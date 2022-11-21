ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

98.1 The Hawk

10 Binghamton Bars to Visit This Thanksgiving Weekend

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, Binghamton natives have a rare chance this weekend to reclaim the bars in the area typically crowded with college students. Now when I first moved to Binghamton in June, I loved going out to the bars. Personally I hate going to overcrowded places where I can't even find a seat, and I never had that problem until late August. Then the students of Binghamton University returned to the area and I was cast out from my usual haunts where I could chat with the locals and get to know the area better.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

4-year-old Leonidas Callas gives back on his birthday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local Buffalo Bills fan gave back on a day when most receive. 4-year-old Leonidas Callas of Elmira Heights, already a big Buffalo Bills fan, decided to do something a little different for his birthday this year. At his recent birthday party, Callas and his family encouraged guests to bring an […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Help Newark Valley Teen With Brain Cancer Fulfill His Bucket List Trip

Brody Hines was about to start 4th grade when he and his family received the news that would change their lives forever. Now approaching his 17th birthday, Brody has just finished chemo and radiation treatments for the fourth time in his life after being diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a brain cancer. This time around is his fiercest battle yet. But his attitude towards it all has inspired both his family and the community.
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Preparations Underway for Elmira Parade

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Hundreds of Costumes for the Elmira holiday parade arrived at the Clemens Center in Elmira on Tuesday afternoon. Volunteers loaded in the costumes for the parade which included all sorts of characters. The Clemens Center serves as a staging area for the parade and Organizers say people are excited about being able to have the parade again after COVID.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Holiday Parade Route released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Randall House to Undergo Restoration Project

A historic building will now cement its place as a Binghamton landmark. The Randall House, built nearly 200 years ago will now undergo a restoration project. Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced $100,000 in funding for structural repairs. The building had been sold to the Roberson Center in the 1960s. After...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

JC Wegmans Wraps Up Remodeling – But Stand By for The Burger Bar

A big makeover job at the Wegmans store in Johnson City is virtually complete, just in time for the busiest time of year for food shopping. Planning for the modernization project began several years ago. A 6,500-square-foot addition last year provided more space for offices and employee services. Demolition and construction work for enhancements throughout the store started last January.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Teen dies in Vestal car accident

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal.
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: November 23, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, department stores in downtown Binghamton report that Christmas shopping has already started. Some of the most popular children’s toys this year are mechanical trains, erector sets, dolls and baby carriages. The old Weed Tannery...
BINGHAMTON, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Hiking in Robert V. Riddell State Park in Otsego County, NY

On a recent visit to Cooperstown to visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame, I noticed a sign for Robert V. Riddell State Park. So, one evening during my visit, I decided to head to the park for a hike. Robert V. Riddell State Park is a 2,100-acre state park...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

Refugees gather for Thanksgiving dinner in Binghamton

Refugees, new to the Binghamton area, gathered at a Thanksgiving dinner held by the American Civic Association (ACA) last week. The ACA helps immigrants and refugees adjust to a whole new life in the Southern Tier. Vladislav Hudz is 15 years old. He came to the United States from the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

American Legion in Horseheads host Thanksgiving dinner

HORESEHEADS N.Y. (WETM) – Volunteers and members of the American Legion in Horseheads are hosting their first Thanksgiving dinner for veterans and their families. “From 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., we’re serving Thanksgiving dinner for Veterans and Veterans families or those who need it. This is the first year and if it goes well, we’re […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Owego Felon Pleas Guilty to Binghamton Burglary

An Owego man will be sentenced in February after admitting he broke into a Washington Street, Binghamton apartment in August and stole computer equipment and a credit card. The Broome County District Attorney’s office reports 36-year-old Randy Buck Junior of Owego appeared in Broome County Court November 21 and entered a guilty plea to a felony count of Burglary in the Third Degree in the August 7, 2022 incident.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

