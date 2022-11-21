Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Charcuterie: Wowing those holiday guests!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The best part about the art of charcuterie is that anything goes! One can play around with favorite ingredients and themes. Before serving that beautiful, delicious board, take a picture of it for future reference. It will come in handy for the next time its time to build a charcuterie board. Planning to wow your guests with a charcuterie board tomorrow on Thanksgiving? Well, good news! Kelsey and Lisa have got just the expert, Deb Morin from Neutral Groundz, here to help!
KEYC
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca
‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” kicks off tomorrow. Beginning tomorrow, a wreath will be lit with only clear bulbs, if/when a fire happens in Mankato, a red bulb will appear to represent preventable fires. Kiwanis Holiday Lights Preview. Updated: 8 hours ago. KEYC News Now at...
KEYC
KEYC News Now begins broadcasting from new studio
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday marked the first day KEYC News Now began using its new studio. The construction process began back in August 2022 when demolition began on the old studio and operations moved into the conference room. Planning began over a year ago, working with designers and...
KEYC
Protein shake-up: fueling the body
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa invited Gus Allore with Mad Ave Nutrition to chat about just how powerful protein can be for the body. Plus, there are ways to pack it into your favorite dessert.
KEYC
A vegan Thanksgiving: keeping the festivities green
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many of the things on the “do not eat” list for Vegans include a lot of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes. So, what is a vegan to do? Well, Kelsey and Lisa had Vegan expert, Maria Bevacqua from MSU Mankato, in the studio to talk more about yummy vegan holiday dishes.
KEYC
‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” kicks off tomorrow
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning tomorrow, a wreath will be lit with only clear bulbs, if/when a fire happens in Mankato, a red bulb will appear to represent preventable fires. When a blue bulb appears on the wreath, it signifies a preventable fire-related injury. Fire officials with the city of...
KEYC
Local consumers share cost-effective plans for Thanksgiving
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “I like my Thanksgiving the way it always is and I want to make it for my family the same way. So, I go out there, no matter what it costs,” Mankato resident Karen Fude said. According to the National Farm Bureau, this year’s...
KEYC
The Beast: Feeding Minnesota’s need for local makers and manufacturers
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota is founded on smaller makers and manufacturers of products that locally drive the economy. Kelsey and Lisa found many of these food and custom-made products in a special place located in lower North Mankato: The Beast.
KEYC
Mammoth Tusk returns home
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A mammoth tusk has returned home to New Ulm after two years of preservation at the Science Museum of Minnesota. Originally found in a gravel dig site near New Ulm High School, the tusk has spent the last two years undergoing a process of dehydration in order to maintain its integrity.
KEYC
Buff City Soap opens in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A new addition to Mankato Heights Plaza, Buff City Soap finished its opening weekend Sunday. A specialty soap store, it features custom handmade soaps, and owners say that the unique experience has led to an overall successful launch for a store that may sometimes seem like a small niche.
KEYC
DNR is holding a Free Park Day the day after Thanksgiving
The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested. DNR members say they will continue to monitor the situation. ‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” kicks off tomorrow. Updated: 6 hours ago. Beginning tomorrow, a wreath will be lit with only clear bulbs,...
KEYC
Mankato police share tips on holiday shopping safety
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Millions of shoppers are heading out this weekend to snag Black Friday discounts and holiday deals. But before you rush from store-to-store, Mankato Department of Public Safety has a few tips to keep you and your valuables safe. Park in well-lit areas close to your destination...
KAAL-TV
Faribault man charged with 15 laptop thefts totaling $45K
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Nov. 23 on 15 theft charges. Carl Edward Clark, 39, is accused of stealing $45K worth of laptops from his former employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., between the spring and summer of 2022. According to...
KEYC
Mankato-area shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’re just days away from Small Business Saturday, the annual shopping event highlighting locally-owned shops. Greater Mankato Growth says this weekend kicks off the busiest season for small retailers. 98% of them employ fewer than 50 people. GMG says many of them will make 40%...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-22-2022 - clipped version
Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow retiring after 52 years with company. After over 50 years with the company, Don Zietlow announced he is retiring as CEO of Kwik Trip at the end of the year. Updated: 19 hours ago. Melissa Trent, the Program Manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners, stopped...
KEYC
Fighting hunger: feeding for a cause
Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children. The Mankato Clinic is reporting an uptick in respiratory viruses and children, and fear that the problem may get worse before it gets better. Updated: 6 hours ago. Watch as crew dismantle the previous set and build...
KEYC
MNDoT prepares to pause Highway 14 work for winter.
COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) -With the weather getting colder and ground beginning to freeze, MnDOT is preparing to end the work on Highway 14 for the year. MnDOT plans to stop work once the weather is deemed too cold, and says that all planned cement and paving projects for this year have already been completed, and are now continuing to work on the bridge north of Courtland and preparing ground for more paving work to start next year.
More than 100 geese, ducks found dead on partially frozen Minnesota lake
Authorities are investigating the reason why more than 100 geese and ducks were found dead on a southeastern Minnesota lake at the weekend. The City of Waseca confirmed that there were numerous reports of waterfowl found dead on the partially frozen Loon Lake on Sunday. It has confirmed that more...
KEYC
Ginger P. Designs: Greetings from Janesville
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Do-it-yourself greeting cards have become a popular hobby! Kelsey and Lisa met one entrepreneur, Gina Peterson, owner of Ginger P. Designs, who took her passion for creating her own cards and spread it around the world -- all from her location in Janesville.
KEYC
Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children
Melissa Trent, the Program Manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners, stopped by the studio to talk more about helping the hungry with Kelsey and Lisa. Watch as crew dismantle the previous set and build the new set for our newscasts. Mankato Public Safety: Help reduce motor vehicle thefts. Updated: 10...
Comments / 0