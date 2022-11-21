Pennsylvania's Christian Pulisic Plays In USA's First World Cup Match Tying With Wales

Christian Pulisic in a US Men's National Team uniform during the USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago match on June 22, 2019. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Erik Dorst

Hershey's homeboy helped the USA team advance in the World Cup in Qatar at Ahmad Bin Ali stadium; earning one point for the tied game with Wales on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

In one of the first games of the cup, 24-year-old Christian Pulisic, No. 10, did some key plays and a good corner kick while on a team led by 23-year-old Tyler Adams, of Wappinger, New York.

Pulisic play with 22-year-old Timothy Weah of Brooklyn, NY, led to Weah scoring America's only goal at the 36 minute mark of the game. This is the first goal made on the Welsh team at a World Cup game since Pele scored 1958.

33-year-old Gareth Bale, the Wales team captain score the only goal for his team in a penalty kick at the 82 minute mark.

It wasn't all sunshine and roses for America as one of the players, 27-year-old Kellyn Acosta was received a yellow card.

More eyes than usual were on this game as Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds more commonly known as "Deadpool" and "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney had several Wrexham players on the Welish team.

Interestingly enough it appears McElhenney predicted the tie in a viral tweet posted earlier in the week.

You can catch the game highlights on Fox Soccer.

