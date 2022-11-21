ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Girl Found Safe After Going Missing in Tamarac: BSO

Authorities have found a girl who went missing in Tamarac Monday. The girl, believed to be around 8 years old, had reportedly gone missing somewhere near the 5000 block of Island Club Drive. Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and an ambulance in the area. Officials later said the girl...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Out With the Old, in With the New for Broward School Board

The revolving door of Broward County School Board members is still spinning. Of the five members appointed by the governor, four of them are gone, and four people were elected to fill their seats. Only three, however, were sworn in Tuesday. After the ceremony at Fort Lauderdale High School, the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Public Defender Reflects on Trial, Threats Since Parkland Killer's Sentencing

The Broward County public defender who was tasked with defending the Parkland killer sat down in an interview with NBC 6 Tuesday. Gordon Weekes’ office argued before a jury why the killer deserved life in prison rather than the death penalty. “Sometimes we may represent folks that are somewhat...
NBC Miami

Man Arrested Over a Year After Woman's Shooting Death at Miami Condo

Police arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman inside a downtown Miami condo over a year ago. Haider Rana, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maame Amuah after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Over the weekend, a judge ordered Rana to stay in jail with no bond.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy