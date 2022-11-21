ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Ragin’ Cajuns Sign Two To NLI During Early Signing Period

By George Faust
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JvJp_0jJ5dAH000

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday the addition of two players for the 2023-24 season.

Signing a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Ragin’ Cajuns are guards London Fields (Tupelo, Miss.) and Giovanni Nannucci (Greensboro, N.C.).

Fields, a 6-foot-4 product, averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season at Tupelo High School. Fields was selected to play in the Mississippi North-South All-Star Game and was one of the top 20 players at the Larry Hughes Elite Camp in St. Louis, Mo.

As a junior, Fields helped THS to a 25-4 record and a No. 8 ranking in Mississippi by MaxPreps.com.

“London is a talented combo guard who can really defend and shoot,” Marlin said. “He has great character and comes from a great family. We are extremely happy to have him as part of our Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball family.”

Nannucci, a 6-4 left-hander, played three years in Spain beginning with Canterbury Academy as a freshman before playing at Gran Canaria and CB Novaschool. Nannucci, who carries dual citizenship in Italy and the United States, competed at the 2018 CP3 Middle School Combine and attended the 2019 Phenom National Camp in San Diego, Calif.

“Gio is a mature young man with great upside,” Marlin added. “He is a student of the game and has a great feel for the game as well. At 6-foot-4 and left-handed, he can create from the wing position and is an excellent passer. We are excited to add another high character student athlete to our storied program.”

Louisiana Men’s Basketball 2022-23 season tickets are on sale now, as announced by the Louisiana Athletic Department.

Fans can purchase season tickets online or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 265-2104. Prices begin as low as $100.

Season-ticket holders can download their tickets through mobile ticketing from Ticketmaster. Fans can download the #GeauxCajuns app to their smartphone to begin the process.

Those who are unable to download tickets or wish to have their tickets printed can visit the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome.


LOUISIANA RAGIN’ CAJUNS MEN’S BASKETBALL SIGNEES
London Fields – G, 6-4, 185, Tupelo, Miss. (Tupelo HS)
Giovanni Nannucci – G, 6-4, 195, Greensboro, N.C. (South Guilford HS)

