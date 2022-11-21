Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Winter builder safety: rules may change, but the workday goes on
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Home builders, contractors and others around Bismarck are still seen out working, even when the temperature goes down and even when the snow flies. The snow and cold can change how job sites run, but they typically don’t stop work. “It affects which ones we...
KFYR-TV
Moe’s Smoke Shop turkey drive: hundreds of turkeys given out
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Moe’s Smoke Shop is known for offering a variety of products, including vapes, cigars, tobacco, CBD, and more. But for the third year in a row, the owner added another item to his inventory — Thanksgiving turkeys. “Helping the community to me, is for...
Search for Memarie White Mountain, missing from Fort Yates, comes to an end
FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET)— The search for a missing 18-year-old has come to an end. According to a family member, the body of Memarie White Mountain, of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, was located Wednesday during a search for the missing teen. She was last seen walking on foot in Fort Yates on November 10th. […]
ND Highway Patrol warns residents of a scam going around impersonating troopers
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is warning state residents of an imposter scam going around.
kxnet.com
New K-9 at Bismarck PD
Thanksgiving readiness: Are you mentally prepared?. Thanksgiving readiness: Are you mentally prepared?
KFYR-TV
Speed limit change in Lincoln
LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents will be slowing down more in Lincoln. One of the main roads in the town is seeing a reduced speed sign. The 45-mile-per-hour stretch from Lincoln Road to 28th Avenue on 66th Street has been reduced to 35 miles per hour. The Burleigh County Highway Department made the change to the road earlier this week.
Hope Manor in Bismarck helps those in recovery during holiday season
And addiction is something that can put a strain on several family relationships, and it can also be a fairly lonely time if you simply don't have a place to go.
KFYR-TV
Had it up to here with snow; City Commission, Public Works discuss snow removal procedures
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Few things can rile up a neighborhood like the feeling of being trapped by snow. The Bismarck City Commission met Tuesday evening to discuss the strengths and areas to be improved in the Public Works efforts to remove the snow from the blizzard on November 10.
Bismarck Police Department receives donated K-9 ‘Rico’
Rico belonged to a handler in Arizona who says after about a year, the K-9 just wasn't working out and they'd need to find a replacement.
North Dakota Drivers: Speed Limit Changes In Lincoln
The Burleigh County Highway Department announced speed limit changes earlier today.
KFYR-TV
More than 1,200 North Dakota veterans honored for their service with a free meal
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota veterans were honored Tuesday for their service to the country. The event at the Bismarck Elks Lodge was rescheduled after the blizzard on the 10th. So many veterans took part that mealtimes needed to be split into three times. Roger Hoovestol and his brother...
KFYR-TV
Family, community members search for Memarie White Mountain, last seen in Fort Yates
FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) - Community members on foot, law enforcement with K9s, an aircraft, and folks on horses searched open areas and old buildings around Fort Yates Tuesday. They’re looking for 18-year-old Memarie White Mountain. Memarie has been missing for nearly two weeks. The last reported sighting? November...
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
Free Pumpkin Pie giveaway in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s always room for pumpkin pie, especially during Thanksgiving. And tomorrow, families in Bismarck will get the chance to get a free pumpkin pie! Morgan Hayden, a State Farm agent in the Capital City, is hosting the free pie event tomorrow from 1-5 p.m. at 101 Slate Drive in Bismarck, suite […]
KFYR-TV
A rush for pie: Bismarck bakeries say interest in Thanksgiving pie remains steady despite inflation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although pie wasn’t part of the first Thanksgiving holiday, it’s become a staple. Now, the rush to bake or purchase pies is on. Bismarck bakers say even with inflation, interest in the holiday treats is strong. Penny Manley, owner of By the Batch in...
What’s This New Building Going Into Lincoln, North Dakota?
Construction has begun on a new space on Lincoln Road.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck High School students prepare for employment with mock interviews
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are more than 16,000 job openings across North Dakota, according to labor market information. A group of juniors and seniors talked with employers in the public and private sectors at the Bismarck Career Academy on Tuesday. “Talk about a time when there was a mistake...
KFYR-TV
Dakota Zoo African penguin surprise: hopes of chicks in the near future
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The African Penguin exhibit at the Dakota Zoo seems to be a fan favorite, and now there is even more excitement. The Dakota Zoo works with the Species Survival Plan (SSP) to assist breeding towards conservation of endangered species. The Dakota Zoo colony just added three female penguins, Lynn, Coretta, and Emily, to the exhibit, and the bachelors are excited!
Virginia man pleads guilty after illegally taking his kids over 1700 miles to North Dakota
Then, later that week, law enforcement found him and arrested him in Burleigh County, N.D., which is over 1,700 miles from their home in Virginia.
