Baton Rouge man fatally shoots father over blown nose
A Baton Rouge man shot and killed his father Tuesday in a rage over a blown nose, according to arrest documents obtained by The Advocate, then turned himself in.
brproud.com
1 shot to death, 2 hurt near S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) said. The two men hurt were taken to a hospital.
cenlanow.com
Family friend of Baton Rouge native athlete hurt in UVA shooting attorney Gordon McKernan speaks out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney Gordon McKernan says it just feels so surreal that someone he knows personally was harmed in a mass shooting. He says he checks in with the family every day to find out how Mike Hollins is doing. After getting shot in the back,...
Baton Rouge man kills dad after argument over blowing his nose, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities say a Baton Rouge man fatally shot his father after becoming enraged that his dad blew his nose. According to arrest documents obtained by The Advocate, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive. The report says 21-year-old Adam Carter became extremely angry when 64-year-old Ronnie Carter blew his nose.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
brproud.com
21-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from barn in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing two saddles valued at $3,600 from a barn. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced the simple burglary arrest of Calvin Ray Polk, Jr., 21, of Lottie on Wednesday. Polk allegedly stole...
fox8live.com
One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish
FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
brproud.com
Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting
WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
WAFB.com
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD trying to ID armed robber
‘It’s the season for escalation:’ Domestic Violence centers already seeing more people seeking help. The victim of a deadly shooting in Baker has been identified. A man is dead after he was shot by his son for blowing his nose, according to the probable cause report.
NOLA.com
Ponchatoula man identified as victim in fatal unincorporated Gretna shooting
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed Monday night in unincorporated Gretna as Shannon Young Jr., 22. Young, of Ponchatoula, was found shot in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive (map), according to Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
theadvocate.com
Woman arrested in shooting during Dutchtown gas station fight with daughter and others
A woman accused of getting into a fist fight with another group of women and shooting one of the women at a Dutchtown gas station last week was arrested Monday, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies. Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, allegedly went to a gas station on La....
brproud.com
BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
theadvocate.com
Baker rapper sought for murder, robberies in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a Baker rapper accused of robbing and murdering one parish resident and battering and attempting to rob another on Oct. 22, according to a news release. Deputies say Jarman King, 22, has close ties with the St. Helena Parish...
brproud.com
Authorities respond to hit-and-run at Old Hammond Hwy and O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Tuesday, November 22 hit-and-run on Old Hammond Highway near O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. near the intersection of O’Neal Lane and Sedona Pines Drive, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene.
wbrz.com
Coroner identifies man found shot dead in Baker neighborhood Friday
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge last Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the man, later identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Quentin Norman, was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide.
Louisiana deputy arrested, charged with bringing contraband into jail
A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputy has been arrested and charged with bringing drugs into the jail
Louisiana State Police say man killed in fatal attack was from Youngsville
One of the two people who died after an alleged attack on a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday was identified as 66-year-old Darrell Guillory of Youngsville, according to State Police.
Plaquemine police chief indicted on five felony counts
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury indicted Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, 63, on five counts of malfeasance in office Monday. An indictment said that Payne allegedly committed malfeasance in office on April 19, 2022, after allegedly demanding sexual favors from a victim to dismiss charges against her boyfriend. Another allegation Payne faces are […]
WDSU
Ponchatoula man arrested in LaPlace shooting that injured woman on Halloween
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A Ponchatoula man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a woman in LaPlace on Halloween night. According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, a woman reported that she had been shot in her home on Oct. 31 around 11:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Elm Street.
