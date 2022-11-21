Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Residency Dispute Leaves Fort Lauderdale City Commission Short-Staffed
The City of Fort Lauderdale is hoping to seat a full city commission, and soon. On Tuesday, the city’s website showed the only current elected officials as Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steven Glassman. Former City Auditor, John Herbst, handily won the Commission District One seat on November 8th....
NBC Miami
Over 100 Migrants Rescued After Overloaded Boat Tried to Land in Florida Keys
More than 100 people had to be rescued after an overloaded boat carrying Haitian migrants hit a sandbar while trying to make landfall near the Florida Keys Monday, officials said. U.S. Coast Guard officials said they initially rescued 22 people after the vessel was reported off Rodriguez Key around 5...
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Krome Avenue Crash in Southwest Miami-Dade: FHP
One woman was killed Wednesday morning after the car she was riding in was struck on Krome Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Southwest 177th Avenue. According to FHP, a gray Honda sedan was traveling north...
NBC Miami
Suspect in Killings of 4 at Oklahoma Pot Farm Arrested in Miami Beach: Police
The suspect in the killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in Miami Beach, authorities said. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident Tuesday by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a post on Facebook.
NBC Miami
Girl Found Safe After Going Missing in Tamarac: BSO
Authorities have found a girl who went missing in Tamarac Monday. The girl, believed to be around 8 years old, had reportedly gone missing somewhere near the 5000 block of Island Club Drive. Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and an ambulance in the area. Officials later said the girl...
NBC Miami
Body Identified as Missing Woman, Husband Charged in Murder Moved to Broward Jail
Officials have identified a body that was found in unincorporated Miami-Dade last week as a Broward woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband. Mimose Dulcio, 39, had been last seen the evening of Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated central Broward, and a missing person alert was issued for her two days later.
NBC Miami
Out With the Old, in With the New for Broward School Board
The revolving door of Broward County School Board members is still spinning. Of the five members appointed by the governor, four of them are gone, and four people were elected to fill their seats. Only three, however, were sworn in Tuesday. After the ceremony at Fort Lauderdale High School, the...
NBC Miami
Video Shows 82-Year-Old Man Carjacked, Pushed to Ground in Lauderdale Lakes
Authorities are searching for a group of suspects who were caught on camera carjacking and pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground in broad daylight in Lauderdale Lakes. The incident happened back on Nov. 5 at the RaceTrac gas station at 3290 W. Oakland Park Boulevard. Surveillance video released by...
NBC Miami
Shooting Investigated at Same North Miami Beach Location as Earlier Drive-by Shooting
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Tuesday in North Miami Beach that reportedly took place at the same location as a shooting that took place Monday morning. Officers arrived at the scene in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place, surrounding the scene with police tape as police investigated around the area.
NBC Miami
$50K Reward as Pair Sought in Armed Robbery of USPS Letter Carrier in Tamarac
Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint in Tamarac last week and are offering a hefty reward. The robbery happened Nov. 16 in the 7300 block of Northwest 64th Court. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the postal worker...
NBC Miami
North Miami Beach House Riddled With Bullets in Drive-By Shooting
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a North Miami Beach home riddled with bullets Monday morning. North Miami Beach Police officials said the shooting happened at a home in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place shortly before 7 a.m. Several shots were fired into the residence but...
NBC Miami
Suspected Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at North Lauderdale Store
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspected purse thieves caught on camera inside a Walmart in North Lauderdale. A 76-year-old woman told police she was out shopping when her purse was stolen, containing her iPhone, credit cards, checkbook and other items. The Broward Sheriff's Office...
NBC Miami
Public Defender Reflects on Trial, Threats Since Parkland Killer's Sentencing
The Broward County public defender who was tasked with defending the Parkland killer sat down in an interview with NBC 6 Tuesday. Gordon Weekes’ office argued before a jury why the killer deserved life in prison rather than the death penalty. “Sometimes we may represent folks that are somewhat...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested Over a Year After Woman's Shooting Death at Miami Condo
Police arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman inside a downtown Miami condo over a year ago. Haider Rana, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maame Amuah after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Over the weekend, a judge ordered Rana to stay in jail with no bond.
