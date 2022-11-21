Read full article on original website
There’s a Chipotle coming soon to Shrewsbury, NJ
There will soon be 88 Chipotle locations in New Jersey with seven of them in Monmouth County as word has been released that the newest location will be in Shrewsbury. The new Chipotle will be located at the Shrewsbury Plaza Shopping Center at 1026 Broad St., according to plans filed with the Planning Board.
Townsquare Jersey Shore and Fulfill Feed Families This Holiday Season
When you hear this number, it's staggering. In New Jersey alone, one in twelve people are facing hunger. In our very own backyard, the residents of Monmouth and Ocean County are facing hunger. One in ten adults and one in five are children. It's time to put a stop to...
First Of Its Kind Store Opening In Holmdel By End Of The Month
According to APP.com, we have a new opening coming to the Jersey Shore and it will be the first of its kind. There's a few pieces to this story so just stick with me. You know the Barnes & Noble in Commons located in the Holmdel shopping center on Route 35? It is closing.
Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ
It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Widely Popular Italian Market Set To Open In Vacant Corrado’s in Brick, NJ
There is something new and exciting coming to Brick, and I can't wait. Remember back in June when we thought Corrado's might open at some point, and instead, the store was evicted from the Laurel Shopping Center?. It was a shame I know, but it left a big hole in...
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area
ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
$3B canals, housing proposed for ex-airport in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Two Philadelphia developers want to build a $3 billion housing, office and retail project on the site of a historic former airport in Atlantic City, the latest proposal for one of the largest tracts of buildable land near the ocean on the U.S. East Coast. But...
Heads up: Big DWI checkpoint being set up in NJ on Thanksgiving eve
HOWELL — Lighten up on the booze and the gas. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Route 9 North in Howell. The checkpoint will begin at 11 p.m. and will continue until 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before
WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston. Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.
Shocking death of school superintendent in Englewood, NJ
Grief counselors are available in the Englewood School District to help students and staff cope with the sudden death of Superintendent Dr. Ronel Cook. Cook, 51, was driving with his 18-year-old son in Yonkers when his 2015 Nissan Altima veered off the Cross County Parkway and hit a stone wall. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. His son survived the crash with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.
NJ man killed when SUV crashes into crowded Apple Store near Boston
A New Jersey man was killed Monday morning when an SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple Store near Boston. The SUV went through the plate glass window at the store located at the Derby Shops shopping area in Hingham, Massachusetts, around 10:45 a.m. The crash severely injured...
Second Bayonne, NJ cop dies unexpectedly within 10 days
A second Bayonne police officer has died unexpectedly, the second ranking officer to pass in 10 days. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, died Monday, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis. The mayor did not disclose a cause of death. He passed away at the Bayonne Medical Center, according to his obituary. "Sergeant...
Bruce, Pink, Taylor Swift, more: Biggest and best concerts coming to NJ area
Some of the biggest and best concerts touring the country will be coming to New Jersey, and neighboring New York, Long Island and Philadelphia in 2023. Tickets went on sale Monday for the Pink "Summer Carnaval" stadium tour, which is coming to Citifield in New York on August 3rd, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Sept. 18.
Driver’s bizarre explanation for killing NJ man, hurting 16 at Apple Store
The driver of an SUV that went through the window of an Apple Store outside Boston on Monday morning, killing a New Jersey man and hurting 16 others, told police that his foot got stuck on the accelerator. Even though the driver was not found to have any obvious signs...
How to Watch the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Wondering how to watch the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? We've got you covered. Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means it's time again for an American staple: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Get ready to yell "Santa!" at your TV like Buddy the Elf. This year marks...
Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight
ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
