El Dorado, AR

cenlanow.com

City of Monroe and sponsors host its 19th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the City of Monroe provided free turkeys for the community, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Zeta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, also joined the city and provided additional food items that were handed out with the turkeys.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Checkers Drive-In to open in West Monroe on November 29th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La. The restaurant will be located at 4320 Desiard Street in Monroe, La. and it is set to open on November 29, 2022. Bal (Al) Dahal, a local franchisee, owns...
MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 21, 2022: Mike Kinard

We first met Mike Kinard in our teens, when our junior high civics teacher, Estelle Parham, assigned us and another classmate to interview him about his job as deputy prosecuting attorney. His career went forward, as did ours. We skipped the better part of a week in college to cover his prosecution of Ruth Della Sumlin for the El Dorado News-Times. Sumlin was accused of killing J.Y. Cooper to facilitate the break-out of her husband, Warren Sumlin, on Thanksgiving night 1977 from the Columbia County Jail. Forty-five years later, she’s still in prison. Mike went on to become the 13th Judicial District prosecutor and later a state senator, and as an advisor to three different governors, including Bill Clinton, Mike Huckabee and Mike Beebe. We’ve appreciated his friendship through the years. Mike would sometimes call with background information about local stories in the news and we’ll miss that, because he knew everything on those subjects. Our condolences to his wife, Norma, and to his son, Lewis, whom we’ve also known since the 1970s. Magnolia and Columbia County has lost one of its great civic and political figures.
MAGNOLIA, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Sheriff’s race candidates share their plans for Drew Co.

The Advance-Monticellonian spoke with Drew County Sheriff candidates Tim Nichols and James Slaughter to discuss their intentions if elected to the office of Sheriff in the December 6 run-off. Each candidate was asked the same questions and these were their statements. Q: Why do you want to be Drew County’s...
DREW COUNTY, AR
cenlanow.com

Overnight shooting takes place in Ark.; investigation underway

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden, Ark., Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area.
CAMDEN, AR
cenlanow.com

West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her ex-husband, 46-year-old Gary Dewayne Adams Jr., allegedly arrived at her residence around 6:15 AM on Sunday, November 20, 2022, yelling at her.
WEST MONROE, LA
KSLA

Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because two of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
HAYNESVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe couple accused of stealing $3K from cleaning company, also arrested for drug offenses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Monroe Police Department received a theft complaint in reference to several items stolen from a cleaning business on Megellan Drive in Monroe, La. While in the area, officers began to investigate the complaint and observed two people allegedly involved in the theft, Robert Kerst and April Blackwell.
MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Proposed pay cuts for three Columbia County officials set government abuzz

A recent proposal by the Columbia County Quorum Court Finance Committee to cut the pay of three incoming county-wide officials has created a political hornet’s nest. The committee voted 3-2 to recommend that the 2023 county budget, which has yet to be approved by the full Quorum Court, slice the current pay of three positions – County Assessor, County Judge and County Sheriff.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Highway 79 crash kills young Camden man

A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Stephens left a Camden man dead. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary report released by Arkansas State Police, Jacob Marks, 20, was traveling north on Highway 79 in a 2002 Chevrolet when he left the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash...
CAMDEN, AR
KNOE TV8

Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police provided photos from the scene. Bulldogs beat Warhawks, 79-58. Aaron’s Aces: Matthew Fobbs-White and Jaylon Nichols. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST. Neville stars led team to second round playoff win over East...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

