New Survey Names Most Popular Thanksgiving Food In NJ, But Is It Correct?
Well, we're officially less than a week away from turkey day! Are you hungry yet?. Hopefully, if you're hosting this year, you at least have your menu all planned out by this point. If not, maybe it's worth investing some time checking out a new survey that recently declared which Thanksgiving foods are the most and least popular here in the Garden State. I'm just letting you know now that I, personally, do NOT agree with either answer.
This is New Jersey’s favorite comfort food
We’re entering one of the best times of year for food: the Thanksgiving turkey and accompanying delights lead us straight into the holidays with roast beast and Christmas cookies and gingerbread men. But what food do people in New Jersey turn to for comfort? According to one survey, anyway,...
nj1015.com
If you visit one NJ park this holiday season, let it be this one
There are so many beautiful and Picturesque places to go in New Jersey, that some of the best get overlooked. But don’t overlook this one. Because if I had to choose one of the most beautiful places to visit — the kind that makes you feel proud to be from the state — it would have to be Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold, part of the Monmouth County Park System.
Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there
People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
Jersey’s Richest Creamiest Mac And Cheese Can Be Found In Point Pleasant, NJ
Apparently, the best mac and cheese in New Jersey can be found right here by the Jersey Shore. I'm not surprised, but I'm also a little surprised, I'll explain. The food scene around the Jersey Shore is truly second to none, ever since moving here last spring I've had some of the best food of my life.
nj1015.com
13 towns in NJ that transform into magical holiday attractions
If you just want to feel the holiday sprit and walk through a beautifully decorated town for Christmas, New Jersey has a great variety of places to visit. You don't have to travel to Manhattan or Philadelphia for an all-out holiday display. Towns in the Garden State have been stepping...
Dear New Jersey Italians, Gravy is Only Used On Turkey
Here's an important PSA to remember this Thanksgiving. This week, you've been busy preparing your Thanksgiving feast. Your shopping cart was probably filled with cranberry sauce, fixings for stuffing, vegetables, a turkey, and gravy. The only acceptable use of the word gravy is to describe what goes on top of...
Popular discount grocer ready to open another New Jersey store
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the announcement of the grand opening of a new Brick location; the grand opening will be on Dec. 8. The store is located at 780 NJ-70, Brick, NJ O8723. With its national expansion continuing, Aldi...
The Absolute Best Most Delicious Fudge In New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There's nothing quite like getting some candy while you're at the Jersey Shore!. I absolutely love walking through candy shops along the Seaside Heights boardwalk, as well as the Point Pleasant boardwalk. Maybe you're the same way, but I just ogle over the cases of fresh chocolate, salt water taffy,...
David Portnoy’s New Jersey pizza reviews that got 7+ ratings
If you own a pizzeria in New Jersey and you want it to be a hit, get a positive review from David Portnoy. If the Barstool Sports founder gives your place a positive review, there could be lines out the door and up the block. So I figured with the...
Beach Radio
The Most Luxurious, Lavish And Expensive Home In New Jersey
One thing we know for sure about the Garden State is that everything, and we mean everything, is much more expensive here than in most other states. Real estate is certainly no exception. Garden State residents are not surprised by huge price tags on just about everything we buy, and...
2 New Jersey Restaurants Named Among Best Independent Restaurants In The Country
New Jersey is home to so many mouthwatering restaurants it can be hard to keep track of them. The other weekend just driving down 166 I must have passed 4 or 5 different restaurants that made me say "oh, I want to eat there!" What I really like about a...
Why some in NJ should be forced to work in a retail environment
A note for those who work in retail, as well as a message for those who make life miserable for retail employees. Want To Make Sure Your Packages Arrive On Time? Here's Your Deadlines. Want to make sure your packages get where they need to go this holiday season? Here...
Beach Radio
The Stunning New Jersey Town Experts Say You Should Visit Instead Of The Shore
There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
Manalapan, NJ Christmas tree farm picked for Hallmark Holiday event
Do you feel honored, Manalapan? You should. You know that special holiday programming that rolls around every year on the Hallmark Channel? Usually it's a theme like small-town girl who found a career in the big city comes back home for the holidays after strife with her noncommittal big-city boyfriend and she invariably falls in love with an old high school friend. Old friend is usually seen wearing flannel while chopping firewood or something equally manly.
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
The One Word That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Weirdest Slang Word Ever
This is an odd topic. We’re going to talk about what one website is calling the weirdest slang word in New Jersey. Let’s start by saying the word New Jersey slang word is not a curse. As a matter of fact, anyone in your family, no matter what age, would be able to say it and not get grounded.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
The Genuinely Surprising News About Credit Scores Here In New Jersey
No one is going to disagree that times are tough when it comes to money, but how does the economy affect credit scores here in the Garden State?. Not only do we find ourselves putting more stuff on our credit cards, often by necessity, but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner.
