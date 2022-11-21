Read full article on original website
Rockland Festival of Lights celebration Friday
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -A beloved tradition in midcoast Maine is back this Friday. The annual lighting of the Rockland lobster trap tree will take place at Mildred Merrill park at 6 p.m. The event is a part of the Rockland Festival of Lights celebration. For more information, check out the...
Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood in Bangor hosts Hanukkah Craft Fair
'A place for all kids:' New childcare center in Brewer to focus on mental health. High pressure moves in overnight bringing one of our coldest nights of the season. Nice Thanksgiving with lots of sun & highs above freezing.
Holiday train brings Christmas cheer to Hermon
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - All aboard for Christmas cheer!. The Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train made its first stops in Maine Wednesday along its cross-country trek. Photojournalist Mark Rediker and Tom Krosnowski were there in Hermon when the train pulled into town.
Furry Friends at 4: Ruby
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Ruby, a 1-year-old Shepherd mix. For more information, click here.
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: LiveSafe program
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We all know someone who may be living on their own, and for folks who are particularly at risk of falling - they may have mobility problems, balance disorders, chronic illnesses, or impaired vision. Cindy Smith, the manager of LiveSafe and RossCare operations, tells us about...
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
The Best Thrift Stores in Maine
Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
Bangor firefighters will ‘Fill the Boot’ Friday for MDA
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While you’re out doing some Black Friday shopping, be sure to be on the lookout for Bangor firefighters. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 will be out at the intersection of Hogan Road and Bangor Mall Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to “Fill the Boot.”
Maine Veterans Project distributes Thanksgiving meals
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving may only be one day of the year, but for many the planning begins weeks in advance. That’s true at the Maine Veterans Project, where they’ve been hard at work to ensure more Maine vets have a meal on the table for the holiday. On Monday all their preparations paid off as they distributed the food in Bangor.
Dedham teenager making Maine better, one pie at a time
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Dedham teenager is on a mission to make Maine better, one pie at a time. For the third-straight year, we’re following the story of Skyler Manhart. When she was a sophomore at Hampden Academy, she started a fundraiser selling homemade pies for Thanksgiving. It...
State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
Messalonskee High School holds annual free Thanksgiving dinner
OAKLAND Maine (WABI) - More than 1,000 people are expected to take part in a Thanksgiving tradition at Messalonskee High School in Oakland Thursday. For more than 30 years, it’s been a place to go for a hot Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings made possible by the work of dozens of volunteers.
Bangor YMCA sees new members ‘can’ their joiner fee
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor YMCA is inviting people to “can” their joiner fee. Through the month of November, the nonprofit is allowing people to forgo a membership fee in exchange for five nonperishable food items. Through helping to stock up the Y’s food pantry, new members...
Bangor businesses to celebrate “Plaid Friday”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking to avoid the stress, traffic, and long lines at big box stores this weekend?. How about checking some items off your Christmas list by shopping at downtown Bangor businesses?. Stores will be celebrating “Plaid Friday,” a nationwide initiative that encourages shopping local on...
Bangor’s holiday tree comes to town
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor is looking a little extra jolly as we head into the holiday season. Tuesday morning, a 35-foot spruce tree was installed in West Market Square. Bangor resident Dan Sprague once again donated the tree to the city after a year-round search. Sprague has done so...
‘A place for all kids:’ New childcare center in Brewer to focus on mental health
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A new childcare center focused on the mental health of kids is set to open in Brewer in the coming weeks. “I’ve just always had a passion for kids with autism and kids who don’t fit the box,” explained Allyson Barnard of Brewer.
Penquis reaches turkey goal
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are happy to report Monday afternoon Penquis has reached their goal of feeding 6,500 families this Thanksgiving. Penquis says they had a wonderful turnout over the weekend outside Hannaford in Brewer with more donations of turkeys and cash. Coupled with Free the Z and the...
Lewiston-Auburn temporary shelter in limbo over funding
LEWISTON, Maine — The future of a temporary winter shelter in the Lewiston-Auburn area is unknown as both the municipalities and Androscoggin County are split on how it should be funded. "With temperatures dropping, we need to get these shelters set up immediately," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. According...
Orland-based non-profit get $600K from Bezos fund to help homeless
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - They’re calling it a game-changer. A non-profit based in Orland that helps families in Hancock and Washington Counties who are experiencing homelessness just received a gift of more than a half a million dollars. H.O.M.E Inc. says they have received $600,000 from the Bezos Day...
Our Favorite Maine-Themed Advent Calendar Is Filled With Amazing Chocolate
When Kate McAleer opened Bixby Chocolate in an old ice warehouse in Rockland, in 2011, she was the only Maine chocolatier working from scratch, beginning with unroasted cocoa beans, and she offered just one line of candy bars. Now, Bixby offers more than 50 products, many of which — from pecan-pie truffles to chocolate-covered Amarena cherries to maple-vanilla bonbons — appear in the Advent calendars McAleer introduced last year. The icons on each perforated door — roaring fire, Bean boots, lobsterboat — were drawn by Portland graphic designer Mali Welch and lean more Maine-y and wintery than explicitly Christmas-y, because McAleer wanted to capture the seasonal spirit regardless of personal holiday traditions. “It was just such a joyful time as a child,” she says. “So expressing that joy in the form of this calendar is kind of like one of my Wilhelmina Wonka dreams come true.”
