Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 21st, 2022
We conducted a search for the missing person, Joshua Ian Larkin on Saturday, and Sunday. We conducted a search in the areas and the location where he was last seen and parked his vehicle with negative results. We searched the entire property was his vehicle was parked, and a large, wooded area next to that location where he was last seen. A searched was initiated using a Blood Hound, Deputies from Vernon Parish, Beauregard Parish, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We used searchers on foot, 4-Wheeler (ATV), and Side-by-Sides (UTV). Blood Hounds were used on both days. Other investigative search methods are being used as our investigation for the whereabouts of Mr. Larkin continues. Anyone who may have seen Joshua Ian Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th, is asked to contact the Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
Newton Man’s Jeep Stolen in Chase that Comes Through Newton County
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers arrested a Vidor man, after he fled from law enforcement officers on State Hwy. 63 East, near the intersection of F.M. 776, Friday, November 18, 2022. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Bradley Brister, was taken into custody without incident. He is facing additional charges...
UPDATE - Missing Evadale man found dead
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan announced early Tuesday afternoon that a missing Evadale man had been found dead. The discovery occurred as the Jasper County Emergency Corps and deputies were conducting a ground search. Sheriff Mitchel Newman said that the body of 37-year-old Julian Boyd was...
Three people injured in two vehicle auto accident north of Jasper
Three people received what was thought to be non life threatening injuries when a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pick up truck collided about four miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Wednesday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – During the evening hours of November 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle and the body of 32-year-old Stephany Fong, of Lake Charles, Louisiana were recovered. According to CPSO, Fong’s body and vehicle were recovered from Bayou d’Inde near the Beglis Parkway onramp to I-10 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Have you seen him? | Newton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man who was last seen Thursday
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday. The mother of Joshua Ian Larkin contacted the sheriff's office to report him missing Saturday. She said she last saw Larkin on Thursday, November 17, 2022 around 9 a.m. at her residence in Kirbyville, according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office release.
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
Southeast Texas, we're in great paws
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — They say that a dog is a man’s best friend, and this duo proves that to be true. Port Arthur Deputy Fire Marshal Antonio Mitchell has trained his best friend and work partner, Avespa, to sniff out dangerous devices. Once a Port Arthur Arson...
Nederland Police Department seeks help in finding burglary suspects
NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Police Department is seeking help in identifying multiple suspects that are believed to be involved in local vehicle burglaries. According to a press release by the Nederland Police Department, the incidents took place sometime between Saturday November 19, 2022, 9:30 p.m. and Sunday November 20, 2022, 4:00 a.m. between South 1st Street and South Twin City Highway.
CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake. Th unknown suspect entered the property and stole a total of...
Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles
Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a business burglary that occurred at 4135 Highway 90 E in Lake Charles, Louisiana on November 22 at 02:08 AM. According to authorities, the suspect reportedly stole alcohol and cigarettes from the business and left on a bicycle.
UPDATE: Missing Lake Charles woman found dead in Sulphur
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old female.
Residents of Many discover their EBT SNAP cards being used in Texas
Several residents of Many in nearby Sabine Parish have discovered that their EBT SNAP cards have been used here in Texas, and an investigation is underway by both the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department and the Many Police Department. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the case was uncovered by the Louisiana...
Basile man dies in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26
Soileau, LA (KPLC) - A Basile man has died in a two-vehicle crash near the community of Soileau in Allen Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers were called out to investigate a vehicle accident on Hwy 26 about two miles south of Hwy 104 around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.
Trailer home in West Orange declared total loss after fire Monday afternoon
WEST ORANGE, Texas — No injuries were reported after a trailer home caught fire in West Orange Monday. It happened in the 1300 block of East Milam Street in West Orange. A witness told a 12News crew at the scene that an elderly resident who lived there left about 30 minutes before the fire was noticed.
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19. An update has been published regarding this incident. Follow this link to read the update. Original:. This article was titled “Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work...
St. Louis Catholic student killed in fiery crash in Calcasieu Parish
State Police says a 16-year-old who ran a stop sign in Lake Charles died in a fiery crash last night. Trooper Derek Senegal says Philip Conner of Homewood was traveling south of Highway 397 when he collided with a mid-size SUV. “Mr. Conner disregarded a stop sign, entered an intersection...
Teen dies in fiery crash, troopers say
Troopers say the teenager ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle; his truck then rolled over and caught fire.
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
