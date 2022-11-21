Read full article on original website
Echo Lake residents lament three-week CenturyLink outage following winter storm
A multi week telecommunications blackout has proven the last straw with CenturyLink for more than a few residents of the Echo Lake area, who say the company has underserved them for years. Residents of the small community near Bigfork saw internet and phone services restored last week after a three-week outage, the result of the Nov. 2 winter storm that caused widespread damage in the region. But the rural area has seen problems with phone and internet beyond winter weather, and many who live there have criticized CenturyLink’s customer service, saying there was little communication about when the issues would...
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
5 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Max Kleinen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service. Are you curious to see if your favourite restaurants made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Fairfield Sun Times
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
Subdivision planned near Meadow Lake Resort
Hungry Horse News Schellinger Construction has plans for a 103-lot subdivision near Meadow Lake Resort. The subdivision will extend the private road network and connect to public sewer and water facilities. It was originally part of the Tamarack Heights development — the lots had preliminary plat approval back in 2006 but the plat has since expired. It includes 47 acres of open space, as well as a fenced area for RV storage at the north end. The north end of the property abuts the Bonneville Power Administration power lines. The proposed subdivision follows the same design as the original subdivision. The property is located along Gleneagles Trail and Turnberry Terrace, Columbia Falls city officials note. The Columbia Falls City-County planning board will take up the application at its Dec. 13 meeting at 6:30 p.m. The city council is expected to take up the application at its Jan. 3 meeting at 7 p.m. There will be public hearings on the subdivision at both meetings.
Billings nursing home forced to relocate dementia patients
Monday evening, Aarberge was moved to the Billings Clinic Psychiatric center due to staffing shortages and low Medicaid reimbursement rates set by the state according to employees at Parkview.
Northwest Montana check stations reporting mixed results
FWP reports that so far this season, more than 7,300 hunters have appeared at game check stations in northwest Montana.
One-time payment of $3,284 coming to Alaska residents
man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284?
10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size
People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
Dramatic Gas Price Reduction Could Continue Through Christmas
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you haven’t noticed, the price of regular unleaded gas has been falling dramatically over the past few weeks, and those reductions could continue through the holidays into the new year. KGVO News spoke to Gas Buddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan early Monday morning...
West-central Montana hunter check station totals up
West-central Montana hunter check stations are reporting a harvest ahead of last year for deer and elk going into the final week of the general season.
mtpr.org
Flathead National Forest proposes 5,000-acre timber sale near Hungry Horse Reservoir
On Tuesday, The Flathead National Forest proposed a nearly 5,000-acre timber sale near Hungry Horse. The project along the eastern edge of the Hungry Horse Reservoir would include an additional 4,000 acres of noncommercial thinning as well as planting whitebark pine trees on 700 acres. The project would add over...
Flathead Beacon
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
People are offering free dinner for Thanksgiving across Western Montana
People across the area are hosting dinners, whether for free or by donation - just to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.
Early risers catch glimpse of meteor over Montana
Early risers Thursday morning may have caught a glimpse of a spectacular fireball seen from Missoula to north of Calgary at 6:26 a.m. The meteor produced what many on Facebook described as an “explosion in the sky” as it traveled from the southwest to the northeast, resulting in dozens of reported sightings. According to Bill Cooke, lead of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office (MEO), the meteor was first detected by NASA 52 miles above Ford, a small community in Beaverhead County, moving almost due north at 47,000 miles per hour. The meteor traveled 75 miles through the upper atmosphere before breaking apart 47...
railfan.com
Montana Rail Link Asks STB to Green Light Lease Termination
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Rail Link has filed a petition with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board asking the federal regulator to greenlight a plan to terminate its lease with BNSF Railway thus allowing the Class I to resume regular operations through Montana. Earlier this year, MRL announced that it...
Gun Shot Aids in Finding Montana Hunter in Horrific Blizzard
When everything goes white in the wind, and sights and sounds become distorted and confusing. That could be at least some of what happens to a person, disoriented when confronted by a fast-moving blizzard, the magnitude of which was greater than anticipated. Such was the situation one Montana hunter found himself in, and how brave and determined rescuers were able to locate and get him to safety.
Flathead Beacon
Glacier Park Taps Local Stakeholders for Feedback as it Shapes Vehicle-Reservation System for Third Year
As Glacier National Park finalizes the details of an evolving vehicle-reservation system slated to go online for a third summer in 2023, the most urgent refrain from gateway business leaders is: When?. When will they know next year’s plan to manage vehicle access at entrances girding the million-acre park’s sprawling...
realnewsmontana.com
He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana
He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
sweetwaternow.com
WATCH: Five Most Dangerous Counties in Wyoming
Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists 2021’s top five deadliest counties for roadway fatalities in the Cowboy State. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.
