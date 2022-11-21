ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

94.3 The Point

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ man charged with DWI crashes pickup through front door of home

TOMS RIVER — The driver of a pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence after crashing through the front door of a house late Sunday night. Township police said Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was driving his white pickup truck north on Frann Road when he drove across the front yard and crashed into the living room of the two-story home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location

TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods

Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
MILLVILLE, NJ
94.3 The Point

Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ

It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
HAMMONTON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ

Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
TRENTON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Returns to Jeopardy!

After a five-week hiatus for the annual Tournament of Champions, Ocean City's Cris Pannullo returns Tuesday to defend his 11-game win streak on the TV game show Jeopardy!. The night Cris won his 11th game and officially became a Jeopardy super-champion was Friday, Oct 14. If that seems like a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

