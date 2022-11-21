ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth defends in season opener

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago
Portsmouth sophomore Daysha Reid (3) made four three-pointers during the Lady Trojans’ 50-24 win over Whiteoak at the Manchester Tipoff Classic. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

MANCHESTER — For the second straight year, the Portsmouth Lady Trojans earned a season-opening win over Whiteoak at the Manchester Tipoff Classic.

Portsmouth led at the end of every quarter during its 50-24 win over the Lady Wildcats.

The largest winning quarter was the third.

After taking a 25-16 lead into halftime, the Lady Trojans proceeded to take the third period 14-2 — en route to their 26-point victory.

Portsmouth coach Amy Hughes credited her team’s toughness on defense playing a large role in their season opener.

“I thought the third quarter, only giving up two points was the difference in the game,” Hughes said. “To go up nine at halftime to up 21 at the end of the third, that shows a lot of toughness.”

Freshman Sienna Allen led the Lady Trojans with a game-high 21 points in her varsity debut.

Allen scored 14 of her 21 points during the second half, totaling eight made field goals and four-of-six foul shooting.

Sophomore Daysha Reid chipped in with 16 points, accounting for four of Portsmouth’s five-made three pointers in the win.

Sophomore Savannah Cantrell made it into double figures with 10 points, all of which came in helping Portsmouth build a nine-point first-half lead.

Freshman KK Mays added a pair of free throws for Portsmouth, while junior Emily Cheatham made one of two foul shots.

“Shots just didn’t fall for many of our kids,” Hughes said. “Once those start falling and we have five or six kids in double-figures, it will be way more balanced.”

Portsmouth looks to secure a 2-0 start with its home opener versus River Valley on Tuesday night.

Tipoff for the varsity contest was set for 7 p.m.

***

BOX SCORE

Whiteoak 9 7 2 6 — 24

Portsmouth 11 14 14 11 — 50

Whiteoak scoring

Molly McMullen 0 0-2 0, Kelsey Montieth 0 0-0 0, Bri Hill 1 0-0 3, Kylee Hamm 2 0-0 4, Lexi Kennedy 0 0-0 0, Elly McMullen 0 0-0 0, Lydia Carr 1 2-2 4, Jaylie Parr 1 2-2 4, Brooke Campbell 0 0-0 0, Madison Thompson 0 0-0 0, Darby Yeager 3 0-5 6, Addi Roberts 1 0-0 3; TOTALS: 9 4-13 24; Three-point field goals: 2 (Bri Hill and Addi Roberts 1 apiece)

Portsmouth scoring

Emily Cheatham 0 1-2 1, Sienna Allen 8 4-6 21, Daysha Reid 5 2-2 16, Key Martin 0 0-0 0, KK Mays 0 2-2 2, Sydney Meadows 0 0-0 0, Katie Ankrom 0 0-0 0, Savannah Cantrell 5 0-3 10; TOTALS: 18 9-15 50; Three-point field goals: 5 (Daysha Reid 4, Sienna Allen 1)

