODBRIDGE — Results from new environmental testing done at Colonia High School are expected within the coming weeks after parents concerned about a possible cancer cluster took matters into their own hands last month. Superintendent Joseph Massimino wrote in a letter to parents last week that environmental testers with...
New Jersey Celebrity’s Favorite Breakfast Sandwich Is An Abomination
One of the biggest debates argued over in New Jersey is the infamous Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham debate. If you are in a room filled with people from New Jersey talking about who knows what, try mentioning, "So, is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll?" The entire room will...
I Can’t Believe New Jersey Was An Answer to This Shocking ‘Family Feud’ Question
In my humble opinion, this wasn't a "good answer," but it was a funny one. Family Feud is known for it's sassy responses to seemingly innocent questions. Contestants have given many memorable responses since the show began in 1976. Thanks to today's technology, those funny answers live on the internet forever.
My Elderly Mom Was Forced to Spend Thousands to Fight a Fake Eviction Notice
As someone with a strong support network, it’s difficult to acknowledge, much less comprehend, the ripple of pain a fake eviction notice can have on a family. But I feel it acutely. For several years, my mother, a Holocaust survivor in her 80s, has been the target of an aggressive group bullying campaign by the shady board and management company of her Brooklyn co-op building.
wonderbaby.org
How Often Should Kids Bathe?
There’s no right answer to the question “how often should kids bathe?” What matters is what’s right for your child. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends bathing younger kids up to three times a week, while one to two times a week is considered enough for older kids.
My infant grandson was hospitalized for RSV. It's not something to take lightly.
For three days, my 1-year-old grandson was treated for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the emergency department of a large children’s hospital.
What causes reverse sneezing in dogs? Our vet explains
Reverse sneezing in dogs may be a term you’ve heard of, but do you know what it means, or what causes it in the first place?. Dogs can make all sorts of noises, some more alarming than others. One of the noises that pet owners may hear on occasion is reverse sneezing. This is a very different sound from snoring, snorting or coughing, and it may cause you to worry that your dog is struggling for breath. It’s important to stay calm though, as most dogs are completely back to normal within seconds.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0