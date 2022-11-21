Read full article on original website
Related
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
NJ man charged with DWI crashes pickup through front door of home
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence after crashing through the front door of a house late Sunday night. Township police said Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was driving his white pickup truck north on Frann Road when he drove across the front yard and crashed into the living room of the two-story home.
NJ gas station robbed twice during weekend by same man
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A burglar admitted robbing the same Sunoco gas station twice during the weekend. Egg Harbor Township police said they found the window to the station on Delilah Road at the Airport Circle broken early Saturday around 1:35 a.m. Cash, lottery tickets, several cartons of cigarettes...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods
Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ
It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
$3B canals, housing proposed for ex-airport in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Two Philadelphia developers want to build a $3 billion housing, office and retail project on the site of a historic former airport in Atlantic City, the latest proposal for one of the largest tracts of buildable land near the ocean on the U.S. East Coast. But...
This is when Lucy the Elephant will reopen in Margate, NJ
After months of delays and huge cost overruns, the rehabilitation of the Lucy the Elephant is finally nearing the end. The Save Lucy Committee says things are on track for a grand unveiling celebration in Margate for Dec. 14 or 15. For more than a year, crews have been replacing...
Townsquare Jersey Shore and Fulfill Feed Families This Holiday Season
When you hear this number, it's staggering. In New Jersey alone, one in twelve people are facing hunger. In our very own backyard, the residents of Monmouth and Ocean County are facing hunger. One in ten adults and one in five are children. It's time to put a stop to...
Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ
Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Returns to Jeopardy!
After a five-week hiatus for the annual Tournament of Champions, Ocean City's Cris Pannullo returns Tuesday to defend his 11-game win streak on the TV game show Jeopardy!. The night Cris won his 11th game and officially became a Jeopardy super-champion was Friday, Oct 14. If that seems like a...
Help children and families have food and toys this Christmas in New Jersey
In the season of giving and hope, it's important to remember that giving is better than receiving and providing hope for those in need of it is equally as important as putting others before yourself. As you get going or continue with Christmas shopping and gathering food for the holiday...
Widely Popular Italian Market Set To Open In Vacant Corrado’s in Brick, NJ
There is something new and exciting coming to Brick, and I can't wait. Remember back in June when we thought Corrado's might open at some point, and instead, the store was evicted from the Laurel Shopping Center?. It was a shame I know, but it left a big hole in...
Rumson-Fair Haven handles the elements, Willingboro to reach inaugural NJSIAA Group 2 football state championship game
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP -- After losing their first two games of the season, Rumson-Fair Haven had work to do to regain the championship form that has now seen the program produce seven sectional championships in the past 12 seasons. And wouldn't you know, the Bulldogs did exactly that. This shouldn't even...
