Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

Winter builder safety: rules may change, but the workday goes on

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Home builders, contractors and others around Bismarck are still seen out working, even when the temperature goes down and even when the snow flies. The snow and cold can change how job sites run, but they typically don’t stop work. “It affects which ones we...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Moe’s Smoke Shop turkey drive: hundreds of turkeys given out

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Moe’s Smoke Shop is known for offering a variety of products, including vapes, cigars, tobacco, CBD, and more. But for the third year in a row, the owner added another item to his inventory — Thanksgiving turkeys. “Helping the community to me, is for...
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

New K-9 at Bismarck PD

BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Speed limit change in Lincoln

LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents will be slowing down more in Lincoln. One of the main roads in the town is seeing a reduced speed sign. The 45-mile-per-hour stretch from Lincoln Road to 28th Avenue on 66th Street has been reduced to 35 miles per hour. The Burleigh County Highway Department made the change to the road earlier this week.
LINCOLN, ND
KX News

Free Pumpkin Pie giveaway in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s always room for pumpkin pie, especially during Thanksgiving. And tomorrow, families in Bismarck will get the chance to get a free pumpkin pie! Morgan Hayden, a State Farm agent in the Capital City, is hosting the free pie event tomorrow from 1-5 p.m. at 101 Slate Drive in Bismarck, suite […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Dakota Zoo African penguin surprise: hopes of chicks in the near future

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The African Penguin exhibit at the Dakota Zoo seems to be a fan favorite, and now there is even more excitement. The Dakota Zoo works with the Species Survival Plan (SSP) to assist breeding towards conservation of endangered species. The Dakota Zoo colony just added three female penguins, Lynn, Coretta, and Emily, to the exhibit, and the bachelors are excited!
BISMARCK, ND

