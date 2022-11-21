ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Lifestyle

Katie Austin Recreates Denise Austin’s Blue Leotard Workout Fit From the Early 90s

By Cara O’Bleness
SI Lifestyle
SI Lifestyle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdIIX_0jJ5cjnG00

The mother-daughter duo are both fitness influencers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTz56_0jJ5cjnG00
Katie and Denise Austin.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

In an homage to her mother, fitness guru Denise Austin, Katie Austin took to Instagram to recreate one of her mom’s looks from the late ’90s.

A certified fitness trainer, health coach and SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year 2022 , Katie emulated her mom’s look from the cover of Denise’s “30-Minute Fat Burning Workout” VHS cassette, complete with the exact blue leotard and very ’90s yellow and white/black checkered windbreaker her mom sported. Katie really committed to the look, complete with white trainers and a similar, if not more modern and less wind-blown, hairstyle.

“I love following in your fitness footsteps @deniseaustin exact leotard & jacket from 30 years ago,” she captioned her post.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Denise’s blast from the past workout promised “a low-impact workout to burn calories, shape up, firm up, look and feel great” when it was released in November 1999. Much has changed in the fitness world since, and today, her Fit Over 50-themed workout series caters to exercises that help maintain flexibility, strength and energy as you age.

Katie, who has an on-demand fitness app, often shares Instagram posts with her mom, in which they’re working out together or making healthy meals in the kitchen. This past summer, the mother-daughter duo shared the runway at SI Swimsuit ’s Miami Swim Week runway show.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Husband Patrick Playing with Sterling at the Beach

The couple enjoyed time at the beach with their daughter Sterling, 20 months, as Patrick Mahomes' NFL team has a bye week Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are spending quality time with their little girl as the NFL star has a short break from football season. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a series of sweet photos of husband Patrick playing with their daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, at the beach together. The Kansas City Chiefs star, whose team is currently on a bye week, is seen...
KANSAS CITY, MO
POPSUGAR

The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo

Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
OK! Magazine

Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert

Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
Shine My Crown

PICS: Gabrielle Union Celebrates 50th Birthday in Africa

Hollywood starlet Gabrielle Union stepped into her fifth decade of life in style with her basketball star husband Dwyane Wade, who joined her in celebrating her birthday in Africa last week. The power couple were in Tanzania to celebrate Union’s birthday, but little did she know that Wade was planning...
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
iheart.com

Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
SI Lifestyle

SI Lifestyle

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
62
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Sports Illustrated is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, diversity, and travel.

 https://lifestyle.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy