Barber college in El Dorado ready to host 7th annual Christmas event on December 17
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jason Alan Barber College in El Dorado, Ark., is getting ready to host its 7th annual “Give a Child a Christmas” event on December 17, 2022. The event will be happening from 10 AM to 2 PM at the barber college which is located at 200 W. Locust Street in downtown El Dorado, Ark.
The Medical Center of South Arkansas to host a “Carnival in December” on December 6
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a “Carnival in December” fundraiser lunch on December 6, 2022. They are also having a silent auction of employees’ arts and crafts on December 5 and 6, 2022, with both events to benefit the South Arkansas Arts Center.
City of Monroe and sponsors host its 19th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the City of Monroe provided free turkeys for the community, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Zeta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, also joined the city and provided additional food items that were handed out with the turkeys.
Checkers Drive-In to open in West Monroe on November 29th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La. The restaurant will be located at 4320 Desiard Street in Monroe, La. and it is set to open on November 29, 2022. Bal (Al) Dahal, a local franchisee, owns...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 21, 2022: Mike Kinard
We first met Mike Kinard in our teens, when our junior high civics teacher, Estelle Parham, assigned us and another classmate to interview him about his job as deputy prosecuting attorney. His career went forward, as did ours. We skipped the better part of a week in college to cover his prosecution of Ruth Della Sumlin for the El Dorado News-Times. Sumlin was accused of killing J.Y. Cooper to facilitate the break-out of her husband, Warren Sumlin, on Thanksgiving night 1977 from the Columbia County Jail. Forty-five years later, she’s still in prison. Mike went on to become the 13th Judicial District prosecutor and later a state senator, and as an advisor to three different governors, including Bill Clinton, Mike Huckabee and Mike Beebe. We’ve appreciated his friendship through the years. Mike would sometimes call with background information about local stories in the news and we’ll miss that, because he knew everything on those subjects. Our condolences to his wife, Norma, and to his son, Lewis, whom we’ve also known since the 1970s. Magnolia and Columbia County has lost one of its great civic and political figures.
South Arkansas mayors share future plans as four-year term comes to an end
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections are behind us and we now know who will serve as mayor for two Union County towns, but what do they plan to do after leaving office at the end of the year?. Bobby Neal has held the mayoral position in Smackover for the...
Sheriff’s race candidates share their plans for Drew Co.
The Advance-Monticellonian spoke with Drew County Sheriff candidates Tim Nichols and James Slaughter to discuss their intentions if elected to the office of Sheriff in the December 6 run-off. Each candidate was asked the same questions and these were their statements. Q: Why do you want to be Drew County’s...
First-time Columbia County officials fighting to stave off proposed $10,000 pay cut
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — The ballots are counted and history made in Columbia County, Ark. But some are questioning whether the politics have ended. “Many people trusted my words and I’m going to make sure my words come true,” Sheriff-elect Leroy Martin said. For 26 years,...
Overnight shooting takes place in Ark.; investigation underway
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden, Ark., Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area.
Saturday on NBC 33: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic is days away and the Geaux Nation team wants to get you ready for the big game. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her ex-husband, 46-year-old Gary Dewayne Adams Jr., allegedly arrived at her residence around 6:15 AM on Sunday, November 20, 2022, yelling at her.
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because two of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
Monroe couple accused of stealing $3K from cleaning company, also arrested for drug offenses
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Monroe Police Department received a theft complaint in reference to several items stolen from a cleaning business on Megellan Drive in Monroe, La. While in the area, officers began to investigate the complaint and observed two people allegedly involved in the theft, Robert Kerst and April Blackwell.
State Fire Marshal: Haynesville man arrested in connection with multiple fires
According to reports, 28-year-old Lorenzo Henderson of Haynesville was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated arson and one count of simple arson, burglary, trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia, after three vacant buildings were set on fire in Haynesville Sunday night. Two of the fires spread to neighboring structures with people inside.
Proposed pay cuts for three Columbia County officials set government abuzz
A recent proposal by the Columbia County Quorum Court Finance Committee to cut the pay of three incoming county-wide officials has created a political hornet’s nest. The committee voted 3-2 to recommend that the 2023 county budget, which has yet to be approved by the full Quorum Court, slice the current pay of three positions – County Assessor, County Judge and County Sheriff.
Monroe Police Department respond to a 911 hang-up call, leading to a Monroe man’s arrest
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, at 7:04 AM, officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at the Bon Aire Drive Apartments. When authorities arrived on the scene, the victim explained that her ex-boyfriend of eight years, Galen Galmore, broke into her home while she and her three children were asleep.
Highway 79 crash kills young Camden man
A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Stephens left a Camden man dead. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary report released by Arkansas State Police, Jacob Marks, 20, was traveling north on Highway 79 in a 2002 Chevrolet when he left the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash...
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police provided photos from the scene. Bulldogs beat Warhawks, 79-58. Aaron’s Aces: Matthew Fobbs-White and Jaylon Nichols. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST. Neville stars led team to second round playoff win over East...
Circle K employee arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $2K from store, Monroe Police say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, Monroe Police investigated a theft that occurred on Circle K located on the 4000th block of Sterlington Rd. in Monroe, La. According to authorities, 23-year-old Keiyariah Gayden, an employee of Circle K, was arrested for alleged theft. Reports say that the...
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating scam calls in the parish
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a scam that is currently underway in Ouachita Parish. A person identifying themselves as an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy is calling potential victims and informing them that there is a warrant out for their arrest, but the arrest can be avoided by paying with […]
